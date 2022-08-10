Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies have seen an increase in speed-related violations on our public roadways. Several high-speed traffic citations have been issued, costing in upwards of $500.
In May 2022, one of our Deputies working a traffic project stopped a motorist on 290th Street east of Rowley for traveling 127 mph in a 55 mph zone. When asked why he was going so fast, the driver said he just wanted to see how fast his car could go. This violation resulted in a $509.25 citation.
In January 2022, a motorist was caught traveling 103 mph in a 55 mph zone in southeast Buchanan County, resulting in a citation of $371.25 for the infraction. Since then, other citations were issued for speeding 95 mph in a 55 mph zone near 220th Street and Golf Course Blvd west of Independence and a speed violation of over 90 mph on Hwy 20 near Independence.
Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a vehicle for traveling 103 mph in a 65 mph zone on Hwy 20, resulting in a citation of $321.60 for the speed violation. This stop also resulted in the driver being arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated.
Later in the week, another Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle for traveling 90 mph in a 55 mph zone on Hwy 281, resulting in a citation of $267.50.
Not only is speeding reckless, but just as equally dangerous. Speeding is more than just breaking the law. The consequences are far-ranging:
- Greater potential for loss of control.
- Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment.
- Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries or death.
- Financial liability for speed-related crashes and citations.
Please slow down and get to your destination safely. This helps protect not only you, but the other motorists on the road as well.