FONTANA PARK – Since the start of the Covid pandemic, we have continued to see more visitors to our Buchanan County Parks and Natural Areas. It is great to see so many people continue to value natural areas as things as moved back to “normal.” Hopefully, you have been taking some great pictures while out and about and will take the time to enter those in our Photo Contest.
Cash prizes of $50 per category and $100 for overall are available and there is no fee to enter. Amateur photographers are encouraged to enter up to eight photos in the categories of Wildlife; Plants & Wildflowers; Landscapes; and People Enjoying Nature. Complete rules are available on our website – www.buchanancountyparks.com.
This is an amateur photo contest and is open to anyone taking pictures in Buchanan County natural areas. Those include Buchanan County Conservation Board’s 41 public parks and natural areas, but can also include nature nearby – in your backyard, along roadways and trails, at schools or in city parks. We know you all have your phones and surely have some pictures that could be sent. We hope the electronic entry option where you can send them right from the phone encourages many to enter. There is nothing to lose – entry is free.
Online entries must be received by Sunday, Sept. 18.
Be sure to include all required information (see rules) with your photos so that we know who to credit for the photography and how to reach those who win.
Photo Contest Judging is being scheduled and will take place in Late September or early October and will be open to the public. We are currently confirming a date and time with a professional photographer. Event information will be posted on the Fontana Nature Center Facebook page and media outlets.