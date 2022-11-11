NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
On Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jessica Marie Marshall, 31, of Oelwein. Marshall was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 5:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Candice Ricki Williams, 42, of Jesup. Williams was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 9:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Franklin Ray Brown, 58, of Independence. Brown was charged with third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 blk Otterville Blvd.
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 1:55 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jared Joseph McGrath, 44, of Waterloo. McGrath was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at approximately 3:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lakesha S. Hicks, 39, of Oelwein. Hicks was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 12 blk Second Street NW in Oelwein.
On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at approximately 12:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shannon Jean Butterbaugh, 47, of Cedar Rapids. Butterbaugh was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at approximately 11:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Bridgid Pearl Tinker, 30, of Iowa City. Tinker was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Drug Tax Stamp Violation (class D felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Main Street and Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
On Friday, October 21, 2022 at approximately 8:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested James Ernest Turpin, 47, of Cedar Rapids. Turpin was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance and Operation without Registration. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near East Street and Worth Street in Lamont.
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nathan Alan McDowell, 27, of Rowley. McDowell was charged with second offense Possession of Controlled Substance (aggravated misdemeanor) and Possession of Controlled Substance (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 blk Second Street NW in Independence.
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 6:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Timothy John Birmingham, 40, of West Union. Birmingham was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at approximately 2:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tyler Kurtis Stanley, 18, of Coggon. Stanley was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Possession of Alcohol Under Age and Failure to Maintain Control. This arrest was made near 310th Street and Overland Avenue.
On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at approximately 5:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nathan Alan McDowell, 27, of Rowley. McDowell was charged with Assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 blk Third Street South in Quasqueton.
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at approximately 6:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rodney Dean Cornwell, 58, of Lamont. Cornwell was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at approximately 8:25 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Conrad Avenson, 31, of Westgate. Avenson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Franklin Ray Brown, 58, of Independence. Brown was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, October 28, 2022 at approximately 12:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert Gifford Macdormott, 32, of Dows. Macdormott was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony), Drug Tax Stamp Violation (class D felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 250 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Friday, October 28, 2022 at approximately 5:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Sarah Kay Huebbe, 35, of Cedar Rapids. Huebbe was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Linn County and held at the Buchanan County Jail pending transfer to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at approximately 8:05 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nethaniah Lindsey Gordon, 27, of Independence. Gordon was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 blk Dubuque Street East in Quasqueton.
On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at approximately 1:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alexis Troi Rinella, 29, of Oelwein. Rinella was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. This arrest was made in the 300 blk E Main Street in Hazleton.
On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 11:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Paul Andrew Budde, 29, of Waterloo. Budde was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 253 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Tuesday, November 01, 2022 at approximately 2:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kristina Kay Cornwell, 36, of Lamont. Cornwell was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 600 blk Concord Street in Lamont.
On Wednesday, November 02, 2022 at approximately 11:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mitchell Allyn Douglas Thompson, 28, of Independence. Thompson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, November 02, 2022 at approximately 9:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ryan Howard Parmely, 25, of Hazleton. Parmely was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for Open Container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 120th Street and Mason Avenue.
On Friday, November 04, 2022 at approximately 5:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tyrell Joseph Lashone Beard, 41, of Chicago, IL. Beard was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.