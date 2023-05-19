To the Editor:
I have tremendous support and respect for all public officials while also believing that these same individuals need accountability and transparency to their public to whom they serve.
The Constitutional Sheriff movement was founded in 2011 by former Arizona Sheriff Richard Mack, a board member of the Oath Keepers at the time. Richard Mack fundraises through memberships and training material related to his efforts to establish “official” Constitutional Sheriff status.
Our Sheriff, Scott Buzynski, is associated with the Iowa State Sheriffs’ Deputies Association Institute (ISSDIA) and has participated in fundraising for this organization. The ISSDIA has been criticized for inflated administrative cost and lobbying to the legislature. The ISSDIA annual conference in 2021 invited keynote speaker KrisAnne Hall a Florida attorney, who is a leading proponent of the Constitutional Sheriffs supreme legal authority.
Hall has compared U.S. Capital Police to Nazi Germany S.S. while objecting to those who were arrested in the January 6 insurrection. Hall has presented to numerous white supremacy hate groups. Hall fundraises for herself selling “educational” information concerning the Constitutional Sheriff movement.
The Sheriff and at least one Buchanan County Supervisor also attended a KrisAnne Hall Constitutional Sheriff’s presentation in Arlington in 2022. I have written to both elected officials without any answer to the question — Do you support the Constitutional Sheriffs movement?
Please ask our Sheriff and all three Buchanan County Board of Supervisors thru emails or phone calls — why they do not publicly come out in opposition of this money-making scam idea of supreme Constitutional Sheriffs.
Dan Freeman
Independence