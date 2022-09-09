Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.



2021 Winning photo

Swallow 2021 BCCB Photo Contest Over All Winner — Dave Harms

 David Harms

FONTANA PARK – Since the start of the Covid pandemic, we have continued to see more visitors to our Buchanan County Parks and Natural Areas. It is great to see so many people continue to value natural areas as things as moved back to “normal.” Hopefully, you have been taking some great pictures while out and about and will take the time to enter those in our Photo Contest.

Cash prizes of $50 per category and $100 for overall are available and there is no fee to enter. Amateur photographers are encouraged to enter up to eight photos in the categories of Wildlife; Plants & Wildflowers; Landscapes; and People Enjoying Nature. Complete rules are available on our website – www.buchanancountyparks.com.

