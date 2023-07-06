SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Ho Kobin, 50, Dubquue, speeding.
Jesse J. Moore, 45, Waterloo, speeding.
Miguel L. Glenn, 54, Minnesota City, Minn., speeding.
Juan D. Jaime Hernandez, 26, Waterloo, speeding.
Torrey J. Martin, 50, Fairbank, speeding.
Anniesha C. Hawthorne, 32, Waterloo, speeding.
Tyrone L. Smiley, 32, Cincinnati, Ohio, speeding.
Thair Abu Ras, 36, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Deion A. Drew, 28, Gulfport, Miss., speeding.
David Saenz, 29, Oak Park, Ill., speeding.
Jeffrey W. Monk, 49, Decorah, speeding.
Michael D. Ries, 54, Charles City, speeding.
Amy M. Watson, 58, Hazleton, speeding.
Sheila E. Rose, 25, Lyndon Station, Wis., speeding.
Shad B. Finley, 37, Masonville, speeding.
Adrian L. Crutcher, 51, Moundville, Ala., speeding.
Cheyenne M. Syhlman, 20, Winthrop, speeding.
Megan S. Sullivan, 48, Evanston, Ill., speeding.
Alexander N. Gonzalez, 18, Waterloo, speeding.
Mackensie O. Lambert, 27, Waterloo, speeding.
Tabitha L. Sutton, 47, Middle Brook, Mo., speeding.
Owen J. Anton, 20, Winthrop, speeding.
Roger C. Oberhauser, 57, Jesup, speeding.
Patti K. Boardman, 76, Box Elder, S.D., speeding.
Chelsea A. Howell, 30, Clinton, speeding.
Mariola E. Kordek, 62, Long Grove, Ill., speeding.
Austin J. Schroeder, 31, Hazleton, speeding.
Johnnie W. Nelson, 63, Kingsland, Texas, speeding.
Ryan L. Johnson, 30, West Des Moines, speeding.
Timothy K. Babcock, 69, Victor, speeding.
Cathy Jensen, 65, Independence, speeding.
Orani Burim, 40, Dyersville, speeding.
Neal P. Mahoney, 73, Independence, speeding.
Jay T. Heyerholm, 54, Hartland, Wis., speeding.
Lain R. Slife, 56, Independence, speeding.
Uladzimir Sak, 42, Boca Raton, Fla., speeding.
Brooke A. Dittmer, 29, Soldiers Grove, Wis., speeding.
Justin M. Bryant, 19, Pecatonica, Ill., speeding.
Aamir I. Malik, 54, Centerville, Ohio, speeding.
Michael L. Miller, 24, Waterloo, speeding.
Dustin E. Smith, 47, Edgerton, Wis., speeding.
Robert F. Lentz, 74, Dubuque, speeding.
Michael R. Gruetzmacher, 29, Oelwein, speeding.
Jacob P. Fyffe, 22, Glendale, Ariz., speeding.
Trace J. Thomas, 19, Sioux City, failure to maintain control.
Yassin M. Hassan, 35, Faribault, Minn., hours of service violation.
Kara L. Welsh, 35, Cedar Rapids, failure to yield upon left turn, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Dawn M. Back, 26, Evansdale, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Justin L. Franklin, 35, Alburnett, maximum group axle weight violation.
Arsen Dyldaev, 32, Seattle, Wash., operation by unqualified driver.
Irma R. Martinez, 57, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate, failure to maintain control.
Austin D. Langton, 22, Walker, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Brian D. Pausche, 28, Katy, Texas, no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Sidney F. McMartin, 29, Jesup, second offense trespass.
Julio C. Rodriguez Cruz, 50, Crest Hill, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Albert G. Linne, 48, Cedar Rapids, maximum group axle weight violation.
Cindy N. Huynh, 29, Minneapolis, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Steven M. Wilson, 30, Hills, increasing loading capacity – reregistration.
Andrea L. Fulton, 31, Vinton, open container.
Angela C. Fleming, 44, Madison, Wis., no valid driver’s license.
Baily Fredericksen, 31, Arlington, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Ahmad A. Alshaer, 26, Oak Lawn, Ill., no valid commercial driver’s license, no Iowa fuel permit.
Brandon E. Nelson, 25, Coaling, Ala., failure to comply with safety regulations.
James M. Smith Jr., 34, Hartford, Ala., no Iowa fuel permit.
Alan R. Montanye, 24, Manchester, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Perry L. Miller, 35, Fresno, Ohio, failure to comply with safety regulations, maximum width of vehicle.
William H. Michel, 58, Waterloo, fraudulent use or registration.
Robin H. Roberts, 44, Houma, La., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Kyle D. Diggins, 38, Austin, Minn., two counts of maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Colton K. Henrichs, 18, Hazleton, fishing and hunting – failure to display license.
Dylan L. Davis, 25, Cedar Rapids, operating non-registered vehicle.
Andrew M. Lam, 49, Bismarck, N.D., maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Cary R. Barton, 64, St. Louis, Mo., operation without registration car or plate.
