NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
On Sunday, February 26, 2023 at approximately 12:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Skylar Jack Plaster, 19, of Cedar Falls. Plaster was charged with Public Intoxication (simple misdemeanor), Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Underage Possession of Alcohol. This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 200 blk E Walnut Street in Quasqueton.
On Monday, February 27, 2023 at approximately 7:45 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Traci Marie Chamberlain, 35, of Winthrop. Chamberlain was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at approximately 11:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Patrick Cudahy, 44, of Anamosa. Cudahy was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 blk Pine Street in Lamont.
On Wednesday, March 01, 2023 at approximately 11:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kistler Earl Pritchard, 28, of Sumner. Pritchard was charged with Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Insufficient Number of Headlamps. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 100th Street (Hwy 281) and Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150). The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oelwein Police Department.
On Thursday, March 02, 2023 at approximately 10:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brandie Renee Rogers, 40, of Clarksville. Rogers was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, March 02, 2023 at approximately 12:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremiah Wayne Sherwood, 36, of Waterloo. Sherwood was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, March 02, 2023 at approximately 8:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Austyn Anne Wood, 25, of Oelwein. Wood was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, March 02, 2023 at approximately 8:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shane Michael Engelhardt, 21, of Cresco. Engelhardt was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, March 03, 2023 at approximately 1:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ashton Wayne Root, 30, of Winthrop. Root was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and Ineligible to Carry Weapons (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 140th Street and Kentucky Avenue.
On Sunday, March 05, 2023 at approximately 1:25 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Adam Marquis Taylor, 41, of Waterloo. Taylor was charged with third or subsequent Operating While Intoxicated (class D felony), Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Failure to File SR22 Insurance (simple misdemeanor), Operation without Ignition Interlock Device (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Speed Violation and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop on I380 near the 52 mile marker.
On Tuesday, March 07, 2023 at approximately 12:55 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kirk Charleston Johnston, 49, of Cedar Rapids and Rebecca Jean Jackson, 51, of Independence. Johnston was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). Johnston was also arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for traffic related offenses. Jackson was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 200 blk River Drive N in Quasqueton.
On Wednesday, March 08, 2023 at approximately 12:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Sawyer Kevin Ray Pritchard, 22, of Dundee. Pritchard was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Failure to Have SR22 Insurance (simple misdemeanor), Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor) and Harassment of a Public Official (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 blk Monroe Street in Lamont.
On Wednesday, March 08, 2023 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Davis Brown, 39, of Waterloo. Brown was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second degree Theft (class D felony) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, March 09, 2023 at approximately 6:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1000 blk 120th Street. According to the investigation, a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Kevin Cross of Cedar Falls was traveling eastbound on 120th Street when a 2010 Saturn Vue operated by Gwendolyn Cabalka of Janesville, traveling westbound on 120th Street, lost control. The Cabalka vehicle spun and overcorrected, spinning into the eastbound lane and striking the Cross vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch on opposite sides of the roadway. No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.
On Friday, March 10, 2023 at approximately 12:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near 120th Street and Fairbank Amish Blvd. According to the investigation, a 2004 Dodge Ram operated by Donald McGraw of Hazleton was traveling eastbound on 120th Street when McGraw lost control of the vehicle due to ice on the roadway. The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its wheels. McGraw sustained minor injuries in the accident and was transported to Mercy One Hospital in Oelwein by private vehicle. This incident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fairbank Fire Department and Fairbank Ambulance.
On Friday, March 10, 2023 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Allen Chamberlain, 37, of Independence. Chamberlain was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 blk Third Street N in Winthrop.
On Saturday, March 11, 2023 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lonnie James Beck, 39, of Lamont. Beck was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for an original charge of Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2000 blk 220th Street.
On Sunday, March 12, 2023 at approximately 2:25 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy James Durnan, 49, of Fairbank. Durnan was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, March 12, 2023 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Eian Zachary Robinson, 25, of Independence. Robinson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Denton County, TX. This arrest was made in the 200 blk First Street West in Independence.
On Monday, March 13, 2023 at approximately 10:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Duncan Charles Schott, 20, of Arlington. Schott was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Underage Tobacco Possession, Underage Alcohol Possession and Failure to Maintain Control. This arrest was made following an incident that originally occurred on December 31, 2022.
On Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at approximately 1:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tabitha Rena Smith, 31, of Oelwein. Smith was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor). Smith was also arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for second degree Theft (class D felony) and Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 1300 blk Black Hawk Buchanan Avenue.
On Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kayla Cassandra Kesterson, 31, of Oelwein. Kesterson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third degree Burglary (class D felony) and fifth degree Fraudulent Practice (simple misdemeanor) and was taken into custody form the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, March 16, 2023 at approximately 2:35 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Molly Elizabeth Williams, 33, of Independence. Williams was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, March 16, 2023 at approximately 5:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christian Wells Davis, 31, of Hazleton. Davis was charged with Child Endangerment with Bodily Injury (class D felony), Domestic Abuse (simple misdemeanor), Child Endangerment without Injury (aggravated misdemeanor) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 blk W Hayes Street in Hazleton.
