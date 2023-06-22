SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Trenton M. Neuhaus, 27, Masonville, speeding.
Olivia M. Swackhammer, 20, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Jeremy L. Adams, 43, Independence, speeding.
Avery D. Lamphier, 20, Lamont, speeding.
Rayner A. Quispe Rios, 32, Madison, Wis., speeding.
Andrew G. Tibbott, 32, Edgewood, speeding.
Chelsea R. Frieling, 28, Waterloo, speeding.
Brooke L. Reynolds, 30, Corpus Christi, Texas, speeding.
Roger J. Weber, 61, Winthrop, speeding.
Jessica R. Spicer, 35, Oelwein, speeding.
Stormee N. Jones, 27, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Alize Jayden R. Cashen, 18, Hazleton, speeding.
Jordan M. Deaton, 28, Waterloo, speeding.
Ralph E. Glaza Jr., 42, Liberty, Mo., speeding.
Ashley M. Reyna, 33, Davenport, speeding.
Donald M. Schmock, 18, Crescent, speeding.
Cindy L. Sisler, 61, Mount Carroll, Ill., speeding.
Douglass w. Lincoln, 54, Glendale, Wis., speeding.
Jeffrey A. Olver, 51, Morley, speeding.
Jeremy S. Reiling, 48, Winthrop, speeding.
Shawn D. Prugh, 44, Waverly, speeding.
Eric W. Yates, 33, Mingo, speeding.
Steven J. Clausen, 41, Independence, speeding.
Ryan T. Fuhrmeister, 31, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Kenneth G. Hoover, 82, Le Grand, speeding.
Armando Trevino Hernandez, 45, Zion, Ill., speeding.
Hannah S. Davis, 21, Dubuque, speeding.
James T. Skarlis, 76, Waterloo, speeding.
Jennifer M. Ramirez, 28, Waterloo, speeding.
Pennie L. Beres, 57, Belvidere, Ill., speeding.
Skylar P. Morris, 20, Quasqueton, speeding.
Clarence J. Gloeckner III, 60, Farley, speeding.
Brenda L. Brower, 62, Meridian, Idaho, speeding.
Abdur Rahim, 73, Waterloo, speeding.
Estelle M. Gudenkauf, 33, Independence, speeding.
Josue N. Mutombo, 35, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Randy L. Johnson, 64, Dubuque, speeding.
Kyle W. Shady, 19, Anamosa, speeding.
Casey W. Christensen, 48, Slater, speeding.
Linda M. Hilby, 57, Manchester, speeding.
Rickie J. Crawford, 60, Independence, speeding.
Abby E. Sheppard, 22, Readlyn, speeding.
Georgia L. Jones, 61, Ennis, Texas, speeding.
Megan L. Moyle, 31, Elkader, speeding.
Louis G. Kristjanson, 83, Shellsburg, speeding.
Aron A. Goitom, 33, Silver Spring, Mo., two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, hours of service violation.
Oleksandr Volskyi, 31, Hollywood, Fla., operation by unqualified driver, dark window or windshield, three counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, hours of service violation.
Sirak Y. Teferi, 29, Federal Way, Wash., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Barbara Y. Perez Cardona, 36, Iowa City, operating non-registered vehicle.
Brenda L. Smock, 55, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Muktar M. Abdi, 23, Spring Lake Park, Minn., hours of service violation.
Olivia M. Swackhammer, 20, Cedar Falls, violation of instruction permit limitation.
Rachel R. Burns, 22, Hiawatha, failure to display registration plate.
Chelsea R. Frieling, 28, Waterloo, failure to use child restraint device.
Devon L. Seeley, 30, Augusta, Wis., two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, no Iowa fuel permit, operating non-registered vehicle.
Aleksei Dvortsov, 34, Brooklyn, N.Y., no valid commercial driver’s license, no Iowa fuel permit.
Ernesto Marin Giraldo, 48, Miami, Fla., failure to maintain or use safety belts, failure to obey traffic control device, hours of service violation.
