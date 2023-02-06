NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office
On Sunday, January 15, 2023 at approximately 2:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Michael South, 28, of Oelwein. South was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for Condition of Release Violation. This arrest was made in the 100 blk S Madison St in Hazleton and South was transferred to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, January 15, 2023 at approximately 10:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joseph Arthur Gates, 38, of Aurora. Gates was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2300 blk 120th Street.
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at approximately 6:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Allen Chamberlain, 37, of Aurora. Chamberlain was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation. This arrest was made near Second Street and Monroe Street in Winthrop.
On Thursday, January 19, 2023 at approximately 9:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tessa Annette Rose Marion, 29, of Independence. Marion was charged with Assault Causing Injury (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 2200 blk Iowa Avenue west of Independence.
On Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 8:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Molly Elizabeth Williams, 33, of Independence. Williams was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 10:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Gunnar Eugene Cotton, 20, of Fountain, MN. Cotton was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for third degree Sexual Abuse (class C felony) and Flight to Avoid Prosecution (class D felony) and was taken into custody from the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota.
On Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 5:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremiah Wayne Sherwood, 36, of Waterloo. Sherwood was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 1:35 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kelsey Marie Harrill, 32, of Brandon. Harrill was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for Operating without Ignition Interlock Device and Failure to have Valid Driver License. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near East Street and Main Street in Brandon.
On Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 11:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cole Michael Johnson, 29, of Independence. Johnson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 200 blk Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
On Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 1:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Angela Kay Nagel, 60, of Fayette. Nagel was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody form the Oelwein Police Department.
On Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 9:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ethan Michael Roepke, 19, of Waupaca, WI. Roepke was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Main Street and Warren Street in Aurora.
On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 5:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brent Alan Olmstead, 30, of Independence. Olmstead was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation. This arrest was made in the 800 blk Fourth Avenue SW in Independence.
On Monday, January 23, 2023 at approximately 1:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Troy Lee Littrel, 56, of Hazleton. Littrel was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 330th Street and Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) east of Brandon.
On Monday, January 23, 2023 at approximately 7:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Maranda Lynn Johnson, 26, of Le Claire. Johnson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, January 26, 2023 at approximately 7:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Diamond Desiree Johnson, 31, of Waterloo. Johnson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 at approximately 10:45 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 220th Street and Plymouth Avenue west of Winthrop. According to the investigation, a 2017 Jeep Wrangler operated by Catherine Donnelly of Independence was traveling eastbound on 220th Street and was attempting to turn northbound onto Plymouth Avenue when a 1999 Buick Century operated by Steven White of Winthrop, who was also traveling eastbound behind the Donnelly vehicle, was unable to see the Donnelly vehicle ahead of him due to the snow that the Donnelly vehicle was kicking up. White collided with the left rear of the Donnelly vehicle in the roadway. Both vehicles came to rest on Plymouth Avenue. No injuries were reported and White was cited for Failure to Stop in Assured Clear Distance due to following too closely for weather and road conditions.
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 at approximately 11:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jesus Antonio Soto Lara, 26, of Independence. Soto Lara was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a reported driving complaint and a vehicle that had gone into the ditch in the 1700 blk Golf Course Blvd west of Independence.
On Monday, January 30, 2023 at approximately 2:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Clayton Lee Guzzle, 39, of Waterloo. Guzzle was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 blk Second Avenue NE in Independence.
On Monday, January 30, 2023 at approximately 10:55 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Hiema Griffith, 44, of Arlington. Griffith was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for second degree Sexual Abuse (class B felony) and Child Endangerment (class D felony), and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest stems from a joint investigation with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in which incidents were said to have happened in rural Arlington and rural Independence.
On Wednesday, February 01, 2023 at approximately 10:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Bruce R Sedo, 57, of Weyauwega, WI. Sedo was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, February 01, 2023 at approximately 7:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Savannah Kay Judith Lyon, 22, of Waterloo. Lyon was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody form the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, February 03, 2023 at approximately 10:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Daevon Benjamin Evans, 32, of Cedar Rapids. Evans was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, February 04, 2023 at approximately 7:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kimori Kai Goldsberry, 60, of Indianola. Goldsberry was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, February 04, 2023 at approximately 11:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kenneth Edwin Barnes, 37, of Independence. Barnes was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation and was taken into custody from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.