DES MOINES – Buchanan County Farm Bureau was recognized as an “Outstanding County Farm Bureau” during Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s 104th annual meeting held Dec. 6-7 in Des Moines. President Lucretia Mangrich was present to receive the award.
The “outstanding” designation is awarded to Farm Bureaus that find unique ways to share about today’s modern agriculture, discuss important ag-related topics with elected officials and support community members in need.
“This award represents a team effort,” said Mangrich. “Our board’s dedication throughout the whole year lead us to achieve this recognition.”
Leibold Graduates From Farm Bureau Leadership Program
Megan Leibold with Buchanan County Farm Bureau was recognized as a graduate of Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag Leaders Institute during Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s 104th annual meeting held Dec. 6-7 in Des Moines.
The Institute is a year-long training program for emerging county Farm Bureau leaders. Through working sessions, individuals develop skills to make them more effective community members, volunteers, or elected officials.
“Many Ag Leaders Institute graduates have gone on to serve in various levels of leadership,” says Mary Foley Balvanz, Iowa Farm Bureau’s leadership training manager. “From county Farm Bureau president to positions within the Iowa Legislature, it’s been exciting to see Ag Leader graduates take the skills from this program to strengthen rural communities.”
To date, the Ag Leaders Institute has recognized more than 500 graduates.