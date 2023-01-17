Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Monday, January 09, 2023 at approximately 5:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Allen Roark Penhollow, 43, of Hazleton and Brandie Renee Clark, 40, of Clarksville. Both Penhollow and Clark were charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 400 blk E Sufficool Street in Hazleton.

