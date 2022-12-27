SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Carlos A. Perez, 29, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Jackzon E. Hernandez Martinez, 30, Sioux City, speeding.
Tyler B. Moulds, 20, Dunkerton, speeding.
Bradley K. Alcime, 39, Deerfield Beach, Fla., speeding.
Javan S. Moore, 24, Milwaukee, Wis., speeding.
Debra K. Johnson, 58, Mount Hope, Wis., speeding.
Bradley X. Pavon, 19, Byron, Minn., speeding.
Miah G. McFarland, 24, Waterloo, speeding.
Shannon P. Dochterman, 26, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Bolaji H. Faleti, 33, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Roger L. Barrett, 54, Fort Atkinson, Wis., speeding.
Koffi D. Kodzode, 33, Pleasant Hill, speeding.
Kevin J. Caster, 62, Iowa City, speeding.
Aimee L. Lamker, 35, Manchester, speeding.
Tiffany S. Schwager, 32, South Beloit, Ill., speeding.
Katherine A. Hendricks, 27, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Jennifer N. Darville, 43, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Jacob J. Rodriguez, 22, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Emily L. Rahija, 25, Waterloo, speeding.
Kale M. Wieland, 18, Independence, speeding.
Kerry R. Becker, 50, Medinah, Ill., speeding.
Cassandra L. Summers, 21, Stevens Point, Wis., speeding.
Brian R. Irvine, 39, Oelwein, speeding.
Meredith L. Evans, 37, Des Moines, speeding.
Joan E. Chodur, 39, Onalaska, Wis., speeding.
Lakota D. Anderson, 18, Postville, speeding.
Nicole M. Meagher, 30, Chippewa Falls, Wis., speeding.
Louis D. Frye, 46, Independence, no valid driver’s license.
Baldanlkham Myagmar, 57, Arlington Heights, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Steven A. Montano, 28, Odessa, Fla., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Walter W. Wilkin, 57, Cedar Rapids, use of electronic communication device.
Antony Zuniga, 20, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license.
John R. Bezak, 33, Mukwonago, Wis., operation without registration card or plate.
Octavio R. Perez Perez, 21, Waterloo, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, no valid commercial driver’s license, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Rocky O’Conner Jr., 38, Moline, Ill., no valid commercial driver’s license, violation of trip permits.
Isiah M. Morse, 19, Readlyn, operating non-registered vehicle.
Marlon M. Mobley, 26, Port. St. Lucie, Fla., hours of service violation.
Curtis A. Stowe, 48, Moline, Ill., maximum gross weight violation.
Sheryl A. Simatovich, 70, Ferguson, no valid driver’s license.
Samuel C. Stokes, 43, Baltimore, Md., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Pawan Kumar, 29, Fresno, Calif., failure to obey traffic control device.
Arath Arroyo, 21, Roma, Texas, failure to obey traffic control device, dark window or windshield.
Craig D. Steck, 39, Woodstock, Minn., no valid driver’s license.
Demetrius K. Alexander, 26, Stroudsburg, Pa., maximum group axle weight violation.
Micheal J. Lomack, 30, Marion, maximum single axle weight violation.
Miah G. McFarland, 24, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Lincoln A. White, 28, Independence, dark window or windshield.
Marcus D. Gilchrist, 45, Forest Park, Ga., dark window or windshield.
Jeovanni A. Castillo Ochoa, 37, Garden City, Kan., maximum group axle weight violation.
Edwin S. Parrish, 60, Lawrenceville, Ga., no valid commercial driver’s license.
Tyler D. DeMars, 28, Medford, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Maggi K. Christner, 39, Independence, failure to yield upon left turn.
Roger L. Barrett, 54, Fort Atkinson, Wis., no valid driver’s license.
Jeremy L. Huber, 22, Stephensport, Ky., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Riley P. Gustafson, 22, Independence, Minn., no valid commercial driver’s license.
Michael E. Jones, 51, Colona, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Navdip N. Sidhu, 27, South Richmond Hill, N.Y., no Iowa fuel permit.
Antwon M. Thompson, 47, Minneapolis, Minn., failure to use child restraint device.
Seena L. Irvine, 55, Independence, failure to maintain control.
Emily L. Rahija, 25, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Tyler J. Reeder, 21, Independence, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Patrick J. Hayes, 41, Morris, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Maurice Joseph S. Seidl, 61, New Ulm, Minn., maximum group axle weight violation.
Justin L. Plein, 43, Prairieburg, increasing loading capacity – reregistration.
Franklin D. Bennett, 57, Greeley, Colo., no valid commercial driver’s license.
Devante K. Turks, 30, Kissimmee, Fla., maximum group axle weight violation.
Gregory P. Duroncelay Jr., 41, New Caney, Texas, maximum group axle weight violation.
Jose Varela, 56, Thornton, Colo., maximum group axle weight violation.
Justin A. Carrington, 36, Katy, Texas, maximum group axle weight violation.
Michael D. Wiegert, 27, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle.
Micheal D. Fields, 28, Independence, operating non-registered vehicle, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Derek R. Howard, 33, West Union, maximum gross weight violation.
