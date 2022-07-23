Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

2022 Aux Scholarship Winners

2022 Aux Scholarship Winners. Scholarship winners were (from left): Claire Strauel, Alison Trimble, Olivia Donlea, Alexis Vander Werff, and Mackenzie Homan. Not pictured: Kyara Pals.

INDEPENDENCE – On June 2nd, the Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary held their annual scholarship presentation at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence. Each year, the BCHC Auxiliary awards scholarships in the amount of $1,000 to graduating seniors from East Buchanan, Independence, and Jesup School Districts, and awards scholarships to nontraditional students entering into or continuing their education in a human health care related field. The following individuals were awarded a $1,000 scholarship for entering into or continuing their education in a human healthcare related field:

Alexis Vander Werff

