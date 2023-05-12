NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
On Sunday, April 09, 2023 at approximately 2:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Megan Lynn Zirtman, 22, of Cedar Rapids. Zirtman was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2800 blk Jamestown Avenue.
On Sunday, April 09, 2023 at approximately 7:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nathan Gary Lutgen 44, of Oelwein. Lutgen was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. Lutgen was also arrested on active arrest warrants out of Clayton and Winneshiek Counties. This arrest was made fowling a traffic stop near Main Street and South Street in Hazleton.
On Monday, April 10, 2023 at approximately 1:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Darrel Seevell Schulz, 24, of Evansdale. Schulz was charged with third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony), Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor), Unlawful Possession of Prescription Pills (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Reckless Driving and Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 261 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at approximately 2:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Chad Michael Knight, 56, of Hazleton. Knight was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. Knight was taken into custody following a drug-related search warrant conducted at his residence in the 200 blk W Benton Street in Hazleton. This incident remains under investigation and further charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s K9 Unit, Tri-County Drug Task Force, Waterloo Police Department K9 Unit, and Oelwein Police Department.
On Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at approximately 2:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Felicia Mae Klein, 35, of Hazleton. Klein was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Unauthorized Use of Credit Card (aggravated misdemeanor) filed by the Independence Police Department. This arrest was made in the 300 blk 10th Street NE in Independence.
On Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at approximately 9:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Randall Wade Cantrell, 55, of Oelwein. Cantrell was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, April 13, 2023 at approximately 10:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jacob Glenn Arends, 38, and Michelle Higdon Pardue, 54, both of Rowley. Arends was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault (aggravated misdemeanor). Pardue was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (aggravated misdemeanor). These arrests were made following an incident in the 300 blk Blake Street in Rowley.
On Friday, April 14, 2023 at approximately 12:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nancy Jeanine Bradshaw, 42, of Oelwein. Bradshaw was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1000 blk Fairbank Amish Blvd.
On Friday, April 14, 2023 at approximately 7:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Daniel Joseph Hartney, 28, of Oelwein. Hartney was charged with fourth degree Criminal Mischief (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 300 blk W Hayes Street in Hazleton. Additionally, Hartney was found to be in Possession of a Controlled Substance while being processed at the Buchanan County Jail and was subsequently charged with Possession of Controlled Substance in Correctional Facility (class D felony).
On Friday, April 14, 2023 at approximately 10:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ashton Wayne Root, 31, of Winthrop. Root was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 200 blk 220th Street W in Winthrop.
On Saturday, April 15, 2023 at approximately 12:05 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dana Marie Medina, 44, of Waterloo. Medina was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to appear and taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, April 16, 2023 at approximately 10:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 20 near the Racine Avenue overpass south of Winthrop. According to the investigation, a 2006 Chevrolet van operated by Oscar Cervantes Barajas of Hammond, IN, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 20 when Cervantes Barajas attempted to pass a semi. Cervantes Barajas lost control of his vehicle, entering the median and rolling over. No injuries were reported and this accident remains under investigation.
On Monday, April 17, 2023 at approximately 7:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2400 blk Racine Avenue. According to the investigation, a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser operated by Antara Hassel of Independence was traveling northbound on Racine Avenue when Hassel lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled. Only minor injuries were reported that did not require emergency response and this accident remains under investigation.
On Monday, April 17, 2023 at approximately 10:45 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jacob Glenn Arends, 38, of Waterloo. Arends was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Animal Abuse (aggravated misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail. This arrest was made following an investigation in the 300 blk Blake Street in Rowley.
On Monday, April 17, 2023 at approximately 3:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Douglas Gilbert Uchytil, 59, of Jesup. Uchytil was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for multiple felony drug and misdemeanor hunting related charges. This arrest was made in the 1200 blk 175th Street.
On Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at approximately 4:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Devan Patrick Forbes, 24, of Strawberry Point. Forbes was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Driving or Towing Unsafe Vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2800 blk 220th Street.
On Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at approximately 11:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brandon Keith Grocholski, 27, of Lamont. Grocholski was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and Failure to Have SR22 Insurance as Required (simple misdemeanor), and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, April 21, 2023 at approximately 3:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Grace Ann Marie Reincheld, 20, of Cedar Falls. Reincheld was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Failure to Have SR22 Insurance as Required (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Use Seat Belt and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 253 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Friday, April 21, 2023 at approximately 11:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nolan John Scheetz, 26, of Independence. Scheetz was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony) and Keeping Vehicle or Premises for Controlled Substance Usage (aggravated misdemeanor), and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, April 21, 2023 at approximately 3:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Douglas Gilbert Uchytil, 59, of Jesup. Uchytil was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth degree Theft (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, April 21, 2023 at approximately 8:55 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near Jamestown Avenue and 255th Street. According to the investigation, a 2022 Honda CR-V was operated by Kurt Miller of Independence was traveling southbound when it slowed to make a left turn. A 2000 Ford Explorer operated by Kaydence Zeien-Despard was also traveling southbound on Jamestown Avenue behind the Miller vehicle and was unable to stop in time, striking the rear of the Miller vehicle. No injuries were reported and Zeien-Despard was cited for Failure to Stop in Assured Clear Distance. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
On Friday, April 21, 2023 at approximately 11:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Samari Asaunte Holmes, 22, of Rockford, IL. Holmes was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor), first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Have Valid Driver License and Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 254 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Friday, April 21, 2023 at approximately 11:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Andrew Richard Johnson, Jr., 27, of Oelwein. Johnson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation. This arrest was made in the 400 blk Second Avenue NE in Oelwein.
On Saturday, April 22, 2023 at approximately 2:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Hunter Trygve Hoveland, 20, of Independence and Trenton Lee Hayes, 18, of Alburnett. Hoveland was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Possession of False Driver License or ID Card (serious misdemeanor) and second offense Possession of Alcohol Under Age (simple misdemeanor). Hayes was charged with first offense Possession of Alcohol Under Age (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Throwing/Depositing Litter on Highway. These arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 2600 blk Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd.
On Saturday, April 22, 2023 at approximately 2:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Troy Christopher Miller, 35, of Oelwein. Miller was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, April 23, 2023 at approximately 9:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicholas William Zook, 39, of Waterloo. Zook was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 175th Street and Fairbank Amish Blvd.
On Monday, April 24, 2023 at approximately 8:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Curtis James Bormann, 30, of Bernard. Bormann was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and Failure to Have SR22 Insurance as Required, and was cited for Fraudulent Use of Registration and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Second Street and 220th Street in Winthrop.
On Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at approximately 3:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Skye Nicole Johnson, 25, of Waterloo. Johnson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at approximately 12:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Sawyer Kevin Ray Pritchard, 22, of Dundee. Pritchard was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. Pritchard was also arrested on active arrest warrants out of Delaware County and Clayton County. This arrest was made in the 300 blk Enterprise Drive in Independence. Pritchard was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, April 27, 2023 at approximately 11:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mason James Bohling, 24, of Independence. Bohling was charged with Violation of Protection Order and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, April 27, 2023 at approximately 2:05 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile from Independence, charging him with Driving While License Revoked (serious misdemeanor) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 278th Street and Plymouth Avenue.
On Friday, April 28, 2023 at approximately 5:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony William Gile, 40, of Oelwein. Gile was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2300 blk 290th Street.
On Friday, April 28, 2023 at approximately 6:30 pm, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that four individuals were kayaking on the Wapsipinicon River south of Littleton when some of the kayaks began to take on water, causing two individuals to go into the water. One of the individuals made it to shore before losing sight of the others. Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire/Rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to the area. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Drone Team also deployed. At approximately 7:30 pm, Sheriff’s Drone located the three remaining individuals on the river just north of the Otterville Access as Fire/Rescue crews were getting to the area via boat. All three individuals were safely returned to shore at the Otterville Access at 190th Street and Furman Avenue by Jesup firefighters via their Rescue Boat and evaluated by EMS. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Independence Fire Department, Jesup Fire Department, Jesup Ambulance Service, AMR Ambulance Service and Independence Police Department.