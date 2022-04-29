On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at approximately 7:55 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brody Michael Marcussen, 28, of Winthrop. Marcussen was charged with Obstructing Emergency Communications (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 400 blk W Monroe Street in Winthrop.
On Monday, February 21, 2022 at approximately 11:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies Kaiden Grant Gage, 18, of Aurora. Gage was charged with Lascivious Acts with a Child (class C felony), third degree Sexual Abuse (class C felony), third degree Burglary (class D felony) and third degree Theft (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following two separate investigations.
On Friday, February 25, 2022 at approximately 9:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shannon Jean Butterbaugh, 46 of Cedar Rapids. Butterbaugh was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at approximately 12:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jolene Jean Greenwood, 40, of Jesup. Greenwood was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1800 blk Central Avenue.
March
On Sunday, March 06, 2022 at approximately 12:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jonathan Wyatt Millard, 19, of Waterloo. Millard was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 100th Street and Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Hazleton.
On Wednesday, March 09, 2022 at approximately 2:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Heather Lynn Beck, 36, of Oelwein. Beck was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at approximately 3:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicholas James Jones, 18, of Manchester. Jones was charged with second degree Harassment (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2700 blk Nolen Avenue.
On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 blk Fairbank-Amish Blvd. According to the investigation, a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country van operated by Norma Stewart of Oelwein was traveling southbound on Fairbank-Amish Blvd when Stewart made a left-hand turn into a driveway and turned into the path of a northbound 2006 Honda CRV operated by Steven Christians of Dunkerton. Both vehicles collided and came to rest in the roadway. Stewart was transported to MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein with unspecified injuries. Christians and a passenger in his vehicle, Melissa Christians, were transported to Allen Hospital in Waterloo with unspecified injuries. Stewart was cited for Failure to Yield Upon Making Left Turn. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fairbank Fire Department, Fairbank Ambulance and Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance.
On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at approximately 11:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ryan Edward Hughes, 33, of Anamosa. Hughes was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Monday, March 14, 2022 at approximately 1:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rick Alan Butterfield, 50, of Oelwein. Butterfield was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth degree Theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 800 blk Seventh Avenue NE in Independence.
On Monday, March 14, 2022 at approximately 3:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested London Charles Briner, 31, of Waterloo. Briner was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Monday, March 14, 2022 at approximately 8:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested James Richard Beebe, 18, of Independence. Beebe was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and Monir in Possession of Tobacco/Vape Products (simple misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident in the 600 blk Seventh Street SW in Independence.
On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at approximately 1:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cory Allen Wilson, 40, of Independence. Wilson was charged with first degree Harassment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 2100 blk Double L Drive east of Independence.
On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at approximately 4:45 pm, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1700 blk 220th Street west of Independence, in which a red truck struck another vehicle and then fled the scene. A description of the vehicle and its driver was given to dispatch by the victim. Deputies were immediately advised of the incident. Approximately 25 minutes later, at approximately 5:10 pm, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a motor vehicle accident near Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) and 125th Street, in which a red truck struck another vehicle and fled the scene. This vehicle was then stopped by witnesses in the 400 blk N Main Street in Hazleton. Following arrival by Sheriff’s Deputies, Randall Gene Barker, 66, of Jesup, was arrested and charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), Leaving Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury (aggravated misdemeanor), two counts of Leaving Scene of an Accident Resulting in Non-Serious Injury (serious misdemeanor), two counts of Reckless Driving (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Passing in Prohibited Passing Zone. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Independence Police Department, Independence Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at approximately 11:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amy Marie Murphy, 56, of Independence. Murphy was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at approximately 10:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 12-year-old male, charging him with first degree Harassment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the 400 blk Fifth Street N in Winthrop on March 08, 2022. The juvenile was released to parents and referred to Juvenile Court Services.
On Friday, March 18, 2022 at approximately 12:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Chelsey Marie Gayle Crumm, 31, of Des Moines. Crumm was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, March 18, 2022 at approximately 11:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Megan Nicole Tafolla, 27, of Oelwein. Tafolla was charged with Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor) and No Valid Driver License (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near S Main Street and Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Marvin Duane Youngblut, 64, of Jesup. Youngblut was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Open Container. This arrest was made in the 100 blk Fourth Street South in Fairbank.
On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jonathan Johnell Beverly, 29, of Mosspoint, MS. Beverly was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jake Lloyd Covault, 32, of Independence. Covault was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for No Valid Driver License and No Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made in the 1600 blk Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150).
On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at approximately 9:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Carley Renee Robison, 30, of Brandon. Robison was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1600 blk Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150).
On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at approximately 12:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rikki Lea Kountkofsky, 34, and Justin Michael Schomacker, 30, both of Waukon. Kountkofsky was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Operation without Ignition Interlock Device (simple misdemeanor) and with Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor). Schomacker was charged with Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near 135th Street and 110th Avenue west of Dundee.
On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at approximately 6:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kristen Marie Arends, 25, of Oelwein. Arends was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at approximately 10:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Eric Anthony Bickerst, Jr., 26, of Waterloo and Chailynn Renee Shores, 19, of Bouton. Bickerst was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Bouton was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop on Hwy 20 near the 259 mile marker.
On Monday, March 21, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Andrea Fayth Griffiths, 23, of Oelwein. Griffiths was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at approximately 6:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amarri Ray Nash, 19, of Waterloo. Nash was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second degree Theft (class D felony). This arrest was made in the 1300 blk Sixth Street in Jesup.
On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at approximately 8:05 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brandon Richard O’Brien, 19, of Independence. O’Brien was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third degree Burglary (class D felony) and third degree Theft (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 blk E Dubuque Street in Quasqueton.
On Friday, March 25, 2022 at approximately 7:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Crystal Jolene Bernard, 37, of Independence. Bernard was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth degree Theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1300 blk Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
On Friday, March 25, 2022 at approximately 4:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mattea Chanique Cyrus, 30, of Waterloo. Cyrus was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, March 25, 2022 at approximately 8:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Bridgette Marie Washington, 43, of Jesup. Washington was charged with third or subsequent Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a search warrant in the 1200 blk Sixth Street in Jesup. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Jesup Police Department.
On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at approximately 8:45 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Johannes William Kane, 44, of Fairbank. Kane was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at approximately 8:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua James Levendusky, 39, of Oelwein. Levendusky was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Oelwein Police Department.
On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at approximately 9:35 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Riley Scott Young, 27, of Center Point. Young was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (serious misdemeanor), first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor), second offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 245 mile marker of Hwy 20.
April
On Friday, April 01, 2022 at approximately 4:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jesse Ryan Jensen, 39, of Cedar Rapids. Jensen was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1200 blk Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Hazleton.
On Saturday, April 02, 2022 at approximately 2:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Crystal Dawn Orr, 38, of Maynard. Orr was charged with third or subsequent offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (class D felony) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 100th Street (Hwy 281) and Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Oelwein.
On Saturday, April 02, 2022 at approximately 7:05 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy James Durnan, 48, of Elgin. Durnan was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 170th Street and Fairbank-Amish Blvd.
On Saturday, April 02, 2022 at approximately 7:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile, charging him with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 blk Seventh Avenue NE in Independence.
On Saturday, April 02, 2022 at approximately 3:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Joel Alexander Young, 34, of Center Point. Young was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (serious misdemeanor), third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (class D felony), third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor), Possession with Intent to Deliver – Methamphetamine (class B felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver – Marijuana (class D felony), Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp (class D felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), Driving While License suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Operation of Non Registered Vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 blk Washburn Avenue (Hwy 187).