INDEPENDENCE – On June 2nd, the Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary held their annual scholarship presentation at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence. Each year, the BCHC Auxiliary awards scholarships in the amount of $1,000 to graduating seniors from East Buchanan, Independence, and Jesup School Districts, and awards scholarships to nontraditional students entering into or continuing their education in a human health care related field. The following individuals were awarded a $1,000 scholarship for entering into or continuing their education in a human healthcare related field:
Alexis is a 2022 graduate of the Jesup School District. She is the daughter of Brad and Annie Vander Werff. Alexis will be attending the University of Iowa in the fall with aspirations of becoming a pharmacist.
Alison is a 2022 graduate of the Independence Community School District. She is the daughter of Cole and Gina Trimble. Alison will be attending Iowa State University in the fall to study dietetics with aspirations of becoming a registered dietician.
Kyara is a 2022 graduate of the East Buchanan Community School District. She is the daughter of Kelly Pals and Eric and Tonisha Dockstander. Kyara will be attending the University of Iowa in the fall with aspirations of becoming a pharmacist.
Mackenzie is the daughter of Tim and Gina Homan of Independence. Mackenzie is currently enrolled at the University of Iowa and will graduate in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology. Mackenzie plans to continue her education upon graduation by applying for medical school with aspirations of becoming a physician.
Claire is the daughter of Bob and Kathleen Strauel of Jesup. Claire is currently enrolled at Wartburg College studying biochemistry with plans to apply to dental school to become a dentist after she receives her undergraduate degree.
Olivia is the daughter of Jason and Deb Donlea of Winthrop. Olivia is currently enrolled at Wartburg College and is working towards a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience. Olivia plans to pursue a master’s degree in occupational therapy after she receives her undergraduate degree to become an occupational therapist.
The BCHC Auxiliary is able to award scholarships through membership, fundraisers, and hospital gift shop sales. For more information about the BCHC Auxiliary or to join the BCHC Auxiliary, please contact Michelle McBride at (319) 332-0905.