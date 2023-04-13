SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Duncan C. Schott, 19, Arlington, speeding.
Jason T. Versluis, 44, Jesup, speeding.
Nathan L. Carter, 19, Manchester, speeding.
Randel G. Hummel, 47, Oelwein, speeding.
David W. Whitford, 60, Marion, speeding.
Michael T. Gillum Sr., 54, Evansdale, speeding.
Jesse C. Pierringer, 37, Grafton, Wis., speeding.
Madison I. Roque, 23, El Mirage, Ariz., speeding.
Susan F. Helmuth, 19, Hazleton, speeding.
Zachary S. Peschl, 26, Cascade, speeding.
Rebecca J. Prohaska, 43, La Porte City, speeding.
Courtney M. Reicherts, 37, New Hampton, speeding.
Francisco V. Miranda, 30, Webster City, speeding.
Raichynda H. Gould Begay, 24, Jesup, speeding.
Lavern E. Cole Jr., 46, Bennett, speeding.
Patrick M. Hickson, 47, Edgewood, speeding.
Avery D. Lamphier, 20, Lamont, speeding.
Riley R. Arthur, 18, Independence, speeding.
Miranda E. Kuehl, 20, Ankeny, speeding.
Allyson P. Milder, 20, Lena, Ill., speeding.
Troy A. Rooney, 27, Toledo, Ohio, speeding.
Muaz Mustafic, 58, Gresham, Ohio, speeding.
Elliot P. Ling, 46, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Ujjal K. Bhattacharyya, 28, Brooklyn, N.Y., speeding.
Angela E. Ragan, 51, Channahon, Ill., speeding.
Anastasia L. Begay Holmes, 23, Rockford, Ill., speeding.
Papy N. Nganga, 46, Milwaukee, Wis., speeding.
Addison W. Furry, 26, Waukee, speeding.
Jason D. Stephenson, 46, Galena, Ill., speeding.
Tobin L. Albert, 51, Brandon, speeding.
Matthew W. Melvin, 47, Prairieburg, speeding.
Jason N. Gleiter, 49, Independence, speeding.
Donald T. Traver, 59, Manchester, speeding.
George S. Christiansen, 50, Farley, speeding.
Jill M. Schmitt, 31, Waucoma, speeding.
Cody A. Heglund, 32, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Joshua P. Hayes, 19, Independence, speeding.
Michael L. Joseph, 45, Williamsburg, speeding.
Jose Cristobal M. Ruvalcaba, 28, Guadalajara, JL, speeding.
Linda L. Moore, 65, Independence, speeding.
Lance W. Smith, 43, Fort Dodge, failure to obey traffic control device.
Barbara A. Meyers, 62, Cedar Rapids, permitting unauthorized person to drive.
Giovanny Moctezuma Garcia, 33, Peru, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Douglas G. Uchytil, 59, Jesup, fraudulent use of registration.
Jennifer A. Wilson, 50, Center Point, operating non-registered vehicle.
Timothy D. Lerch, 45, Marion, maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation
Angel Livingood, 32, Independence, operation without registration card or plate.
Gurwinder Singh, 27, Ontario, CA, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Sting A. Flores Martin, 28, Miami, Fla., failure to comply with safety regulations, two counts of operating non-registered vehicle, hours of service violation.
Tristen A. Liebe, 21, Alburnett, maximum gross weight violation.
Adam M. Tegtmeier, 29, Mount Auburn, operation without registration card or plate.
Brittany A. Piper, 32, Primghar, failure to obey traffic control device.
Salli S. Jones, 18, Arlington, no valid driver’s license.
Jimmy L. Graham, 38, Laporte City, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Francisco V. Miranda, 30, Webster City, failure to use child restraint device, no valid driver’s license.
Kelsye K. Stevenson, 35, Atlanta, Ga., maximum group axle weight violation.
David J. Hernandez, 28, Joliet, Ill., hours of service violation, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Kathy M. Felker, 61, Waterloo, dark window or windshield.
Linda K. Smith, 62, Aurora, employee providing tobacco/vapor product to underage person.
Curtis Ross, 50, Sundre, OC, dark window or windshield, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Sheena A. Palmer, 45, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Ellis R. Haynes, 53, Owensville, Mo., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Scott M. Tomlinson, 47, Manly, maximum group axle weight violation.
Patricia E. Smith, 35, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Oleksandr Cherednychenko, 37, Naperville, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Irakli Afendulovi, 41, Brooklyn, N.Y., hours of service violation.
Frank A. Jones, 34, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Austin R. Albin, 32, Jacksonville, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations, hours of service violation.
Papy N. Nganga, 46, Milwaukee, Wis., failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Jeremy R. King, 47, Hazleton, operating non-registered vehicle.
Caitlin R. Briggs, 26, Lenexa, Kan., following too close.
Jeffrey J. Broadwell, 34, Joliet, Ill., maximum group axle weight violation.
