With the July 4th Holiday approaching, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind people about the regulations and safe use of fireworks.
According to the National Safety Council, in 2017, eight people died and over 12,000 were injured badly enough to require medical treatment after fireworks-related incidents. Of these, 50% of the injuries were to children and young adults under the age of 20. Over two-thirds (67%) of injuries took place from June 16 to July 16.
The majority of these incidents were due to amateurs attempting to use professional-grade, homemade, or other illegal fireworks or explosives, an estimated 1,200 injuries were from less powerful devices like small firecrackers and sparklers.
Additionally, fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires, and nearly 17,000 other fires.
All rural areas of Buchanan County (an area not within the corporate city limits of a city) are governed by Chapter 36 of the Buchanan County Code of Ordinances, which states that any person or group wishing to use fireworks in rural Buchanan County shall obtain a permit from the Board of Supervisors. This ordinance states that no person shall handle or explode fireworks while under the influence of alcohol, narcotics, or drugs which could adversely affect judgment, movements, or stability; that no person will set up or explode fireworks after 11 p.m.; that no person will set up or explode fireworks who is not 18 and qualified as set out above or who is not under the direct supervision of the operator; that the operator will conduct a thorough search for any unexploded fireworks or fuses; that any unexploded fireworks will be disposed of in a safe manner; and that all persons follow the laws of the State of Iowa.
For full fireworks ordinance information and fireworks permit applications, persons can visit Buchanan County’s website at https://www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov/departments/auditor/forms.php.
For persons living within the corporate city limits of a city in Buchanan County, questions concerning fireworks usage ordinances should be directed to the City Hall of the city in which the fireworks would be used. Some cities in Buchanan County do not allow for the usage of fireworks at all, and other cities simply mirror the ordinances and laws of Buchanan County and the State of Iowa.
While using fireworks, it is critical to keep the following things in mind:
Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.
Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.
Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
Never use fireworks indoors.
Only use them away from people, houses, and flammable material.
Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.
Never ignite devices in a container.
Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding them.
Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.
Never use illegal fireworks.