SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Heather A. McDaniel, 34, Rockford, Ill., speeding.
Jonathon K. Willis, 38, Pulaski, speeding.
Tavia L. Smith, 31, Waterloo, speeding.
Sandra A. Betz, 53, Oelwein, speeding.
Allison C. Olmstead, 25, Winthrop, speeding.
Caleb J. Erickson, 36, Fairbank, speeding.
Joseph R. Kausal, 36, Iowa City, speeding.
Cole A. Stalzer, 27, Marshalltown, speeding.
Weston R. Wellendorf, 41, Iowa City, speeding.
Pamela J. Tarr, 63, Kohler, Wis., speeding.
Eduardo L. Loya Jr., 31, Bensenville, Ill., speeding.
Ben O. Steffen, 24, Madison, Wis., speeding.
Frederick G. Peck, 46, Winthrop, speeding.
Daniel A. Ostheimer, 48, Fitchburg, Mass., speeding.
Jacob L. Garnette, 30, Waterloo, speeding.
Tyler J. Ehrig, 31, Niles, Ill., speeding.
Lionel B. Bush Jr., 64, Bolingbrook, Ill., speeding.
Troy T. Miller, 40, Sioux Falls, S.D., speeding.
Caitlyn M. Saldana, 20, Davenport, speeding.
Lee Meh, 20, Rockford, Ill., speeding.
Zachary R. Zwicky, 21, Milwaukee, speeding.
Roger E. Homewood, 63, Waterloo, speeding.
Jeffrey A. Chase, 46, Waterloo, speeding.
Stephanie J. Perdew, 53, Evanston, Ill., speeding.
Thomas T. Reh, 30, Waterloo, speeding.
William F. Hand III, 69, Mooreville, Miss., speeding.
Kayla A. Nunemaker, 24, Waterloo, speeding.
Rodney L. Groat, 65, Fort Dige, speeding.
Esther O. Jokodola, 27, Ames, speeding.
Lucinda M. Balvanz, 66, Waterloo, speeding.
Steven D. Wilson, 68, La Porte City, speeding.
Darius C. Walker, 33, Burlington, N.C., maximum gross weight violation.
Kairatbek Abduvapov, 33, Brooklyn, N.Y., no valid driver’s license, failure to obey traffic control device.
Melvin L. Fry, 46, Edgewood, operating non-registered vehicle.
Kylie R. Timler, 34, Quasqueton, operation without registration card or plate.
Mark L. Hopper, 44, Waterloo, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations.
Wesley D. Barney, 33, Flatwoods, Ky., dark window or windshield.
Luis Vargas Aguilar, 55, Wyoming, Mich., violation of trip permits.
Feliciano M. Gonzalez Ordonez, 22, Belmond, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Ronald E. Bailey, 56, Evansdale, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations.
Morgan Lee A. Hughes, 29, Vinton, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Arley Fernandez Rodriguez, 27, Miami, Fla., failure to comply with safety regulations.
John Kebenli, 30, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain control.
Esvin A. Garcia Perez, 30, Na, GU, no valid driver’s license.
Nicholas W. White, 31, Charlotte, N.C., operation by unqualified driver, hours of service violation.
John A. Slick, 49, Cedar Rapids, increasing loading capacity – reregistration.
Kevin J. Wyatt, 55, Packwood, two counts of maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Brandi J. Michael, 27, Masonville, operating non-registered vehicle.
Gregory D. Brown, 73, Iowa City, operation without registration card or plate.
Angelina M. Paris, 32, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Svitlana Klimenchenko, 41, Brooklyn, N.Y., no valid driver’s license.
Chandler J. Rice, 24, Waverly, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Clifford J. Litwiller, 63, Delavan, Ill., failure to possess valid license while operating.
Kyle L. Kennell, 27, El Paso, Ill., failure to obey traffic control device.
Corey D. Zook, 37, Madrid, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Brian A. Walter, 35, Strawberry Point, operation without registration card or plate.
Jakob T. Alex, 20, Independence, insufficient number of headlights.
John E. Kortenkamp, 65, Independence, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Ryan M. Close, 18, Independence, failure to obey traffic control device.
Pablo Jacinto Ramierez, 50, Fayetteville, Ga., no valid driver’s license.
Oo Reh, 49, Waterloo, open container.
