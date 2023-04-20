SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Ani L. Reyna Araujo, 28, Postville, speeding.
Shana L. Hutson, 34, Gay Mills, Wis., speeding.
Alexis M. Dowden Hayek, 23, Waterloo, speeding.
Dwayne C. Patterson Jr., 43, Addison, Ill., speeding.
Danny J. Woods, 56, Manchester, speeding.
Kimberly K. Britt, 55, Ryan, speeding.
Kyle J. Schmitz, 23, Independence, speeding.
Dawn M. Timmerman, 44, Dundee, speeding.
Kim M. Stulz, 60, Eldridge, speeding.
Schlyer L. Polaski, 26, Roland, speeding.
Matthew M. Heinzman, 24, Royal Oak, Mich., speeding.
Chad D. Edberg, 51, Atkins, speeding.
Elizabeth A. Auer, 53, Quasqueton, speeding.
Blake L. Lamborn, 18, Luana, speeding.
Alandria M. Johnson, 29, Houston, Texas, speeding.
Ryan P. Evans, 43, Waterloo, speeding.
Kayla D. Taylor, 30, Fayette, speeding.
John M. Deevy, 56, Walker, speeding.
Matthew T. Moore, 30, Fairfax, speeding.
Niccolo W. Pufall, 28, Ashland, Wis., speeding.
Thomas M. Riggle, 36, Oelwein, speeding.
David K. Beaman, 21, Paris, Ky., speeding.
Carolyn K. Maguire, 80, Oelwein, speeding.
Terrie L. Kingery, 18, Independence, speeding.
Kayla M. Voges, 18, Oelwein, speeding.
Anthony M. Noesen, 38, Quasqueton, speeding.
Matthew W. Bond, 34, Sumner, speeding.
Tanner L. Wolff, 18, Dunkerton, speeding.
Eduardo Diaz, 32, Chicago, Ill., operation by unqualified driver, hours of service violation.
Grace Anne C. Oien, 18, Independence, underage use of tobacco/vapor product.
Jason A. Keninger, 46, Lamont, first offense trespass.
Troy G. Pedersen, 55, Sioux Rapids, maximum group axle weight violation.
Stefan Dukic, 27, Chicago, Ill., failure to obey traffic control device.
William R. Lawrence, 66, Antioch, Tenn., operate CMV after downgraded to non-commercial DL, dark window or windshield.
Kelly V. Bauer, 44, Thomasville, Ga., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Emily Wilson, 29, Independence, operation without registration card or plate.
Branden M. Steele, 34, North Liberty, CMV – chapter 325A – general penalty.
Skylar J. Plaster, 19, Fairbank, underage possession/ purchase of alcohol.
Langston Rasaun N. Cooke, 32, Columbus, Ohio, maximum group axle weight violation.
Clyde G. Heron, 35, Little Elm, Texas, hours of service violation.
Nikolas Tibilov, 23, Miramar, Fla., hours of service violation, failure to comply with safety regulations, failure to obey traffic control device.
Rocky L. Kendall, 44, Clarkridge, Ark., maximum group axle weight violation.
Luke R. Snyder, 43, Quasqueton, operating non-registered vehicle.
Fredy A. Borjas Escobar, 56, Nemaha, operation without registration card or plate, failure to carry registration card.
Justin M. Conner, 36, Calhoun City, Miss., maximum group axle weight violation.
Jesse C. Burkle, 42, Epworth, operation without registration card or plate.
Timothy A. Horne, 57, Topeka, Kan., operation by unqualified driver.
Byron A. Scott, 35, Grand Rapids, Mich., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Christopher R. Nelson, 31, Thornton, maximum group axle weight violation.
Donald J. Besch, 61, Algona, failure to comply with safety regulations, increasing loading capacity – reregistration.
Uladzimir Tsviki, 61, Hollywood, Fla., hours of service violation.
Abdounazirou Adamou, 40, Moline, Ill., operation by unqualifies driver.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Jeremy J. Durnan, 49, Elgin, two counts of driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Angela K. Nagel, 60, Fayette, driving while license under suspension.
Angela D. Kahler, 49, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Darron W. Dean, 58, Dubuque, child endangerment, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, first offense OWI, sentenced to 10 days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Cody A. Uhlenhopp, 35, Belmond, driving while barred, sentenced to 28 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Jeffrey Rogers, 36, Quasqueton, two counts of child endangerment, sentenced to 14 days in jail, pay fine of $1,710 plus interest and court costs.
