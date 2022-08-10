Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

For the 13th year, the popular Independence “Underground” tour will again be held in downtown Independence. See the ‘hidden remains’ of the 1873-4 era of “Main Street” (now 1 st St. E) There were many changes during 2012 because of the new curb-gutter and sidewalk program, and again in 2019.

During that construction period people were able for the first time to ‘look down’ into the open sidewalk to see the early limestone walls, doors & windows.

Trending Food Videos