Thomas J. Doran, 41, Monroe, Wis., dark window or windshield, operation by unqualified driver, hours of service violation, operating without evidence of authority.
Adryan N. Kracht, 20, Sigourney, failure to provide proof of financial liability, operation without registration card or plate.
Elizabeth A. Faudel, 28, Floyd, dark window or windshield.
James L. Peyton, 37, Quasqueton, operating non-registered vehicle.
James Wickman, 26, Rowley, operation without registration card or plate.
Apryl M. Shellenberger, 36, Keystone, failure to respond to steady red light.
James D. Lilly, 38, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate.
J P. Devore, 35, Salem, Wis., dark window or windshield.
Chad Johnson, 48, South Elgin, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Shawn D. Burks, 49, Laurel, Neb., maximum group axle weight violation.
Natalie C. Murphy, 29, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Armando Trevino Hernandez, 45, Zion, Ill., no valid driver’s license.
Judith A. Olsen, 67, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Skylar P. Morris, 20, Quasqueton, passing contrary to highway sign or marking.
Robert G. Hager, 52, Quasqueton, operation without registration card or plate.
Morgan W. Wade, 58, Rock Spring, Wy., maximum group axle weight violation.
Nicholas R. M. Minnis, 32, Oswego, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Clementine J. Stuckey, 49, Rowley, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Thair A. Rajaa, 42, Katy Texas, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Mahamud M. Hussein, 58, Toronto, OC, maximum group axle weight violation.
Artur Baroyan, 61, Seattle, Wash., hours of service violation, no valid commercial driver’s license.
Yassir M. Bashier, 52, Iowa City, failure to comply with safety regulations.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Skylar P. Morris, 20, Quasqueton, reckless driving.
CRIMINAL:
Leon C. Anderson, 58, Hazleton, assault, sentenced to five years in prison, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs.
Brandon K. Grocholski, 27, Lamont, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Rodney D. Cornwell, 59, Lamont, driving while barred, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Justin L. Covault, 27, Independence, keeping premise or vehicle for controlled substance violation, second offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to four days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Tanner L. Cornwell, 21, Independence, driving while barred, sentenced to eight days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Ethan M. Roepke, 19, Aurora, driving while barred, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Edward J. Schroder III, 48, Iowa City, third-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Shane Engelhardt, 21, Jesup, driving while barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Barry W. Timmerman, 60, Strawberry Point, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Devan P. Forbes, 24, Strawberry Point, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Curtis J. Bormann, 33, Bernard, driving while barred, order for discovery.
Daeton L. Guldberg, 32, Independence, two counts of first-degree harassment, two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, order for arraignment.
Melissa A. Myers, 34, Lamont, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for discovery.
Manuel Ayala Sosa, 31, Independence, two counts of child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Lawrence U. Taylor Jr., 48, Maywood, Ill., third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Ryan D. Bult, 46, Independence, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Paige N. Eddy, 36, Waterloo, second offense possession of controlled substance, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Vanessa G. Johnson, 45, Quasqueton, 20 counts of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, order for continuance.
Gunnar E. Cotton, 21, Fountain, Minn., lascivious acts with a child, flight to avoid prosecution, sentenced to one year in residential treatment facility, sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,370 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Gary V. Trewin, 70, Independence, second-degree burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, order setting hearing.
Scott W. Probasco, 33, Washington, first offense possession of methamphetamine, possession of contraband in correctional institution, sentenced to four days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Robert G. Macdormott, 33, Dows, controlled substance violation, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs.
Bruce A. Werden, 57, Quasqueton, possession of contraband in correctional institution, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order setting hearing.
Robert J. Raymer Jr., 47, Waterloo, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, driving while barred, order setting hearing.
Loyd L. Williams III, 36, Independence, third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to 270 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Caitlynn Ann M. Baird, 26, Center Point, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, child endangerment, order for continuance.