Russell J. Goodman, 36, Lamont, no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Noah S. Mayer, 24, Spirit Lake, operating non-registered vehicle.
William L. Conrad, 83, Epworth, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
David J. Emig, 56, Cedar Rapids, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Troy Calloway, 41, Philadelphia, Pa., maximum group axle weight violation.
Justin D. Shogren, 40, Iowa Falls, maximum group axle weight violation.
Keylee S. Northland, 19, Waterloo, operation without registration.
Rafael A. Matera, 39, Marion, operation without registration.
Mycah D. Stickfort, 18, Jesup, operation without registration.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Kyle E. Thompson, 34, Jesup, leave scene of accident – failure to provide aid or information.
James E. Turpin, 48, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Branden E. Lamphier, 30, Denver, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Frank A. Jones, 33, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Christopher A. Simonson, 21, Independence, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Kyle E. Thompson, 34, Jesup, second offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to two years in prison, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Maranda L. Johnson, 26, Davenport, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail.
Molly E. Williams, 33, Independence, second offense domestic abuse assault, child endangerment, order to modify protective/no contact order.
Rebecca L. Giesen, 28, Potosi, Wis., third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Brandie R. Rogers, 40, St. Ansgar, second offense domestic abuse assault, order to modify protective/no contact order.
Stephanie L. Henry, 34, Hazleton, third-degree attempted burglary, motion for continuance.
Patrick R. Raymer, 52, Waverly, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Jesse L. Myers, 40, Centerville, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Johannes W. Kane, 45, Fairbank, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Klint M. Bentley, 38, Fairbank, nonfelonious misconduct in office, extortion, accepting bribe, order for continuance.
Nolan J. Scheetz, 26, Independence, three counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $3,075 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Kayla C. Kesterson, 31, Oelwein, three counts of forgery, third-degree burglary, order for continuance.
Dustin L. Beames, 38, Winfield, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to no more than 15 years in prison, suspended.
Caitlynn Ann M. Baird, 26, Center Point, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Casey Martin J. Lovell, 26, Center Point, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Tabitha R. Smith, 31, Oelwein, second-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Travis F. Norton, 29, West Union, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order for continuance.
Walter G. Berfield, 42, Sumner, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, order for arraignment.
Christian W. Davis, 31, Hazleton, two counts of child endangerment, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Harry J. Meek Jr., 46, Independence, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Rhonda J. Marty, 53, Dubuque, violation of contact/protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Grace Anne C. Oien, 18, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia, charge dismissed.
Diane J. Loftus, 48, Jesup, possession of drug paraphernalia, charge dismissed.
Zachary D. Lowe, 20, Jesup, possession of drug paraphernalia, charge dismissed.
Salli S. Jones, 18, Arlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Allen R. Penhollow, 43, Hazleton, violation of no contact/protective order, order for continuance.
Traci M. Chamberlain, 35, Winthrop, 20 counts of violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Travis P. Kirby, 44, Independence, violation of no contact/protective order, charge dismissed.
Sawyer Kevin R. Pritchard, 22, Dundee, interference with official acts, harassment of public official or employee, charges dismissed.
Hailey E. Plathe, 24, Independence, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, pay fine of $210 plus interest and court costs.
Kalvin D. Wiley, 25, Dubuque, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Kimberly A. Coffelt, 46, Oelwein, assault, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Morgan Newman, 19, Winthrop, misuse of license or ID card to acquire tobacco, pay fine of $260 plus interest and court costs.
CIVIL:
Megan L. Barske v. Nicholas R. Campbell, custody, decree or final support order.
City of Stanley v. Keith A. Bradley et al, property, order for continuance.
US Bank National Association v. Allison J. Eddleman et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Brittany K. Klostermann, debt collection, original notice filed.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Kevin D. Bate v. Cynthia Bate, dissolution, court decree – dissolution of marriage.
OWI:
Carl E. Scharff, 72, Independence, first offense OWI, order setting hearing.
Kyle J. McPhail, 32, Waterloo, second offense OWI, order for continuance.
Luke T. Meyer, 28, Hazleton, firs offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Duncan C. Schott, 20, Arlington, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Tabitha R. Smith, 31, Oelwein, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Parkview Assisted Living v. Joann Kauffman et al, of Cedar Rapids. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Credit Bureau Services v. Theresa M. Tucker, of Brandon. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,773.82 plus interest and court costs.
BankIowa v. Michelle Beier, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $691.29 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. April L. Loomis, of Hazleton. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,214.15 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Wesley Hookom, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,399.89 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Ashley Even, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,177.44 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Ashley Even, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,856.78 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Anthony D. Schuler, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $629.21 plus interest and court costs.
Joan M. Lehs v. Elizabeth J. Friedly, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $400 plus interest and court costs.
BankIowa v. Ramon A. Rodriguez, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $403.98 plus interest and court costs.