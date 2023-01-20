Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – January is Cervical Health Awareness Month and Buchanan County Public Health Department and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services are partnering to raise awareness about cervical cancer, the importance of prevention and how early detection can save lives.

In most cases, cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus, also known as HPV. This common virus is spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, even if the person infected doesn’t have signs or symptoms. It is estimated that nearly all sexually active people will get HPV at some point during their lifetimes – often without knowing it – making vaccinations and routine screenings important to women’s health.1

