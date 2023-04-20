The annual meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society was held on Monday evening, April 17, 2023 at Heartland Acres Agribition Center.
Committee reports were given and members signed up for committees they would like to work on this year. It was announced that the Wapsipinicon Mill Museum is open for the season beginning May 13, 2023. The museum will have the same hours as in previous years. Open 6 afternoons a week from noon-4 p.m.; closed on Mondays, thru Sept. 16, 2023.
If you were unable to attend the meeting and would like to sign up for a committee, please contact Leanne Harrison. We need volunteers as host/hostesses at the mill and our many scheduled events. May 13-June 24 has been scheduled for the annual garage sale in the mill. The Farmers Market will begin on Sat. May 13 at the mill with the same hours.
Election of officers were as follows: two board members for 3-year terms ending 2026 are: Bill Isham and Jennifer Burkhart. Hold over board members are: Shirley Rozendaal, Joyce Barker, Charles Beltz and Fred Witte. President — Leanne Harrison; Vice President — Bill Reedy; Secretary — Toni Spore; Treasurer — Cheryl Hand.
Fund raisers were discussed for the benefit of the Lee Mansion. Please use the ‘calendar of events’ at www.buchanancountyhistory.com for BCHS events. Power Point programs are available to civic organizations including: Lee Mansion, Underground Independence, Oakwood Cemetery tour and others. Membership and volunteers are very important to every non-profit organization. The local historical society is no exception. Why not join today? Ask any board member or call 319 334-4616. Please use Facebook Wapsi Mill and see old photos that have been posted. Thank you to all who donate old photos for our collection. Without YOUR donations our pictorial artifacts would not exist.
May is National Preservation Month. Please help with the restoration/preservation of our community. The Independence Lion’s Club will again have their pancake breakfast at the Wapsipinicon Mill on Sunday, July 2, 2023, 8.a.m. to noon. Oakwood Cemetery tour is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, 2023 and the Underground Independence is scheduled for Saturday, August 19, 2023. Mark your calendars.