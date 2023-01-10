Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES – Buchanan County Farm Bureau was recognized as an “Outstanding County Farm Bureau” during Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s 104th annual meeting held Dec. 6-7 in Des Moines. President Lucretia Mangrich was present to receive the award.

The “outstanding” designation is awarded to Farm Bureaus that find unique ways to share about today’s modern agriculture, discuss important ag-related topics with elected officials and support community members in need.

