NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 11:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Justin Lee Sexton, 50, of Cedar Rapids. Sexton was charged with Assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 100 blk Rowley Street in Rowley.
On Monday, July 25, 2022 at approximately 11:45 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Justin Lee Sexton, 50, of Cedar Rapids. Sexton was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made after Sexton had been released from jail and went back to the residence in the 100 blk Rowley Street in Rowley in violation of a Protection Order.
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at approximately 11:45 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Scott Lee Street, 61, of Hazleton. Street was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at approximately 6:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brock Edward Eldridge, 20, of Independence. Eldridge was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Assault on Peace Officer with Injury (class D felony) and Disorderly Conduct (simple misdemeanor). These charged stem from an incident that occurred on 07/24 in the 1600 blk First Street East in Independence.
On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 12:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jason Edward Stratton, 34, of Cedar Rapids. Stratton was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody form the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 11:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Leslie Jenna Brokaw, 33, of Lisbon. Brokaw was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, July 29, 2022 at approximately 1:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Theresa Marie Million, 44, of Manchester. Million was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1800 blk Washburn Avenue (Hwy 187).
On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at approximately 2:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Seth Scott Chapman, 22, of Manchester. Chapman was charged with Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor) and arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Delaware County for an original charge of Possession of Controlled Substance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 251 mile marker on Hwy 20.
On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at approximately 9:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Briana Makyla Blake, 24, and Maranda Lynn Johnson, 26, both of Davenport. Blake was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Johnson was charged with was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), Obstruction of Prosecution (aggravated misdemeanor) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following an incident at Jakway County Park at 2791 136th Street.
On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at approximately 2:45 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeffrey James Scott, 47, of Quasqueton. Scott was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Driving While License Revoked (serious misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and Failure to Have SR22 Insurance (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Monday, August 01, 2022 at approximately 3:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Angel Lee Kaplan, 24, of Vinton. Kaplan was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, August 01, 2022 at approximately 3:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Matthew Wade Stacey, 28, of Oelwein. Stacey was arrested on multiple active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Monday, August 01, 2022 at approximately 11:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Asa Paul Ramos Root, 19, of Winthrop. Root was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 100 blk 17th Avenue NE in Independence.
On Thursday, August 04, 2022 at approximately 7:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rick Rene VanDaele, 67, of Fairbank. VanDaele was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Assault Causing Bodily Injury (serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, August 04, 2022 at approximately 9:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brandon Avery Samuel Proctor, 41, of Aurora. Proctor was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Operating without Ignition Interlock Device (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Operation of Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3000 blk Daniel Avenue.
On Friday, August 05, 2022 at approximately 1:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christina Marie Jo Scherrer, 21, of Cedar Rapids. Scherrer was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at approximately 6:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd and Nelson Avenue. According to the investigation, a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Renee Recker of Independence was traveling southbound on Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd when Recker lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the east ditch, striking a driveway embankment and going airborne before coming to rest in the ditch. Recker was transported to a Waterloo hospital with serious injuries. This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at approximately 7:45 am, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual stating that he and his family had been camping on a sandbar on the Wapsipinicon River north of Quasqueton and nearest to the 2700 blk Coots Blvd. Due to recent rainfall, their tents had collapsed and some of their kayaks and tubes had floated down river, stranding the individuals on the sandbar. Sheriff’s Deputies and Firefighters responded to the area. Firefighters utilizing a rescue boat were able to launch from the Iron Bridge Access in the 2700 blk Nolen Avenue and find the individuals up river. In total, five persons and three dogs were rescued and brought to a safe location and no injuries were reported. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Quasqueton Fire Department and Independence Fire Department.
On Monday, August 08, 2022 at approximately 12:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher Alexander Bermejo-Pimental, 24, of Waterloo. Bermejo-Pimental was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, August 09, 2022 at approximately 10:55 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jake David Gram, 22, of Garrison, Travis Allan Campbell, 26, of Cedar Rapids and Jayden Elaisa Carter, 18, of Cedar Rapids. Gram was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Campbell and Carter were both charged with Drug Tax Stamp Violation (class D felony), first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near the 48 mile marker of I380.
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 220th Street and Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd east of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2019 Chevrolet Impala operated by Melyssa Albert of Quasqueton was traveling eastbound on 220th Street and slowing to turn southbound on Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd. A 2019 Dodge Ram 5500 operated by Brent Wierck of Fairbank was also traveling eastbound on 220th Street behind the Albert vehicle and was unable to stop for the slowing Albert vehicle. The Wierck vehicle struck the rear of the Albert vehicle and both vehicles came to rest near the intersection. No injuries were reported and Wierck was cited for Failure to Stop in Assured Clear Distance and Failure to Use Child Restraint Device.
