NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
On Monday, April 04, 2022 at approximately 3:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mitchell Ray Langel, 54, of Oelwein. Langel was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for an original charge of first degree Harassment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1500 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) Langel was taken into custody and transferred to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, April 04, 2022 at approximately 4:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Katie Jean King, 35, of Independence. King was cited for Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Linn County for an original charge second degree Theft (class D felony) and Failure to Appear. This arrest was made following a traffic stop on I380 near the 48 mile marker. King was taken into custody and transferred to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, April 04, 2022 at approximately 4:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeannie Marie Murphy, 47, of Oelwein. Murphy was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Driving on Wrong Side of Roadway. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3000 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).
On Tuesday, April 05, 2022 at approximately 4:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Zachary James Kirby, 20, of Independence. Kirby was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 2000 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).
On Wednesday, April 06, 2022 at approximately 12:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jessie Jay Slaughter, 36, of Oelwein. Slaughter was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Open Container, Failure to Maintain Control, and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made after a Deputy stopped to check on a vehicle that appeared to be stuck in a field drive in the 1000 blk Fairbank Amish Blvd.
On Wednesday, April 06, 2022 at approximately 11:55 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jordan Andrew Downs, 28, of Evansdale. Downs was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, April 06, 2022 at approximately 9:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy Richard Ganfield, 42, of Independence. Ganfield was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 2500 blk Gabriel Avenue.
On Wednesday, April 06, 2022 at approximately 10:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Seth Allen McLane, 28, of Hazleton. McLane was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation. This arrest was made in the 200 blk N Madison Street in Hazleton.
On Thursday, April 07, 2022 at approximately 10:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brittany Louise Rumsey, 34, of Des Moines. Rumsey was arrested on an active arrest warrant out Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, April 07, 2022 at approximately 11:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Philip Daniel Trevino, 30, of Oelwein. Trevion was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 blk Second Street NE in Independence.
On Monday, April 11, 2022 at approximately 2:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jonah Michael Sheets, 23, of Muscatine. Sheets was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Muscatine County for first degree Theft (class C felony). This arrest was made in the 1600 blk River Road Blvd. Sheets was held at the Buchanan County Jail pending transfer to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at approximately 8:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy James Durnan, 48, of Elgin. Durnan was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1800 blk 125th Street south of Hazleton.
On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at approximately 7:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tonya Jean Yauslin, 41, of Oelwein. Yauslin was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at approximately 5:55 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mitchell Allyn Douglas Thompson, 28, of Independence. Thompson was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 1100 blk Second Street NE in Independence.
On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at approximately 10:55 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Draven Zaynlee Kramer, 18, of Lamont. Kramer was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at approximately 1:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeffrey John Henkelman, 46, of Des Moines. Henkelman was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (aggravated misdemeanor), Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2300 blk Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup.
On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mandy Lynn Ritter, 38, of Hazleton. Ritter was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Open Container and Failure to Stop in Assured Clear Distance. This arrest was made following a minor vehicle accident in the 1200 blk Fairbank Amish Blvd.
On Friday, April 22, 2022 at approximately 10:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dewayne Daryl Kuhens, 69, of Hazleton. Kuhens was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Eluding (serious misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (simple misdemeanor), Driving on Wrong Side of Roadway, Unsafe Passing, Failure to Carry Registration, and Failure to Carry Proof of Insurance. These charges stem from an incident on April 08, 2022 where the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 20 near Independence. Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver (Kuhens) ignored the attempts to stop him and continued in the wrong direction. Ultimately, the vehicle was stopped in the median of the highway and the driver was transported for medical/mental evaluation. An investigation into the matter led to subsequent charges being filed.
On Friday, April 22, 2022 at approximately 9:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Adam Roy Roberts, 38, of Hazleton. Roberts was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Open Container, Driving on Wrong Side of Roadway and a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 120th Street and Denison Avenue.
On Friday, April 22, 2022 at approximately 10:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Judas David Leandro, 37, of Oelwein. Leandro was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Have Valid Driver License, Failure to Carry Proof of Insurance and a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1000 blk Fairbank Amish Blvd.
On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at approximately 6:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Craig Wahl, 43, of Mount Vernon. Wahl was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2200 blk Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup.
On Monday, April 25, 2022 at approximately 2:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jonathan Peter Jenkins, 43, of Waterloo. Jenkins was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver – Marijuana (class D felony), Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp (class D felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 257 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Monday, April 25, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Justis William Kim Tielebein, 21, of Waterloo. Tielebein was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. This arrest was made in the 300 blk W Hayes Street in Hazleton.
On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at approximately 8:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jared Joseph McGrath, 44, of Manchester. McGrath was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at approximately 10:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Damian Isaias Mendoza, 21, of Coggon. Mendoza was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at approximately 11:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shawn William Armstrong, 48, of Oelwein. Armstrong was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Threat of Terrorism (class D felony), Threat of Explosive or Incendiary Device (class D felony) and first degree Harassment (aggravated misdemeanor), and was taken into custody form the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at approximately 8:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Wade Alan Heineman, 50, of Fairbank. Heineman was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third degree Harassment (simple misdemeanor) and Disorderly Conduct (simple misdemeanor). This arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the 100 blk Fourth Street S in Fairbank.
On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at approximately 10:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ashley Ann Ackerman, 27, of Winthrop. Ackerman was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop Third Street and Madison Street in Winthrop.
On Friday, April 29, 2022 at approximately 7:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kyle Jordan Swider, 22, of Waterloo. Swider was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Second Street and Hamilton Street in Winthrop.