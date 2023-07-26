INDEPENDENCE –The Buchanan County Health Trust is pleased to award $61,886.99 in grant funding to the following area organizations to fulfill their requests for health and medical-related projects and equipment.
- $8,886.99 to Buchanan County Health Center for the purchase of a new lab contrast microscope, ultrasound transducer, and transfer wheelchair.
- $11,500 to Buchanan County Conservation to help fund the trail and playground project at Fontana.
- $3,000 to the Winthrop Fire Department for the purchase of battery powered rescue tools.
- $2,000 to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for the purchase of an AED.
- $6,000 to the Independence Area Food Pantry.
- $3,800 to Jesup Schools for the Hope Squad Peer-to-Peer Suicide Prevention Program.
- $10,000 to the Westburg Township to help fund the purchase of a new pumper firetruck.
- $5,000 to the Fairbank Fire Department for the purchase of new helmets and barrier hoods
- $10,000 to the Perry Township to help fund the purchase of a new pumper firetruck.
- $1,500 to Kidsville Early Childcare Center for the purchase of a sunshade structure.
- $200 to Loving Tanner to help fund bereavement support for families within Buchanan County.
The Buchanan County Health Trust is a nonprofit organization exclusively for charitable, education, and scientific purposes which benefit or support the medical and health care for persons within Buchanan County. Since its foundation in 1989, the Health Trust has granted over $900,000 to nonprofit organizations within Buchanan County.
The next deadline to submit a grant request application is Wednesday, November 15. Applications may be found online at BuchananHealthTrust.com.
The Buchanan County Health Trust is currently planning for its Annual Dinner and Auction, to be held on Friday, November 17 at Heartland Acres. Back by popular demand, Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos will provide entertainment in addition to the silent and live auction. This event is open to the public; however, tickets must be purchased in advance on or before November 1st. Tickets will be $60/plate or $450 for a sponsored table of 8. To purchase tickets, or for more information, please call 319-332-0905.
To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from the Buchanan County Health Trust, please follow “Buchanan County Health Trust” on Facebook, or visit buchananhealthtrust.com.