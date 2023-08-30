BUCHANAN COUNTY – You have just over two weeks remaining to take photos in Buchanan County Natural Areas and enter them in this year’s Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest sponsored by Friends of Fontana Park. Monarch tagging events are one great opportunity to photograph “People Enjoying Nature,” “Wildlife,” “Landscapes,” and “Plants & Wildflowers.”
Any photos taken by amateur photographers in Buchanan County Natural Areas are eligible if they have not previously been entered in our contest, so look back on your phone or camera for images taken last fall, winter or spring as well. Entries for the 2023 contest are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 15 and can be emailed to scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us or mailed or brought to Fontana Nature Center (1883 125th St, Hazleton, IA 50641).
There is no fee for entry; up to 8 images can be submitted per person; and cash prizes of $50 per category and $100 overall will be awarded. Complete rules and information on the photo contest can be found at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the Photo Contest tab.
Judging for this year’s contest is open to the public and will be on Monday, September 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center.