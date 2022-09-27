Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 1:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Michael Severson, 32, of Ossian. Severson was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Union Street and Warren Street in Aurora.

