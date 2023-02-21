INDEPENDENCE – More than 20,000 new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed in Iowa this year, with an additional 19,000 related deaths, according to a report recently released by the American Cancer Society (ACS).1 While there is no way to prevent cancer completely, there are things that can lower the risk, which is why Buchanan County Public Health Department and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services are urging Iowans to take action.
“Time and research have proven that healthy lifestyle choices, getting recommended cancer screenings and vaccinating against certain viruses can partially, if not completely, help you to avoid many risk factors for developing cancer,” said Tai Burkhart, Buchanan County Public Health Director. “By taking control of their health and being proactive, Iowans can save lives.”
Iowans can lower their risk of getting many common kinds of cancer by:
Be Vaccinated
Vaccinations can help reduce cancer risk caused by certain viruses. For example, the hepatitis B vaccine decreases the risk of liver cancer. Being vaccinated for the human papillomavirus (HPV) is proven to protect against infection that could lead to cervical, mouth, throat and other forms of cancer. From 2012 when the HPV vaccine was introduced to 2019, cervical cancer rates in women ages 20-24 decreased by 65 percent according to the ACS. 1
Get Routine Screenings
From 2016 to 2020, lung, colorectal and pancreatic cancer were the leading cause of cancer-related deaths for all Iowans, with breast cancer and prostate cancer causing the highest death rates for women and men, respectively.1 These types of cancer and others can be detected early through regular screening when treatment is likely to work best.
Avoid Tobacco
More Iowans are affected by lung cancer than any other type. Eliminating all forms of tobacco, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco/snuff, hookahs/waterpipes, and even secondhand smoke, significantly reduces the risk.
Follow Healthy Habits
Being overweight or having obesity are linked with a higher risk of getting 13 types of cancer which represent 40 percent of all cancers diagnosed in the U.S. each year.2 Maintaining a healthy weight, following a healthy eating plan and getting regular physical activity lower the risk of getting cancer.
Additional information about cancer risks and what can be done to reduce them is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at http://www.cdc.gov/.
Sources:
1. American Cancer Society, Cancer Facts & Figures 2023
2. How to Prevent Cancer or Find it Early, CDC