Nicholas R. Brown, 43, Decorah, passing contrary to highway sign or marking.
Richard D. Crane, 45, Winterset, maximum group axle weight violation.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Jeremy J. Durnan, 49, Elgin, two counts of driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Joseph Fuller, 19, Independence, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Jordan M. Hansel, 27, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Seene L. Irvine, 55, Independence, reckless driving.
Blake I. Oberle, 23, Fairbank, driving while license under suspension, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Vanessa I. Nelson, 64, Hampton, failure to stop in assured clear distance.
CRIMINAL:
Kasi A. Maakestad, 53, Hazleton, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, judgment deferred, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Kistler E. Prichett, 28, Oelwein, driving while barred, motion for continuance.
Sawyer Kevin R. Pritchard, 21, Dundee, driving while barred, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Waylon G. Burgin, 33, Strawberry Point, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Angela C. Hernandez, 38, Evansdale, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Mathew K. Koob, 22, Stanwood, driving while barred, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Brandie R. Rogers, 40, second-offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Anthony Togba Jr., 26, Cedar Falls, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Jamie R. Mason, 45, Independence, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Nicole L. Burgos, 29, Peoria, Ariz., violation of probation, order for continuance.
Carmelo Edwards, 46, Independence, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Brady L. Larkin, 21, Independence, third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, sentenced to 10 years in prison, pay fine of $2,740 plus interest and court costs.
Donald J. Reuter, 60, Guttenberg, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, second offense OWI, order for continuance.
Mark R. Klouda, 62, Quasqueton, third-degree theft, forgery, order for continuance.
Dustin L. Beames, 38, Winfield, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Jenna B. McLaury, 30, first-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Michelle L. Halverson, 47, Fairbank, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Joseph Fuller, 19, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Kris A. Vanlaningham, 59, Independence, public intoxication, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Demonta M. Jones, 21, Flint, Mich., fourth-degree theft, first-offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Branden A. Banks, 30, Monroe, La., first-offense possession of marijuana, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, order for continuance.
Sarah J. Peti, 18, Oelwein, first-offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Joseph E. Norton, 40, Jesup, first-offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Kimberlie A. Norton, 40, Jesup, first-offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Zachary D. Lowe, 20, Jesup, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Randall L. Thompson Jr., 33, Hazleton, driving while license denied or revoked, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, order for arraignment.
Andrew Robert C. Schmidt, 18, Dubuque, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Salli S. Jones, 18, Arlington, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Leandra C. Buchanan, 55, Tupelo, Miss., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Milton R. Wilson, 51, Cedar Rapids, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Antwon M. Thomspon, 47, Minneapolis, Minn., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
David J. Refshauge, 63, Waterloo, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for continuance.
Lyle T. Evans, 41, Fairbank, first-offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Fox Capital Group, Inc. v. B&B Farm Store et al, purchase agreement, motion to dismiss.
Jessica A. Bathke v. Gerald Hayzlett et al, wrongful eviction, motion to dismiss.
Capital One v. Dillon R. Moffatt, debt collection, petition filed.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Chad Nelson, debt collection, petition filed.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Heather M. Johnson v. John C. Malek, dissolution of marriage, order setting trial.
Stefanie J. Duffy v. Justin l. Duffy, dissolution of marriage, modified support order.
Anna V. Tansey v. David F. Steinbron, dissolution of marriage, final support order.
OWI:
Travis L. Perry, 38, Strawberry Point, first-offense OWI, order for continuance.
Maggie R. Albert, 18, Brandon, first-offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Jason W. Downs, 50, Cedar Rapids, first-offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Luke T. Meyer, 27, Hazleton, first-offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Nicholas D. Koch, 41, Coggon, first-offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Allison M. Sorg v. Ron Ohl et al, of Independence. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Boubin Tire Co., Inc., v. Kyle Bentley, of Fairbank. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,547 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding, LLC. v. Shelly Chapman, of Jesup. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Veridian Credit Union v. Levon Williams et al, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $4,633.27 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Ian Wikert, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $845.04 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Amber K. Turner, of Fairbank. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,084.93 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Courteney A. Rose, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,942.71 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Hailie J. Armstrong, of Jesup. Money judgment dismissed with prejudice.
Veridian Credit Union v. Heather M. Linsley, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,915.50 plus interest and court costs.
NAPA Auto Parts v. Winthrop Sales and Service et al, of Winthrop. Original notice filed demanding $474.17 plus interest and court costs.
Citibank v. Ashly M. Bast, of Fairbank. Original notice filed demanding $1,979.30 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Dawn M. Ralston, of Fairbank. Original notice filed demanding $1,267.71 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Caleb J, Gildard, of Fairbank. Original notice filed demanding $913.69 plus interest and court costs.
Prairie Hills Independence v. Patricia Rogers, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding defendant exit the premises at 505 Enterprise Dr. SW.
Convergence Acquisitions, LLC. v. Cheryl Close, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,281.29 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Amy J. McCue, Fairbank. Original notice filed demanding $1,344.63 plus interest and court costs.