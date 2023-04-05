WASHINGTON, D.C. – With special interest groups lobbying for federal legislation that would put heavier semi-trucks onto local roads in Iowa and across the country, Buchanan County Engineer Brian Keierleber and Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt went to Capitol Hill on March 29 to tell Congress local taxpayers can’t foot the bill for heavier trucks.
According to the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks (CABT), more than 72,000 bridges nationwide cannot safely handle the proposed heavier truck weights. Replacing these bridges would cost taxpayers more than $60 billion. Here in Iowa, 5,061 bridges would be put at risk, with a replacement cost of more than $1.4 billion.
Keierleber is past President of the National Association of County Engineers and current Vice President of the Iowa Association of County Engineers. He also co-authored the new study, entitled “The Impacts of Heavier Trucks on Local Bridges.”
Key Points that CABT and the delegation wanted to address:
- H.R. 471, a bill that would raise semi-truck weights on interstates and National System roads by five and a half tons, was introduced earlier this year.
- There are over 4,585 bridges in Iowa that are in poor condition, the worst in the nation by far. It would cost $1 billion to replace those bridges. (FHWA)
- The average age of bridges in Iowa is 45 years. There are nearly 1,800 bridges over 90 years old. (National Bridge Inventory)
- Iowa has the 2nd highest number of bridges that fail to safely accommodate 91,000-pound trucks in the nation.
This new study is to allow members of Congress to evaluate the impacts of bigger trucks on the bridges in their communities. Since no truck trip starts or stops on the interstate system, these heavier trucks would inevitably find their way onto local roads.
“Legislators have to know that when they vote for heavier trucks, they are setting up local governments for financial disaster,” said Keierleber. “There is a huge cost to heavier trucks. We have been working to replace severely outdated [Buchanan County] bridges, 3 of which pre-dated General Custer’s expedition at the Battle of Little Big Horn, and 35 of which pre-dated the production of the Model “T”. Raising weights would reverse the progress we’ve made and accelerate deterioration of both the pavements and rock roads.”
Ohrt, who currently serves as Board Chairman, summed it up this way; “When Brian shared the findings in our county, with data showing we would need to replace as many as 74 bridges at a cost of up to $22.7 million, I immediately knew we had to do something. That’s more than an entire year of revenue for our county.”
Orht and Keierleber were able to speak directly with US Sen Joni Ernst and Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn. Due to scheduling conflicts they were only able to speak with staff members of US Rep. Ashley Hinson and US Rep. Randy Feenstra.
“They all seemed opposed to heavier trucks,” said Keierleber, adding, “We visited with Sherry Kuntz from Senator Grassley’s staff. There we felt she supported the heavier trucks, but I thought I heard her say it would not happen in the next 4 years.”
Keierleber and Ohrt also accompanied Andy Matthews, the past President of the Troopers Association and a retired Connecticut Trooper, as they visited with Senator Jim McGovern from Massachusetts and Senator Richard Blumenthal’s staff.
“They were solidly opposed to heavier trucks,” said Keierleber.
“The trip was good and I feel was beneficial,” said Keierleber. “We must get our message to the legislators as to the damages caused by the heavier trucks. On the side of safety 91,000 pound trucks have a 47% higher crash rate. On the side of damages, I am told by Dr. Halil at ISU that the 12% increase in weights place a 60% increase in stresses. Dr. Chris Williams at ISU says the increase in tire pressures from 70 psi. to 115 psi increases the damages to the roads 443%. They study the paved roads, but the rock roads are even more susceptible to the heavier loads.”
“I feel they well understood our concern about heavy/oversized trucks causing excessive damage to our road and bridge system and left all with studies and statistics,” said Ohrt. “It was interesting and eye opening to hear from our team partners from law enforcement about road safety issues concerning larger/heavier trucks of more difficult to operate and increased severity of accidents, that alone justifies big is bad news.
“The targeted concern from the other commissioners from around the nation and myself as a County Supervisor is there are never enough funds provided to local governments from the federal and state governments to cover the extra cost of infrastructure maintenance caused by heavy trucks and there are many other services that we have to provide.
“I do realize the fact that products have to be transported and there is a shortage of drivers but a solution needs to found and not have havoc and un-safe conditions on our roads,” said Ohrt.
Supervisor Ohrt also shared that when overweight charges are made by IDOT and fines are imposed, the county where it happened gets 9% of the fine dollars and the State retains 91%. “One Senator commented it was a state employee and vehicle that did the enforcement but my return to that was we ALL pay for that officer and vehicle,” said Ohrt.
Ohrt also stated the cost for the trip was fully paid for by CABT and no local dollars used.
“I only hope that our voice was heard and truly believe we made an impact,” said Ohrt. “It’s just something you can’t measure with a yard stick until the votes are done.”
The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks a nonprofit grassroots organization opposed to legislation that would make trucks longer or heavier.