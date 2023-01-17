NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
On Monday, January 09, 2023 at approximately 5:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Allen Roark Penhollow, 43, of Hazleton and Brandie Renee Clark, 40, of Clarksville. Both Penhollow and Clark were charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 400 blk E Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at approximately 8:45 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rachel May Menuey, 47, of Jesup. Menuey was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree Harassment (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Michael Marvets, 24, of Cedar Falls. Marvets was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, January 12, 2023 at approximately 2:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tabitha Rena Smith, 31, of Oelwein, and Nickalus Lee Redenbaugh, 29, of West Union. Smith was charged with Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs (serious misdemeanor), fifth degree Theft (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Operation of Non-Registered Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Control, Defective Windshield, Defective Muffler and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. Redenbaugh was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for Failure to Appear and transferred to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. These arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 2200 blk York Avenue.
On Thursday, January 12, 2023 at approximately 9:55 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Justin Lee Covault, 27, of Independence. Covault was charged with Keeping Vehicle for Controlled Substance Use/Delivery (aggravated misdemeanor), second offense Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and Carrying Weapons while Ineligible (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 800 blk Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
On Saturday, January 14, 2023 at approximately 6:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jesse Wilfred Gansen, 37, of Winthrop. Gansen was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault w/ Injury (serious misdemeanor) and Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 100 blk First Street N in Winthrop.