Cole M. Johnson, 29, Independence, three counts of child endangerment, first-degree harassment, willful injury, order for arraignment.
Fischer J. Crawford, 22, Independence, eluding, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Mary C. Opperman, 60, Oelwein, assault, motion for continuance.
Stacy M. Frisbey, 43, Waterloo, violation of no contact/protective order, order for continuance.
Jason E. Bolton, 44, Raymond, violation of new contact/protective order, harassment of public official or employee, order for continuance.
Faith H. Lakemacher, 19, Fort Dodge, possession of drug paraphernalia, order for continuance.
Jeremy Thomas U. Clabby, 25, Manchester, fifth-degree theft, written plea of guilty filed.
Brandie R. Rogers, 41, Dunkerton, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Cher A. Block, 49, Rowley, public intoxication, written plea of guilty filed.
Carri K. Beard, 48, Waterloo, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Tyler Vandyke, 33, Jesup, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Joshua A. Chamberlain, 37, Winthrop, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Traci M. Chamberlain, 35, Winthrop, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Tyler J. Reeder, 22, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Marcus D. Crawford, 25, Vermillion, S.D., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Jamal D. Tolbert, 33, Vero Beach, Fla., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Wade D. Holtzman, 50, Winthrop, three counts of third-degree harassment, written plea of not guilty filed.
Skye N. Johnson, 25, Waterloo, violation of probation, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Darius C. Walker, 33, Burlington, N.C., first offense possession of marijuana, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Zaria Alissa L. Nix, 19, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment.
Hunter T. Hoveland, 20, Independence, first offense possession of marijuana, possession of fictitious license, ID Card, or form, order for arraignment.
Kadian J. Behrens, 18, Jesup, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Jedadiah M. Nissen, 44, Independence, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Christopher I. Barbee, 32, Evansdale, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
Hallie L. Dahl v. Shane E. Palmer, paternity, full satisfaction of a support order.
Nicholas Baker v. Joseph Ptacek et al, visitation, motion for continuance.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Jacob D. Snay, child support, decree or final support order.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Benjamin D. Steinbron et al, mortgage, order for continuance.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Jill Bohlken v. Erik W. Bohlken, dissolution, full satisfaction of a support order.
Lindsey M. Lawrence v. Robert A. Lawrence, dissolution, court decree – dissolution of marriage.
Tricia E. Eschen v. Clint J. Cronin, dissolution, decree or final support order.
Amber R. Holle v. Ryan Holle, dissolution, court decree – dissolution of marriage.
Bradford J. Lichty v. Debra O’Connor, dissolution, decree or final support order.
OWI:
James Buerl, 45, Waterloo, third offense OWI, sentenced to 90 days in jail, pay fine of $3,125 plus interest and court costs.
Kelly L. Dircks Plein, 43, Winthrop, first offense OWI, sentenced to 90 days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Jeremy R. Beatty, 37, Quasqueton, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Joseph A. Gates, 38, Aurora, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Kim M. Stulz, 61, Eldridge, second offense OWI, order setting hearing.
Samari A. Holmes, 23, Rockford, Ill., first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Tressa M. Halstead, 33, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Timothy S. Anderson, 20, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Hunter M. Fletcher, of Monona. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
MercyOne v. John P. Hickey, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $5,439.48 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Niccole M. Roberts, of Independence. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Lyle T. Evans, of Fairbank. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Donald R. Forney v. Guy P. Eastman, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Heather Jo L. Frese, of Brandon. Original notice filed demanding $1,705.64 plus interest and court costs.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Michael W. Toms, of Rowley. Original notice filed demanding $2,465.78 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Tiffany A. Brown, of Fairbank. Original notice filed demanding $5,227.65 plus interest and court costs.
Quad Corporation v. Duan D. Funk et al, of Winthrop. Original notice filed demanding $1,764.94 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Shana L. Stiefel, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $4,567.80 plus interest and court costs.