Michael S. Kascel, 18, Rowley, underage possession/purchase or alcohol.
Linda S. Iben, 65, Viola, operation of motor vehicle with expired license.
Christie G. Barnes, 46, Cedar Rapids, maximum group axle weight violation.
Karyn L. Wimley, 40, South Pittsburg, Tenn., failure to obey traffic control device, operation by unqualified driver.
Kevin W. Lowe, 64, Ruthven, failure to comply with safety regulations, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Jamie N. Niebrugge, 35, Clinton, maximum group axle weight violation.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Trace J. Thomas, 18, Sioux City, driving while license under suspension.
Jessica R. Spicer, 35, Oelwein, driving while license under suspension.
Mariah L. Norton, 32, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Geoffrey A. Onyancha, 35, Euless, Texas, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Anthony W. Pirtle, 50, Lamont, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled, driving while license under suspension.
CRIMINAL:
Darron W. Dean, 58, Dubuque, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Ryan D. Bult, 46, Independence, violation of probation, order setting hearing.
Carmelo Edwards, 47, Independence, two counts of child endangerment, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Randy L. Stewart II, 40, Waterloo, third-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Rush R. Cleveland, 38, Cedar Rapids, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Edward J. Schroder III, 48, Iowa City, third-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Jonathan D. Cahalan, 36, Cedar Rapids, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Jeffery R. Wilson Sr., 36, Oelwein, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Jayson M. Dumer, 27, Cedar Falls, driving while barred, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
Luke D. Lawless, 23, Independence, driving while barred, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
Lawrence U. Taylor Jr., 48, Maywood, Ill., third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Paige N. Eddy, 36, Waterloo, second offense possession of controlled substance, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Brady M. Dolan, 38, Independence, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Jon L. Zimmerman, 48, Jesup, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Nicole L. Burgos, 29, Peoria, Ariz., violation of probation, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Eugene J. Youngblut, 54, LaPorte City, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Fischer J. Crawford, 22, Independence, eluding, first offense OWI, order for discovery.
Kenneth A. Thornton, 54, Oelwein, driving while barred, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Brandie R. Rogers, 41, Clarksville, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Dawn M. Back, 26, Evansdale, possession of drug paraphernalia, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Traci M. Chamberlain, 35, Winthrop, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Allen R. Penhollow, 43, Hazleton, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Jamie R. Levendusky, 48, Fairbank, public intoxication, written plea of guilty filed.
Alicia A. Steinmetz, 39, Tipton, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Alfred Malinowski, 47, Audubon, N.J., disorderly conduct, written plea of guilty filed.
Evella Izabella N. Close, 19, Jesup, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
James R. Beebe, 20, Independence, first offense possession of controlled substance, five counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, hearing for initial appearance.
Sara K. Huebbe, 36, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied or revoked, second offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Andrew Robert C. Schmidt, 19, Dubuque, violation of probation, probation revocation.
James A. Hughes, 41, Waterloo, second offense possession of marijuana, order setting hearing.
Selena Reyna, 28, Cedar Rapids, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Jedadiah M. Nissen, 44, Independence, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Roody J. Gerve, 22, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Jamal D. Tolbert, 33, Vero Beach, Fla., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
Tracy M. Carnicle v. Ryan M. Nie, child support, order for continuance.
Regions Bank v. Donovan R. Oliphant et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Veridian Creit Union v. Ryan M. Stroeder, debt collection, original notice filed.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Jeremy J. Birdnow v. Amanda R. Birdnow, dissolution, original notice filed.
OWI:
Jeremy R. Beatty, 37, Quasqueton, first offense OWI, order setting hearing.
Kelsey M. Harrill, 32, Vinton, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Erminia T. Tropea Zieser, 51, Hazleton, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Alonso Madrid Lara, 56, Tornillo, Texas, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Timothy S. Anderson, 20, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Terrence B. Coates, 32, Peoria, Ill., first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Matthew J. Schaefer, 38, Jesup, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Shawntelly C. Johnson, 41, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
MC Funding v. Sara A. Bradshaw, of Brandon. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,360.05 plus interest and court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Brian R. Morris, of Rowley. Money judgment, order for judgment.
LVNV Funding v. Marcus J. Smeenk, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,182.40 plus interest and court costs.
Discover Bank v. Scott M. Kascel, of Rowley. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,633.87 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Robert A. Lawrence, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,191.71 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding v. Lacy L. Halligan, of Brandon. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Credit Corp Solutions v. Robert Beatty et al, of Winthrop. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,287.82 plus interest and court costs.
BankIowa v. Taylor M. Hartke, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $236.71 plus interest and court costs.
BankIowa v. Charlie J. Blanche, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,043.04 plus interest and court costs.
Dupaco v. Ashley M. Peyton et al, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,009.35 plus interest and court costs.
Johnson Plumbing Heating Services v. Mary Kinser, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $1,204.13 plus interest and court costs.