On Monday, March 20, 2023 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Darron Wayne Dean, 58, of Dubuque. Dean was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, March 20, 2023 at approximately 1:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Allen Uhlenhopp, 35, of Belmond. Uhlenhopp was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, March 20, 2023 at approximately 10:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alex Richard Dewald, 27, of Waterloo. Dewald was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 blk Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
On Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at approximately 10:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Traci Marie Chamberlain, 35, of Winthrop. Chamberlain was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and False Reports (simple misdemeanor), and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, March 23, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lois Corrine Butters, 69, of Independence. Butters was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Accessory After the Fact (serious misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, March 24, 2023 at approximately 4:50 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Patricia Ann Graham, 58, of Vinton. Graham was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Failure to Have SR22 Insurance (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 blk Eighth Avenue NW in Independence.
On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kevin Eugene Rucker, 46, of Clear Lake. Rucker was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 262 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at approximately 1:20 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tywanna Monique Buchanan, 25, of Iowa City. Buchanan was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 49 mile marker on I380.
On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at approximately 4:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mitchell Ray Langel, 55, of Oelwein. Langel was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation and Failure to Yield Half of Roadway. At the Sheriff’s Office, Langel was found to be in possession of Marijuana. Subsequently, Langel was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Contraband in Correctional Facility (class D felony). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 200th Street and Slater Avenue.
On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at approximately 3:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Trace Jaxson Thomas, 18, of Rowley. Thomas was charged with second degree Theft (class D felony), second degree Criminal Mischief (class D felony), third degree Burglary (class D felony), fifth degree Criminal Mischief (simple misdemeanor), Operation of Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and Failure to Have SR22 Insurance (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 blk 17th Ave NW in Independence and stems from two separate investigations.
On Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at approximately 10:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremiah James Bennett, 42, of Maynard. Bennett was charged with Drug Trafficking – Methamphetamine (class C felony), Drug Tax Stamp Violation (class D felony), Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Failure to Have SR22 Insurance (simple misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Fraudulent Use of Registration, Failure to Use Seat Belt, Failure to Display Registration Plate, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance and Defective Muffler System. At the Sheriff’s Office, Bennett was further charged with Possession of Contraband in Correctional Facility (class D felony). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 blk Indiana Avenue.
On Thursday, March 30, 2023 at approximately 9:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Suzette Marie Danehy, 53, of Aurora. Danehy was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second degree Theft (class D felony). This arrest was made in the 400 blk Woodruff Street in Aurora.
On Friday, March 31, 2023 at approximately 9:15 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Carmesha Shantae Veneable, 28, of Waterloo. Veneable was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Saturday, April 01, 2023 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Richard Lee Higgins, 51, of Independence. Higgins was charged with third degree Burglary (class D felony), fourth degree Theft (serious misdemeanor) and fifth degree Theft (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail. These charges stem from a lengthy investigation that began in April 2021 in the 1200 blk Jackson Avenue.
On Saturday, April 01, 2023 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tabitha Rena Smith, 31, of Oelwein. Smith was charged with Assault on Correctional Officer (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident that occurred in the Buchanan County Jail where Smith was being incarcerated.
On Saturday, April 01, 2023 at approximately 8:10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brianna Lynn Dow, 38, of Oelwein. Dow was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to appear and was taken into custody form the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, April 05, 2023 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Justin Cole Moore, 33, of Hazleton. Moore was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Open Container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 100th Street and Isaac Avenue.
On Thursday, April 06, 2023 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Barry William Timmerman, 60, of Strawberry Point. Timmerman was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Operation Without Ignition Interlock Device (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance and Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2900 blk 130th Street.
On Thursday, April 06, 2023 at approximately 1:35 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Allen Roark Penhollow, 43, of Hazleton. Penhollow was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 400 blk E Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
On Thursday, April 06, 2023 at approximately 8:00 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert Joseph Rinella, Jr., 31, of West Union. Rinnela was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, April 06, 2023 at approximately 3:00 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 15-year-old female of Independence, charging her with Assault on Persons Engaged in Certain Occupations (serious misdemeanor). The juvenile was booked and released to guardians, and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services. This arrest was made following an incident in the 2200 blk Iowa Avenue.
On Friday, April 07, 2023 at approximately 3:35 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Manya Denay Williams, 20, of Waterloo and Nakia Tyre Long, 23, of Cedar Rapids. Williams was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), False ID to Law Enforcement (simple misdemeanor) and cited for No Valid Driver License, Failure to Use Seatbelt, Improper Rear/Brake Lamps and Improper Registration Lamp. Long was charged with third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 blk Fourth Avenue NE in Independence. Subsequently, Long was found in possession of controlled substances at the Jail and additionally charged with Possession of Controlled Substance in Correctional Facility (class D felony).
On Friday, April 07, 2023 at approximately 11:55 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Trenton James Husted, 35, of Oelwein. Husted was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Forgery (class D felony) and taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, April 07, 2023 at approximately 6:40 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jarrett Michael Richards, 22, of Davenport. Richards was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Saturday, April 08, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alexis Kaye Galanti, 29, of Quasqueton. Galanti was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.