Daniel C. Youngblut, 67, Jesup, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Sawyer Kevin R. Pritchard, 22, Dundee, two counts of first-degree harassment, driving while barred, interference with official acts, order for continuance.
Jesse L. Myers, 40, Centerville, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Patricia A. Graham, 58, Brandon, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Caleb M. Christian, 25, Marion, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Michael E. Hootman, 26, Cedar Rapids, distributing drug near a school, neglect or abandonment of dependent person, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Matthew D. Milligan, 42, Vinton, domestic abuse assault, false imprisonment, order for arraignment.
Sirina M. Makepeace, 28, Jesup, child endangerment, third offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations, order setting trial.
Cody D. Brown, 39, Waterloo, second-degree theft, sentenced to five years in prison, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Tabitha R. Smith, 31, Oelwein, second-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Travis F. Norton, 29, West Union, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order for continuance.
Walter G. Berfield, 42, Sumner, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, order for arraignment.
Christian W. Davis, 31, Hazleton, two counts of child endangerment, domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Trace J. Thomas, 18, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief and theft, third-degree burglary, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, order for arraignment.
Mitchell R. Langel, 55, Oelwein, possession of contraband in correctional institution, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Kevin E. Rucker, 46, Clear Lake, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance.
Dianna L. Braun, 32, Cedar Falls, operate without interlock, driving while license denied or revoked, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled, or revoked, order for continuance.
Jesse Ingle, 45, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to two days in jail.
Skylar J. Plaster, 19, Fairbank, interference with official acts, public intoxication, pay fine of $250 plus interest and court costs.
Shelley Johnson, 62, Waverly, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, assault, order for continuance.
Traci M. Chamberlain, 35, Winthrop, violation of no contact/protective order, false 911 call, hearing for initial appearance.
Lois C. Butters, 70, Independence, accessory after the fact, written plea of guilty filed.
Kris A. Vanlaningham, 59, Independence, public intoxication, written plea of guilty filed.
James A. Hughes, 40, Waterloo, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Zachary J. Koerperich, 22, Dubuque, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Amolya Dazaccio J. Burton Florence, 20, Newton, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Anthony A. Marrah, 36, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Jacob E. McDowell, 35, Earlville, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail.
Morgan Newman, 19, Winthrop, misuse of license or ID card to acquire tobacco, pay fine of $260 plus interest and court costs.
Ashton W. Root, 31, Winthrop, first offense possession of methamphetamine, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, order for arraignment.
Kirk C. Johnston, 49, Cedar Rapids, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Cara B. Boubin, 38, Independence, first offense domestic abuse assault, order to modify protective/no contact order.
CIVIL:
Ashley A. Westphal v. Benny Carmona III, domestic relations, order for mediation.
Justin S. Crawford v. Courtney M. Schuman, domestic relations, order setting trial.
Dustin P. Morris v. Ashley D. Hettinger, custody, order for continuance.
Ryan Sebetka v. Victoria L. Karsten, custody, order for mediation.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Nicole M. Bantz v. Corey W. Bantz, modification with children, order setting hearing.
James G. Tegtmeier v. Malina E. Tegtmeier, modification with children, order setting trial.
OWI:
Christopher R. Walton, 49, Troy Mills, second offense OWI, order for continuance.
Jodi M. Powell, 53, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Dana I. Schmitt, 64, Independence, second offense OWI, order for continuance.
Jeremy R. Beatty, 37, Quasqueton, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Angela M. Wegmann, 46, Manchester, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Adam S. Corkery, 49, Independence, second offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Khaing S. Myint, 46, Osceola, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Karen W. Sellers, 48, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Alex R. Dewald, 28, Waterloo, first offense OWI, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Douglas J. Fischer, 60, Elgin, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
L F Noll v. Anthony M. Fitz, of Independence. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Jordan Spooner, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,601.84 plus interest and court costs.
CMC DBA MO v. Patricia Rock et al, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,890.57 plus interest and court costs.
William G. Anderson v. Jeremy Clabby et al, of Manchester. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $5,723.74 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Ruby J. Crawford, of Winthrop. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Mossy Rock v. Gary Trewin, of Independence. Forcible entry, dismissed with prejudice.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare v. Justin L. Duffy, of Hazleton. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Erik Herbert, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $1,494.53 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Heather R. Michels et al, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $2,655.79 plus interest and court costs.
John Thrall v. Chad Ames, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $2,780 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS v. Andrea K. Elliott, of Aurora. Original notice filed demanding $985.94 plus interest and court costs.