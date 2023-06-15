SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Nicholas A. Wroten, 53, Independence, speeding.
Klayton A. Adams Blackdeer, 18, Greene, speeding.
Amanda L. Jorgenson, 41, Aplington, speeding.
Matthew R. Eich, 33, Vernon Hills, Ill., speeding.
Michael P. Flannery, 64, Saint Charles, Ill., speeding.
Austin M. Hanson, 21, Manchester, speeding.
Jaimie L. Tolbert, 50, Waterloo, speeding.
Kevin P. Wimer, 68, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Damon M. Stier, 47, Sun Prairie, Wis., speeding.
Landan J. Goken, 25, Waterloo, speeding.
Carlos M. Orozco, 27, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Aaron J. Bennett, 18, Strawberry Point, speeding.
Linda A. Garcia, 59, Waukesha, Wis., speeding.
Rodney R. Mumm, 59, Ames, speeding.
Boyan O. Boyadzhiev, 35, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Nicholas E. Macke, 37, Oxford Junction, speeding.
James P. Rowe, 32, Minnetonka, Minn., speeding.
Rachel A. Trader, 22, Gilson, Ill., speeding.
Ryan T. Young, 28, Verona, Wis., speeding.
Michael L. Skaggs, 66, Marion, speeding.
Kevin W. Davis, 51, Hudson, Wis., speeding.
Shane R. Rolfe, 49, Strawberry Point, speeding.
Debra A. Decker, 68, Independence, speeding.
Joseph W. Lawson, 65, Benton Harbor, Mich., speeding.
Shirley K. Francois, 72, Strawberry Point, speeding.
Trenton L. Hayes, 18, Alburnett, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, careless driving.
Muhyidin O. Abdulkader, 41, Saint Paul, Minn., violation of trip permits.
Douglas P. Luby, 60, Jesup, operating non-registered vehicle.
Dwayne J. Krumviede, 55, Hopkinton, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Henderson Thomas Jr., 54, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate.
Jamees D. Byrd, 33, Hiawatha, operating non-registered vehicle.
Raymond W. Fish, 53, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Paul K. Brown, 50, New Hartford, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation.
Abdala A. Ali, 39, Lakeville, Minn., hours of service violation, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Edgars Eglitis, 42, Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., no valid commercial driver’s license, no Iowa fuel permit, violation of trip permits.
Brent M. Herrold, 21, Atalissa, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Marco A. Lopes, 42, Windermere, Fla., 42, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Bradley A. Grage, 69, Dewar, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Oleg I. Krivoshein, 56, Holland, Pa., no valid commercial driver’s license, no Iowa fuel permit.
Jackson Masengesho, 27, Dayton, Ohio, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Grant E. Nielsen, 32, Horton, operating non-registered vehicle.
Tirivangani Katapi, 40, San Bernadino, Calif., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Kortney S. Thran, 20, Reinbeck, underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
Jacob S. Short, 25, Independence, dark window or windshield.
Amber C. Avila, 27, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Carlos M. Orozco, 27, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Chris P. Bustos Jr., 33, Winthrop, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Renier A. Rodriguez, 49, Naples, Fla., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Ethan Gonzalez, 18, Independence, fraudulent use of registration.
Melissa L. Eliasen, 32, Fairbank, operation without registration card or plate.
Marcel Soca De La Torre, 46, Holiday, Fla., failure to possess valid license while operating, maximum group axle weight violation.
Nicole Y. Geater, 32, Independence, use of electronic communication device.
Cody G. Limkemann, 20, Dundee, three counts of failure to comply with safety regulations.
Tyler D. Timmer, 29, Manchester, failure to maintain control.
Steven B. Raybourn, 63, Chicago, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Hendrik Fourie, 36, Elmore, Minn., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Anthony J. Ryan, 36, Bland, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation.
John T. Nyland, 50, Johnstown, Pa., first offense trespass.
Christian W. Davis, 31, Hazleton, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Janet Bockenstedt, 67, Independence, leave scene of accident – failure to provide aid.
Jaden D. Peyton, 18, Quasqueton, failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Hasaan Dwayne M. Harvey, 22, Iowa City, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Christian W. Davis, 31, Hazleton, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
David A. Creger, 55, Evansdale, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jackson R. Grover, 23, Rowley, eluding, order for continuance.
Christopher M. Thomas Jr., 28, Waterloo, violation of probation, sentenced to one year in residential facility.
Felicia M. Klein, 36, Hazleton, unauthorized use of credit card, order for discovery.
Richard L. Higgins, 51, Hazleton, four counts of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Nicholas W. Zook, 39, Waterloo, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Daeton L. Guldberg, 32, Independence, two counts of first-degree harassment, two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, order for arraignment.
Jayson M. Dumer, 27, Cedar Falls, driving while barred, driving while license denied or revoked, order for continuance.
Luke D. Lawless, 23, Independence, driving while barred, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
Klint M. Bentley, 38, Fairbank, nonfelonious misconduct in office, sentenced to 15 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Trenton L. Hayes, 18, Alburnett, child endangerment, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, leave scene of accident, deferred judgment, pay fine of $1,285 plus interest and court costs.
