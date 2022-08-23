Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thanks to bell ringers and generous donations during the Red Kettle Campaign last year the Buchanan County Salvation Army was able to hold a school supply giveaway earlier this month. Last week Salvation Army volunteers were able to delivery remaining supplies to area schools.

