NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 1:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Michael Severson, 32, of Ossian. Severson was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Union Street and Warren Street in Aurora.
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 1:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Angela Kay Nagel, 59, of Fayette. Nagel was charged with Driving While License Revoked (serious misdemeanor), Operation without Ignition Interlock Device (simple misdemeanor), Failure to Carry SR22 Insurance (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Maintain Control. At approximately 7:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an unoccupied vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of 175th Street and Baxter Avenue. The subsequent investigation led to this arrest.
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 7 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dawn Jean Latham, 52, of Brandon. Latham was charged with fourth degree Criminal Mischief (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 blk South Street in Brandon.
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 9:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested John Paul Fay, 44, of Fayette. Fay was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Tama County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made following a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3300 blk Finley Avenue.
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Corey Ray Conner, 46, of Oelwein. Conner was charged with fifth degree Theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 blk Main Street South in Hazleton.
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Candice Ricki Williams, 41, of Jesup. Williams was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 9 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Harry Nicholas Federspiel, 24, of Independence. Federspiel was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at approximately 1:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Stanley Deverne Hersom, 56, of Jesup. Hersom was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 700 blk First Street West in Independence.
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at approximately 8:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kyle Lee Brown, 47, of Oelwein. Brown was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation. This arrest was made in the 100 blk W Main Street in Stanley.
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at approximately 8:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kareem R Leachman, 30, of Cedar Rapids. Leachman was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Driving While License Revoked (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and Failure to Carry SR22 Insurance (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2500 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence.
On Thursday, Sept. 01, 2022 at approximately 3 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy Richard Ganfield, 43, of Waterloo. Ganfield was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, Sept. 01, 2022 at approximately 7:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Staci Lynn Wright, 34, of Independence. Wright was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Assault Causing Injury (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 900 blk Third Street SW in Independence.
On Thursday, Sept. 01, 2022 at approximately 9:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 27, of Arlington. Bushaw was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to appear. This arrest was made near Benton Street and Main Street in Hazleton.
On Friday, Sept. 02, 2022 at approximately 9:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ryan Robert Wolf, 37, of Independence. Wolf was charged with third offense Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 245 mile marker on Hwy 20.
On Friday, Sept. 02, 2022 at approximately 11:40 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher Ray Walton, 49, of Troy Mills. Walton was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for Open Container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3300 blk 330th Street.
On Sunday, Sept. 04, 2022 at approximately 8 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Theresa Knight Almendarez, 56, of Pasadena, TX. Almendarez was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Speed Violation and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Nathan Bethel Avenue.
On Tuesday, Sept. 06, 2022 at approximately 10:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Johannes William Kane, 44, of Cascade. Kane was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at approximately 3:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Levon Michael Williams, 48, of Jesup. Williams was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at approximately 5:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Elora Rose Petersen, 24, of Winthrop. Petersen was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for an original charge of fifth degree Theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2400 blk Stewart Avenue. Petersen was transferred to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, Sept. 11, 2022 at approximately 5:47 a.m. a 911 call was received by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office for a woman in active labor in Stanley. Stanley Fire Department was dispatched as well as Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance. Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance was already out on another call, so AMR Ambulance was subsequently dispatched. Stanley Fire requested additional medical assistance due to a lack of medical personnel available from their department. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies Mitch Franck and Tyler Klenzman also arrived on scene. Deputy Franck is a certified EMT and was able to provide additional medical assistance via the Sheriff’s Office Rescue 10 Program. Per the request for additional medical personnel, Aurora Fire was also dispatched and arrived on scene. Once AMR Ambulance arrived, an AMR paramedic and a Nurse who had arrived from Oelwein MercyOne delivered a baby girl at 6:34 a.m. in the back of the ambulance. Mother and baby were doing fine.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at approximately 2:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Darrick Shawn Eubanks II, 28, of Hazleton. Eubanks was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault (serious misdemeanor), Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor) and False Imprisonment (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 200 blk E Benton Street in Hazleton.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at approximately 10:10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Trenton Lee Hayes, 18, of Alburnett. Hayes was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Child Endangerment with Serious Injury (class D felony), Operating Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent (aggravated misdemeanor), Leaving Scene of Injury Accident (serious misdemeanor) and Malicious Prosecution (serious misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident that occurred on August 26, 2022.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at approximately 11:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mitchell Allyn Douglas Thompson, 28, of Independence. Thompson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. This arrest was made in the 1100 blk Second Street NE in Independence.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at approximately 5:10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jordan Nicole Nehl, 33, of Traer. Nehl was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Augusta Beaanne Ingersoll, 32, of Fairbank. Ingersoll was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 200 blk E Main Street in Fairbank.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at approximately 3:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mark Richard Klouda, 62, of Quasqueton. Klouda was charged with Forgery (class D felony), third degree Theft (aggravated misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 blk Third Street South in Quasqueton.
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Haley Kathryn Holzer, 26, of Dubuque. Holzer was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 265 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 5:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mark Wayne Billingsley, 36, of Guttenberg. Billingsley was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and taken into custody from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, September 19, 2022 at approximately 9:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Randall Lee Thompson, Jr., 33, of Hazleton. Thompson was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor), third offense Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony), Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Alice Street and Main Street in Aurora.
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at approximately 1:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Randall Ray Olsen, 68, of Center Point. Olsen was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth degree (simple misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at approximately 3:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Luke James Schendel, 45, of Lake George, MN. Schendel was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 1:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kathryn Lea Jackson, 35, of Cedar Falls. Jackson was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 245 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 7 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Drew Logan Opperman, 29, of Des Moines. Opperman was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third degree Sexual Abuse (class C felony) and three counts of Incest (class D felony), and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 4:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Hayes Edward William Kern, 23, of Hazleton. Kern was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor), fifth degree Criminal Mischief (simple misdemeanor) and Trespass (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 1800 blk 125th Street.
On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 10:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Travis Paul Kirby, 43, of Independence. Kirby was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for third degree Harassment (simple misdemeanor) and fifth degree Criminal Mischief (simple misdemeanor), and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremiah Lee DeGraw, 50, of Oelwein. DeGraw was charged with third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (class D felony), third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled substance – Methamphetamine (class D felony), second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (aggravated misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 115th Street and Slater Avenue.
On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at approximately 1:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Leon Chevelle Anderson, 58, of Hazleton. Anderson was charged with first offense Domestic Abuse Assault with Intent to Inflict Injury (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 400 blk Sufficool Street East in Hazleton.