SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Robert M. Bean, 61, Plant City, Fla., speeding.
Mitchell A. Bloom, 67, Savage, Minn., speeding.
James D. Poole, 31, Randalia, speeding.
Kevin R. Grove, 33, Maywood, Ill., speeding.
Kalwine M. Anjolok, 20, Tacoma, Wash., speeding.
Maria Garcia Alcaraz, 23, Asbury, speeding.
Carolyn A. Gildersleeve, 34, Waterloo, speeding.
Miranda C. Waldoch, 30, Centuria, Wis., speeding.
Natasha L. Botkin, 46, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Ross A. Rud, 60, Ham Lake, Minn., speeding.
Katherine L. Cullen, 38, Green Bay, Wis., speeding.
Asia Whitney M. Hibbler, 31, Waterloo, speeding.
Misty M. Stafford, 44, Fond Du Lac, Wis., speeding.
Jose A. Salas Carrillo, 51, Juarez, CH, speeding.
Todd J. Volling, 50, Salem, Wis., speeding.
Edwin A. Hernandez Gutierrez, 28, Sioux Falls, S.D., speeding.
James D. Farmer, 69, Palo, speeding.
Lily M. Hollerung, 21, Northfield, Minn., speeding.
Michael D. Bechtel, 51, Waverly, speeding.
Daniel J. Cunningham, 57, Ramsey, Minn., speeding.
Kyle C. Parizek, 37, Hartwick, speeding.
Christopher J. Smith, 39, Tama, speeding.
Eh D. Soe, 23, Milwaukee, Wis., speeding.
Dillin R. Bruner, 19, Cordova, Ill., speeding.
Matthew A. Stuhr, 39, Tipton, speeding.
Michael L. Frost, 50, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Robert J. Brummond, 66, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Flippo Lavagna, 25, Narni, OT, speeding.
Waneta K. Neuzil, 63, Independence, speeding.
Jimmy D. Loeb, 73, La Porte City, speeding.
Rosemarie T. Moser, 65, Oelwein, speeding.
Timothy W. Choldas, 27, Pleasant Prairie, Wis., speeding.
Julie A. Jennings, 64, North English, speeding.
Antonio T. Wells, 23, Cedar Falls, speeding.
James W. Porter, 33, Tracy, Calif., speeding.
Robert McCright, 70, Rowley, speeding.
Robert E. Biersner, 69, Dike, speeding.
Dane O. Egesdal, 18, De Witt, speeding.
Kelly L. Johnston, 53, Lamont, speeding.
Santos Diaz, 49, Kingston, Ill., speeding.
Jazmin Vicente Lazaro, 32, Waterloo, speeding.
Hussen N. Ganamo, 41, North Saint Paul, Minn., violation of trip permits.
Sarah B. Dooley Rothman, 49, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Ladaisha D. Washington, 28, Detroit, Mich., no valid driver’s license.
Jasmine D. Keys, 26, Peoria, Ill., failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Joshua L. White, 27, Hazleton, failure to display registration plate.
Kalwine M. Anjolok, 20, Tacoma, Wash., no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Michael A. Johnson, 44, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Christopher A. Greenwood, 39, Winthrop, operating non-registered vehicle.
Marco A. Chavarria, 26, Wichita, Kan., chapter 325A – general penalty.
Omar Pantoja, 36, Aurora, Ill., two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations.
Brett W. Baxter, 19, Lamont, careless driving.
Connor A. Robertson, 23, Britt, operating non-registered vehicle.
Tasia Linnea M. Everett, 23, Davenport, maximum group axle weight violation.
Nader Laforet, 44, Philadelphia, Pa., maximum group axle weight violation.
Kevin M. Gushimana, 25, Cedar Rapids, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Eric R. Opperman, 19, Lamont, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Robert A. Schmit, 43, North Saint Paul, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Joseph D. Krejchik, 51, Portage, Wis., maximum width of vehicle.
Victor Ocampo Reyes, 28, Louisville, Ky., hours of service violation, violation of trip permits, no valid commercial driver’s license.
Lori A. Buckman, 52, Aurora, permitting unauthorized person to drive.
Anthony W. Gile, 30, Winthrop, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Ashley A. Betts, 24, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
Felix Ossei, 24, Aurora, violation of instruction permit limitation.
Dylan J. Lamphier, 24, Cedar Rapids, operation without registration card or plate, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Ivan Popov, 38, Renton, Wash., failure to obey traffic control device, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Jacob H. Horn, 34, Fort Dodge, maximum gross weight violation.
Nelson A. Amaya Dominguez, 41, Federal Way, Wash., hours of service violation, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Fatih Albayrak, 41, Jackson, N.J., operation without registration card or plate.
Crescencio Hernandez, 64, Chicago, Ill., hours of service violation.
Ryan L. Aldrich, 36, Milwaukee, Wis., operation by unqualified driver.
Michael W. Williamson, 56, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Jeannine L. Cornwell, 60, Lamont, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Kyle A. Miller, 31, Quasqueton, operating non-registered vehicle.
Claudia Ochoa Rivera, 36, Beloit, Wis., permitting unauthorized minor to drive.
Emil Sabic, 28, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
Kamil Ismaev, 39, Shelton, Wash., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Rosniel Macia, 36, Lehigh Acres, Fla., maximum gross weight violation, failure to obey traffic control device.
Felix A. Calderon Pedroso, 35, Miami, Fla., violation of trip permits, failure to obey traffic control device, no Iowa fuel permit, hours of service violation.
Michael O. Isaboke, 36, Hurst, Texas, hours of service violation.
