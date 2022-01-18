On Sunday, January 10, Buchanan County 4-H held their “Sundae Sunday” Awards Reception at the Jesup City Hall. Over 50 4-H families, friends, and guests gathered to celebrate and reflect on accomplishments and events held in 2021. Ice cream sundaes were enjoyed, followed by an awards program presented by County Youth Coordinator Emily Martins and County Director Kara Vance assisted by 2021-2022 Youth County Council members.
The program began with an engaging virtual 4-H trivia game followed with a video provided by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach that gives insight and overview to what our county offices provide to our Iowa communities. Members of the Buchanan County Extension Council, Youth Advisory Council, and the Buchanan County Fairboard Association were then announced, and next was the introductions of the 4-H club leaders as well as past and present members of the Youth County Council. Ashton Pfister from the State 4-H Council gave a presentation informing 4-H members about opportunities for state wide project recognition.
Record book awards were given to those who completed a record book for the 2021 year and excelled in their specific project areas. The Clover Kids, Juniors, Intermediate, and Senior 4-H’ers all had their books judged and evaluated. Other awards included club historian, club booth decorating, county fair herdsmanship placings. The awards portion concluded with special senior and sponsored awards including the C.J. Arthaud Beef Award, Jay Partridge Photography Award, Senior Achievement, William & Georgia West Memorial Award, and a prestigious “I Dare You” Award. Many laughs were shared from a recording of the Share-the-Fun skit titled “Movie Theater Fun,” acted out by the Byron Vikings 4-H Club which preformed at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
The presentations wrapped up with a video reflection of the first annual “Goat Getters” event at the Buchanan County Fair. 4-H and FFA mentors were recognized with belt buckles for their outstanding leadership and compassion shown to their “buddies,” throughout the program. The Goat Getters event was made possible through a grant with the Iowa 4-H Foundation which allowed us to organize this first ever program for special needs individuals in Buchanan County.
A huge thank you to the Shady Grove Superstars 4-H Club who helped host our event by providing decorations, ice cream toppings, and desserts, and a wonderful welcoming crew. We would also like to recognize the continued support of the Buchanan County Dairy Producers who donated the ice cream, and allowed us to use their ice cream machine.
If you have any questions regarding the 4-H program in Buchanan County, please call the ISU Extension and Outreach Office at (319)-334-7161 or email emartins@iastate.edu.