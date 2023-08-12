INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, provides activities and meals for area seniors.
Upcoming events in August:
Congregate Meals
Served at Noon Monday – Friday. Menu varies. Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. The actual cost for the meal is around $8. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Call 319-231-1623 the day before by 9:30 a.m. to reserve a meal.
Bingo
Bingo is played Monday – Friday starting at 12:30 p.m.
Special Events
- Monday, August 14: Bible Study at 11 a.m.
- Sunday, August 20: Ice Cream Social 1 to 4 p.m. Freewill donation. Raffle. Music by Clay Willie. Proceeds to pay for plumbing repairs, maintenance, and utilities.
- Monday, August 21: Bible Study at 10 a.m.
- Monday, August 21: Nutrition Education at 11 a.m.
- Thursday, August 24: Midnight Rider-Clay Willie music 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.
- Monday, August 28: Bible Study at 11 a.m.