Landon S. Seibert, 18, Independence, underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
Edwin A. Hernandez Gutierrez, 28, Sioux Falls, S.D., no valid driver’s license.
James D. Farmer, 69, Palo, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Michael J. Krause, 62, Bay City, Mich., maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Randal L. Breitbach, 68, New Hampton, hours of service violation.
Kyle J. Wilson, 19, Jesup, underage use of tobacco/vapor product.
William E. Greenwood, 61, Independence, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Derick D. Ludwig, 21, Worthington, use of electronic communication device.
Blake C. Rawson, 27, Troy Mills, operation without registration card or plate.
Shylo M. Patterson, 25, Grinnell, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Christopher L. Zuercher, 31, Waterloo, operation without registration.
Elaine Ernst, 50, Waterloo, operation without registration.
Ashanti A. Williams, 24, Waterloo, operation without registration.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Dustin J. Shonka, 34, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Ryan J. Hackert, 32, Jesup, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
David A. Creger, 55, Evansdale, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Edward J. Schroder III, 48, Iowa City, third-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Donterrell Simpson, 44, Waterloo, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Sawyer Kevin R. Pritchard, 22, Dundee, two counts of first-degree harassment, driving while barred, interference with official acts, order for arraignment.
Jesse L. Myers, 40, Centerville, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Jeffrey R. Wilson Sr., 36, Oelwein, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Jacob G. Arends, 38, Rowley, domestic abuse assault, order for discovery.
Jeannine L. Cornwell, 60, Lamont, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Devan P. Forbes, 24, Strawberry Point, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Briana L. Dow, 38, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to five years in jail, suspended, pay fine of $750 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Gary V. Trewin, 69, Independence, second-degree burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, order for continuance.
Eugene J. Youngblut, 54, La Porte City, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Bruce A. Werden, 57, Quasqueton, possession of contraband in correctional institution, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for continuance.
Michael E. Hootman, 26, Cedar Rapids, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, distributing drug near a school, neglect or abandonment of dependent person, order for continuance.
Suzette M. Danehy, 53, Independence, second-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Douglas G. Uchytil, 59, Jesup, 11 counts of controlled substance violation, five counts of failure to affix drug stamp, six counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, gathering where controlled substances are used, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, order for continuance.
Darrell S. Schulz, 24, La Porte City, three counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Cole M. Johnson, 29, Independence, willful injury, first-degree harassment, three counts of child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Lonnie J. Beck, 39, Lamont, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, three count of controlled substance violation, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, order for arraignment.
Jerry E. Hathcock, 51, Cedar Rapids, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools, order for arraignment.
Molly E. Williams, 33, Independence, first offense domestic abuse assault, contempt, order for continuance.
Tracie A. Martin, 41, Vinton, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Traci M. Chamberlain, 35, Winthrop, violation of no contact/protective order, false report, sentenced to eight days in jail.
Nicholas J. Thomas, 34, Independence, disorderly conduct, written plea of guilty filed.
Mark A. Krieger, 37, Jesup, disorderly conduct, written plea of guilty filed.
Faith H. Lakemacher, 19, Loves Park, Ill., possession of drug paraphernalia, order setting trial.
Anthony A. Marrah, 36, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Arron C. Solie, 34, Jesup, first offense domestic abuse assault, child endangerment, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Joshua D. Overly, 38, Maynard, violation of probation, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Grace Ann M. Reincheld, 21, Cedar Falls, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Hunter T. Hoveland, 20, Independence, first offense possession of marijuana, possession of fictitious license, ID card or form, order for arraignment.
Camron McNeese, 18, Independence, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
Kadian J. Behrens, 18, Jesup, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa ex rel v. Brent A. Olmstead, child support, modified support order.
Jessica A. Bathke v. Gerald L. Hayzlett et al, contract, motion to dismiss.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Stephanie E. Jensen Yonkovic v. John Yonkovic Jr., dissolution, order for continuance.
OWI:
David P. Pint, 53, Independence, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Crystal D. Orr, 40, Maynard, third offense OWI, sentenced to five years in jail, pay fine of $3,125 plus interest and court costs.
Mark N. Riehm, 59, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Jake D. Gram, 23, Garrison, first offense OWI, sentenced to six days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Rachel M. Nemmers, 36, Jesup, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Matthew G. McCulloch, 40, Cleveland, Ohio, first offense OWI, motion for continuance.
Haley K. Holzer, 26, Dubuque, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Chad A. McKinzie, 36, Waterloo, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Joslyn E. Deburkarte, 21, Cedar Rapids, first offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Madeline D. Randall, 24, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Landon H. Moorman, 20, New Hampton, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
MercyOne v. Mark A. Hansen et al, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $839 plus interest and court costs.
David A. Robinson et al v. Luke R. Roelfsema, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,000 plus interest and court costs.
Hazleton MHP v. Sean Cheeks et al, of Hazleton. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Hazleton MHP v. Starla R. Wheelock et al, of Hazleton. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
GreenState Credit Union v. Vicktoria M. Barker, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $5,431.91 plus interest and court costs.
Calvary SPV I v. Rob E. Matthews, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding $2,174.47 plus interest and court costs.
Covenant Medical Center v. John P. Hickey, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,227.52 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Tiffany A. Auen, of Brandon. Original notice filed demanding $4,915.67 plus interest and court costs.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Corbin R. Ohrt, of Winthrop. Original notice filed demanding $3,691.97 plus interest and court costs.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Alex Rodamaker, of Lamont. Original notice filed demanding $1,647.72 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding v. Kathy Herbert, of Quasqueton. Original notice filed demanding $5,274.52 plus interest and court costs.