INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County was recognized earlier this year at the Iowa Concrete Paving Association’s (ICPA) 58th Annual Concrete Paving Workshop in Des Moines.
The Concrete Paving Awards Luncheon, which highlights the “best of the best” concrete paving projects within the state of Iowa began recognizing their 200th mile of paved concrete. Buchanan County became the seventh county in Iowa to achieve this momentous milestone.
In announcing the award, a representative from ICPA said, “We are pleased this year to recognize an Iowa County that reached a special milestone in 2020: building more than 200 miles of resilient Concrete roads!
“For more than 50 years, ICPA has celebrated the accomplishments of the progressive County Engineers and County Supervisors who have contributed to the advancement of concrete paving in our state through their commitment to economical, long-lasting pavements.
“This year, we recognize Buchanan County as the 7th member of this exclusive club. Buchanan County reached its 200th mile in late 2020 with 4.7 miles of paving on D-22 paved by Croell, Inc.
“The very first concrete pavements built in Buchanan County date back to the 1967 with a series of roads constructed by Quad City Construction Company, under the direction of then county engineer George (Skip) Elliott.
“We are excited to honor Buchanan County this afternoon, add them to this honor roll, and present them with an award plaque for their achievement. County Engineer, Brian Keierleber, as well as a few of the County Board of Supervisors have joined us today for this important occasion.”
“It is an honor and a privilege to be the Buchanan County Engineer as Buchanan County receives its 200 mile award,” said Keierleber. “We are fortunate to have so many miles of Concrete Pavements that are performing so well. We have several stretches of concrete paved in 1970. That makes them over 50 years of age with minimal maintenance having been required.”