Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies have seen an increase in speed-related violations on our public roadways. Several high-speed traffic citations have been issued, costing in upwards of $500.

In May 2022, one of our Deputies working a traffic project stopped a motorist on 290th Street east of Rowley for traveling 127 mph in a 55 mph zone. When asked why he was going so fast, the driver said he just wanted to see how fast his car could go. This violation resulted in a $509.25 citation.

Trending Food Videos