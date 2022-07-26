INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Health Trust is pleased to award $48,475 in grant funding to the following area organizations to fulfill their requests for health related projects and equipment.
• $15,000 to Buchanan County Health Center for clinical education nurse residency and continuing education software and partial funding of a new blood bank refrigerator for the laboratory department
• $11,410 to the Fayette Fire & EMS Department for wildland/tech rescue gear
• $8,933 to the Independence Police Department for riffle plates and carriers for police safety
• $2,500 to the Jesup School District for an AED and AED trainer
• $5,131 to Rowley Fire & EMS for updated equipment and supplies
• $500 to Buchanan County EMS for Defib pads
• $5,000 to the City of Jesup for the community splash pad and inclusive park project
The Buchanan County Health Trust is a nonprofit organization exclusively for charitable, education, and scientific purposes which benefit or support the medical and health care for persons within Buchanan County. Since its foundation in 1989, the Health Trust has granted over $800,000 to nonprofit organizations within Buchanan County.
The next deadline to submit a grant request application is February 15th. Applications may be found online at BuchananHealthTrust.com.
For the first time in two years, the Buchanan County Health Trust plans to resume its in-person banquet fundraiser on Friday, November 18 at Heartland Acres. New this year, the Buchanan County Health Trust will sponsor entertainment by Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos, guaranteeing a fun night of entertainment and celebration for all. This event is open to the public; however, tickets must be purchased in advance on or before November 1. Tickets will be $60/plate or $450 for a sponsored table of 8. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please call 319-332-0905.
To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from the Buchanan County Health Trust, please follow “Buchanan County Health Trust” on Facebook, or visit buchananhealthtrust.com.