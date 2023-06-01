SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Madison P. DeGreif, 20, Independence, speeding.
Juan Ramon N. Arce, 28, Waterloo, speeding.
McKynsie S. Worm, 21, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Ellissa D. Bowdry, 43, Rockford, Ill., speeding.
Nicholas C. Ankum, 25, Manchester, speeding.
Eric W. Yates, 33, Mingo, speeding.
Daytona Greenwood, 23, Independence, speeding.
Alec B. Joerg, 22, Waukesha, Wis., speeding.
William A. Houck, 49, McHenry, Ill., speeding.
Hayden T. Brown, 18, Menomonee Falls, Wis., speeding.
Ashley Schuler, 28, Marion, speeding.
William L. McIntosh Jr., 42, Sioux City, speeding.
Madison B. Lamz, 23, Rochester, Minn., speeding.
Rijad Osmankovic, 24, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Marshall L. Farris, 53, Benton, Tenn., speeding.
Lonnie H. Draheim, 68, Manitowoc, Wis., speeding.
Evan J. Wood, 18, Rogers, Minn., speeding.
Todd J. Asselin, 49, Bettendorf, speeding.
Aaron J. Kramer, 18, Urbana, speeding.
Loran J. Steinlage, 53, West Union, speeding.
Nelson Islas Hernandez, 46, Cicero, Ill., speeding.
Tony G. Mason, 27, Oelwein, speeding.
Christian L. Sattgast, 20, Winthrop, speeding.
Dana M. Wiebusch, 41, Mentor, Ohio, speeding.
Angela L. Budde, 53, Bellevue, speeding.
Marilee A. Burns, 73, Waterloo, speeding.
Tracy A. Staton, 51, Jesup, speeding.
Rhonda M. Williams, 55, Oelwein, speeding.
Benjamin P. Ruppert, 43, Cresco, speeding.
Dawn M. Hoglan, 54, Independence, speeding.
Lindsay J. Fox, 39, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Rickey W. Droddy, 69, Dubuque, operating non-registered vehicle.
Nathan J. Nielsen, 34, Barnesville, Ga., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Joseph Juan P. Chartrand, 29, Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Julio A. Gonzalez Perez, 35, Louisville, Ky., hours of service violation.
Javier O. Marez, 42, Mission, Texas, failure to comply with safety regulations, dark window or windshield.
Nicholas A. Conrad, 29, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Samuel J. Meissen, 37, Ankeny, maximum group axle weight violation.
Richard A. Pfeiffer, 69, Saint Louis Park, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Cody A. Durbin, 36, Thomasboro, Ill., hours of service violation.
Wendi S. Brimmer, 56, Hazleton, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Ronald E. Morgan, 72, Dade City, Fla., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Denise R. Scott, 52, Sumner, failure to maintain control.
Nikolas L. Fleming, 32, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Jake W. Kleespies, 25, Lawler, increasing loading capacity – reregistration.
Cesar O. Osunaestrada, 32, Rialto, Calif., no valid commercial driver’s license.
David L. Rader, 62, Sumner, maximum group axle weight violation.
Martin C. Ayala, 60, Plainfield, Ill., hours of service violation.
Michael W. Henry, 55, Independence, failure to obey traffic control device.
Rayner A. Quispe Rios, 32, Madison, Wis., no valid driver’s license.
Amaury Vanderpool Hichez, 41, West Lawn, Pa., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Ronald H. Parrish, 60, St. Joseph, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation.
Scott E. Martin, 54, Overland Park, Kan., hours of service violation.
Matthew L. Meyer, 29, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate.
Luis Vargas Aguilar, 55, Wyoming, Mich., no Iowa fuel permit, failure to comply with safety regulations, operation without registration card or plate.
Christopher W. Laprocido, 41, Eustis, Fla., maximum group axle weight violation.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Dana I. Schmitt, 64, Independence, failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Wendi S. Brimmer, 56, Hazleton, failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Adam W. Trumblee, 41, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Sheena L. Sibert, 33, Cincinnati, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Jacob G. Arends, 38, Rowley, animal abuse, order for arraignment.
Nicholas W. Zook, 39, Waterloo, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Curtis J. Bormann, 30, Bernard, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Jayson M. Dumer, 27, Cedar Falls, driving while barred, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
Melissa A. Myers, 34, Lamont, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Vanessa G. Johnson, 45, Quasqueton, 20 counts of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, order for continuance.
Taylor Simmons, 22, Cedar Rapids, violation of probation, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Mark R. Klouda, 63, Quasqueton, forgery, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs.
Michael E. Hootman, 26, Cedar Rapids, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, neglect or abandonment of dependent person, distributing drug near a school, order for continuance.
Trenton J. Husted, 35, Oelwein, four counts of forgery, order for arraignment.
Tabitha R. Smith, 31, Oelwein, second-degree theft, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jeremiah J. Bennett, 42, Fayette, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, possession of contraband in correctional institution, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Lonnie J. Beck, 39, Lamont, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for discovery.
Jay R. Jackson, 45, Cedar Rapids, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Vaughn R. Jensen, 26, Independence, disorderly conduct, written plea of guilty filed.
Austin S. Perry, 19, Hazleton, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Nicholas J. Thomas, 34, Independence, disorderly conduct, written plea of guilty filed.
Mark A. Krieger, 37, Jesup, disorderly conduct, written plea of guilty filed.
Randall W. Cantrell, 56, Oelwein, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Kris A. Vanlaningham, 59, Independence, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Lacey J. Keeling, 19, Independence, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Selena Reyna, 28, Cedar Rapids, first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Amanda J. Krogmann et al v. City of Lamont, equity, order for judgment.
City of Stanley v. Keith A. Bradley et al, property, default judgment filed.
Hazleton MHP v. Judith A. McQueen, property, order for judgment.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Nathan A. Grau, debt collection, order for judgment.
GreenState Credit Union v. Kade L. Harris, debt collection, original notice filed.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Lucus Elledge v. Lisa M. Elledge, dissolution, decree or final support order.
OWI:
Christopher R. Walton, 50, Troy Mills, second offense OWI, order for continuance.
Dana I. Schmitt, 64, Independence, second offense OWI, sentenced to 20 days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
James D. Mull, 41, Oelwein, first offense OWI, sentenced to six days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Michelle H. Pardue, 54, Geneva, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Patrick L. Cummings, 47, Urbana, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Erminia T. Tropea Zieser, 50, Hazleton, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Tressa M. Halstead, 33, Garrison, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Convergence Acquisitions v. Ralph Price, of Quasqueton. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,167.26 plus interest and court costs.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Lyle T. Evans, of Fairbank. Original notice filed demanding $5,462.59 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Robert A. Lawrence, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $3,191.71 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding v. Lacy L. Terrell, of Brandon. Original notice filed demanding $715.44 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Corp Solutions v. Robert Beatty III et al, of Winthrop. Original notice filed demanding $2,872.82 plus interest and court costs.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Tiffany A. Auen, of Brandon. Original notice filed demanding $2,535.95 plus interest and court costs.
Citibank v. Robert K. Schoof, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $2,376.17 plus interest and court costs.