Erin L. McGee, 47, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Marlan D. Fletcher, 18, Lamont, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Nihad Corbadzic, 53, Laredo, Texas, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Joshua J. Johnson, 45, Waverly, windshield and window requirements.
Justice D. Heinze, 19, Fairbank, special speed restrictions.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Jamie R. Mason, 45, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Emily B. McMahan, 23, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Gary V. Trewin, 70, Independence, driving while license under suspension, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Richard L. Higgins, 51, Hazleton, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Sheena L. Sibert, 33, Cincinnati, violation of probation, sentenced to 20 days in jail.
Jamie R. Mason, 46, Independence, driving while barred, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Felicia M. Klein, 36, Hazleton, unauthorized use of credit cards, order for discovery.
Jeffrey R. Wilson Sr., 36, Oelwein, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Luke D. Lawless, 23, Independence, driving while barred, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
Manuel Ayala Sosa, 31, Independence, two counts of child endangerment, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Ryan D. Bult, 46, Independence, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Brady M. Dolan, 38, Independence, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Jon L. Zimmerman, 48, Jesup, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Bridgette M. Washington, 44, Waterloo, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, sentenced to 15 years in prison, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
John D. Coleman, 38, Waterloo, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, driving while barred, order for continuance.
James D. Gordon, 53, Independence, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Scott W. Probasco, 33, Washington, possession of contraband in correctional institution, first offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 4 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Trace J. Thomas, 18, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Douglas G. Uchytil, 59, Jesup, 11 counts of controlled substance violation, five counts of failure to affix drug stamp, six counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, gathering where controlled substances are used, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, order for continuance.
Nolan J. Scheetz, 26, Independence, three counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, order for arraignment.
Cole M. Johnson, 29, Independence, assault on persons in certain occupations, first offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, order setting hearing.
Garrett T. Gusta, 31, Independence, second-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Mary C. Opperman, 60, Oelwein, assault, order for continuance.
Anthony W. Gile, 30, Winthrop, interference with official acts, order for continuance.
Roody J. Gerve, 22, Waterloo, possession of drug paraphernalia, motion to dismiss.
Joshua A. Chamberlain, 37, Winthrop, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Traci M. Chamberlain, 35, Winthrop, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Brandie R. Rogers, 41, Dunkerton, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Wade D. Holtzman, 50, Winthrop, three counts of third-degree harassment, hearing for initial appearance.
Charlotte R. Brown, 32, Waterloo, violation of probation, probation revocation.
David C. Wahl, 44, Jesup, violation of probation, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Kyle T. Astleford, 29, Jesup, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 180 days in jail.
Jesse J. Johnson, 19, Vinton, possession of fictitious license, ID card, or form, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
James R. Beebe, 20, Independence, interference with official acts, order for arraignment.
Staci L. Wright, 35, Independence, assault, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
James A. Hughes, 41, Waterloo, second offense possession of marijuana, order setting hearing.
Hailey E. Plathe, 24, Independence, fourth-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Jerry L. Meyer, 62, Oelwein, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
Gregg M. McGee, 46, Cedar Rapids, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Marcel Hernandez Perez, 44, Miami, Fla., first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
William B. Ivery, 52, West Memphis, Ark., first offense possession of marijuana, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, order for arraignment.
Christopher I. Barbee, 32, Evansdale, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Joseph J. Hogan, 31, Independence, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
Carri K. Beard, 48, Waterloo, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Tyler Vandyke, 33, Jesup, first offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Marcus D. Crawford, 25, Vermillion, S.D., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Brittany A. Lambert, debt collection, order for judgment.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Taylor White v. Ronald E. Utt, custody, court decree – dissolution of marriage.
Maegan M. Sonksen v. Brian S. Sonksen, dissolution, decree or final support order.
Tami Ravenstien v. Kelly Ravenstien, dissolution, decree or final support order.
OWI:
Christopher R. Walton, 50, Troy Mills, second offense OWI, sentenced to nine days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Alonso Madrid Lara, 56, Tornillo, Texas, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Santos L. Flores, 53, Clive, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Jared D. Struve, 26, Davenport, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Citibank v. Robert K. Schoof, of Hazleton. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Aspen Rentals v. Casey Clinton, of Independence. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
MM Finance v. Luke Bassett, of Quasqueton. Original notice filed demanding $415 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Jennifer Doudney, of Winthrop. Original notice filed demanding $2,437.48 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Diana Colvin, of Alta. Original notice filed demanding $1,318.52 plus interest and court costs.