NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jessica Marie Marshall, 31, of Oelwein. Marshall was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.