Nakia T. Long, 24, Cedar Rapids, possession of contraband in correctional institution, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Daniel J. Hartney, 28, Oelwein, possession of contraband in correctional institution, fourth-degree criminal mischief, order for arraignment.
Lonnie J. Beck, 39, Lamont, three counts of controlled substance violation, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, order for arraignment.
Jerry E. Hathcock, 51, Cedar Rapids, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools, order for arraignment.
Cole M. Johnson, 29, Independence, assault on persons in certain occupations, first offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, order for arraignment.
Garrett T. Gusta, 31, Independence, second-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Michelle L. Halverson, 48, Fairbank, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Randy L. Henry Jr., 42, Oran, first offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to two days in jail.
Traci M. Chamberlain, 35, Winthrop, violation of no contact/protective order, written plea of not guilty.
Michelle M. Mohlis, 43, Independence, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Jerry L. Meyer, 62, Oelwein, operate without interlock, criminal complaint filed.
John T. Nyland, 50, Johnstown, Pa., public intoxication, interference with official acts, written plea of guilty filed.
Marcel Hernandez Perez, 44, Miami, Fla., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
William B. Ivery, 52, West Memphis, Ark., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Jedadiah M. Nissen, 44, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, criminal complaint filed.
Jeremy Thomas U. Clabby, 25, Manchester, fifth-degree theft, criminal complaint filed.
Cher A. Block, 49, Rowley, public intoxication, written plea of guilty filed.
David C. Wahl, 44, Jesup, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Adriana S. Tompkins, 32, Waterloo, possession of drug paraphernalia, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Kendrick K. Jennings, 37, Dallas, Texas, first offense possession of marijuana, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Taylor S. Warren, 22, Champaign, Ill., first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Nancy J. Bradshaw, 42, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Hailey E. Plathe, 24, Independence, fourth-degree theft, written arraignment and plea of not guilty filed.
Camron McNeese, 18, Independence, driving while license denied or revoked, order for continuance.
Austin S. Perry, 19, Hazleton, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Selena Reyna, 28, Cedar Rapids, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Gregg M. McGee, 46, Cedar Rapids, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Joseph J. Hogan, 31, Independence, driving while license denied or revoked, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Derek T. Macke v. Aimee Lundy, custody, order for continuance.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Adam D. Willfong, child support, original notice filed.
Taylor White v. Ronald E. Utt, custody, original notice filed.
Cedar Rapids Tank Wash v. Avery Joseph L. Walton, debt collection, original notice filed.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Stephanie Jensen Yonkovic v. John Yonkovic Jr., dissolution, order for continuance.
Brandon M. Olmstead v. Allison C. Olmstead, dissolution, decree or final support order.
Sarah E. Wychoff v. Craig A. Stovall Jr., dissolution, decree – dissolution of marriage.
Beth A. Shannon v. Paul J. Flaucher, dissolution, decree or final support order.
OWI:
David H. Lynch, 61, Independence, third offense OWI, order for continuance.
Chelsie M. Mergen, 33, West Baraboo, Wis., first offense OWI, sentenced to four days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Jodi M. Powell, 53, Taylor Ridge, Ill., first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Jon P. Zieser, 51, Independence, second offense OWI, order for continuance.
Alex R. Dewald, 28, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Michelle H. Pardue, 54, Geneva, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Hunter D. Carlson, 18, Coggon, first offense OWI, motion for discovery.
Landon H. Moorman, 20, New Hampton, order for arraignment.
Camron McNeese, 18, Independence, first offense OWI, order for continuance
Erminia T. Tropea Ziezer, 50, Hazleton, order for arraignment.
Alonso Madrid Lara, 56, Tornillo, Texas, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Santos L. Flores, 53, Clive, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Veridian Credit Union v. Justin L. Frahm, of Waterloo. Original notice filed demanding $868.13 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credian Union v. John R. Erickson et al, of Winthrop. Original notice filed demanding $2,685.13 plus interest and court costs.
Parkview Assisted Living v. Joann Kauffman et al, of Cedar Rapids. Money judgment, order for continuance.
UHG I v. Chris Schoultz, of Hazleton. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Veridian Credit Union v. Joshua P. Kirby, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $966.21 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Sarah Fowler, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $6,478.14 plus interest and court costs.
BankIowa v. Ryan A. Neblock, of Cedar Rapids. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
OneMain Financial Group v. Brad Gates, of Independence. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Credit Corp Solutions v. Clint Mills, of Independence. Money judgment, order for continuance.
U.S. Bank National Association v. Erika M. Nelson, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $3,471.52 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Randy R. Rueber et al, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $1,743 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Mary M. Sennhenn, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $984.11 plus interest and court costs.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Kathrine L. Brown, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $2,010.09 plus interest and court costs.
Aspen Rentals v. Casey Clinton, of Independence. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Viafield v. Robert E. Gosse, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $3,690.17 plus interest and court costs.