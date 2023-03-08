Over the next two months, Buchanan County Public Health will be working on collecting information from those who live, learn and work in Buchanan County for a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). The goal of the CHNA is to identify health needs/concerns within Buchanan County. This is a process which is completed every 3-5 years by public health departments and hospitals. Buchanan County Health Center is also working through a similar process. While the two entities have been working closely together on this process there are a few variations in the data needed and areas served by each. Please look for more information in the near future from Buchanan County Health Center on their CHNA.
“One way we will be collecting data is through a community survey,” states Tai Burkhart, Buchanan County Public Health Director. “It’s important to gather quantitative and qualitative of data from multiple sources so we have the best understanding of where the strengthens and weaknesses may be. Once the data is collected and analyzed a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) will be developed to help determine focus areas for the public health department.”
To accomplish this process Buchanan County Public Health is asking anyone who lives, works, plays or learns in Buchanan County to complete a short survey between March 1st and April 15th: Buchanan County Health Promotion Survey or go to Buchanan County’s website for a printable survey: https://www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov/services/public_health/index.php. Please return any printed surveys to: Buchanan County Public Health, 1210 1st Street West, Independence, IA, 50644.
For more information, contact Buchanan County Public Health Department at 319-332-0860.