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at approximately 9:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Randall William Youngblut, 60, of Jesup. Youngblut was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Open Container. This arrest was made in the 1300 blk 12th Street in Jesup.
On Friday, August 12, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Davis Brown, 38, of Brandon. Brown was charged with second degree Theft (class D felony) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 3000 blk Daniel Avenue.
On Friday, August 12, 2022 at approximately 10:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jessica Lea Peyton, 36, of Independence. Peyton was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3200 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).
On Sunday, August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Pirtle, 49, of Lamont. Pirtle was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made near 200th Street and Washburn Avenue.
On Monday, August 15, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Chandler Paul Baxter, 21, of Independence. Baxter was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 700 blk 17th Street NE in Independence.
On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at approximately 9:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 150th Street and Grant Avenue. According to the investigation, a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero operated by Donald Dorman of Cedar Falls was traveling southbound on Grant Avenue as a 2010 Ford Ranger operated by William Harting of LaPorte City was traveling eastbound of Grant Avenue. Both units entered the uncontrolled intersection and collided. The Dorman vehicle came to rest on the road and the Harting vehicle came to rest in the south ditch of 150th Street. Only minor injuries were reported and Dorman was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hazleton Fire Department, Independence Fire Department and Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance.
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at approximately 2:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rachel Marie Nemmers, 35, of Jesup. Nemmers was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Maintain Control and Using Electronic Communications Device while Driving. This arrest was made following a report of vehicle in the ditch at the Jesup exit (245 mile marker) of Hwy 20.
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at approximately 2:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amber Marie Braun, 25, of Waterloo. Braun was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at approximately 1:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brian David Michael, 29, of Jesup. Michael was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at approximately 5:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Bradley Richard James Cue, 43, of Aurora. Cue was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at approximately 5:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeffrey Allen Rogers, 36, and Brittany Amber Lambert, 29, both of Hazleton. Both were charged with three counts each of Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 300 blk W Hayes Street in Hazleton.
On Friday, August 19, 2022 at approximately 3:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jamie Lynn Delahunt, 39, of Masonville. Delahunt was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 blk Bernhart Street in Masonville.
On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 1:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jo Ann Corrigan Stewart, 54, of Denver. Corrigan was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Washington Avenue.
On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 8:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Andrew Richard Johnson, Jr., 27, of Oelwein. Johnson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation. This arrest was made in the 400 blk 2nd Avenue NE in Oelwein.
On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Grace Anne Charity Oien, 18, and Jeremiah Charles Gordon Main, 23, both of Independence. Oien was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), Person Ineligible to Carry Weapons (serious misdemeanor) and Underage Tobacco/Vape Possession (simple misdemeanor). Main was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and Person Ineligible to Carry Weapons (serious misdemeanor) These arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 100 blk Fairbank-Amish Blvd.
On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mitchell Duane Maki, 21, of Independence. Maki was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Judas David Leandro, 38, of Oelwein. Leandro was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made near 110th Street and Jackson Avenue.
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at approximately 3:35 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Henry Allison, 33, of Waterloo. Allison was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Matthew Marc Goldenstein, 50, of Independence. Goldenstein was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made near 220th Street and Lucas Avenue.
On Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 1:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brittny Jean Bolton, 31, of Waterloo. Bolton was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 6:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Alexander Tyler Ronk, 25, of Winthrop. Ronk was charged with Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 100 blk E Monroe Street in Winthrop.
On Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 10:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Louis Bentley, 66, of Fairbank. Bentley was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear for an original charge of Sex Offender Registry Violation (class D felony).
On Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 11:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Chelsea Angela Fangman, 27, of Cedar Rapids. Fangman was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 4:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Logan Ryan Milligan, 18, of Evansdale. Milligan was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 12:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Susan Rose Purcell-Varnell, 66, of Aurora. Purcell-Varnell was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Muscatine County for Probation Violation. This arrest was made in the 300 blk Woodruff Street in Aurora.
On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 7:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brett Terris Judisch, 57, of Sumner. Judisch was charged with Driving While License Revoked (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near fourth Street and Main Street in Fairbank.
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 1:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Michael Severson, 32, of Ossian. Severson was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Union Street and Warren Street in Aurora.
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 1:55 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Angela Kay Nagel, 59, of Fayette. Nagel was charged with Driving While License Revoked (serious misdemeanor), Operation without Ignition Interlock Device (simple misdemeanor), Failure to Carry SR22 Insurance (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Maintain Control. At approximately 7:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an unoccupied vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of 175th Street and Baxter Avenue. The subsequent investigation led to this arrest.
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dawn Jean Latham, 52, of Brandon. Latham was charged with fourth degree Criminal Mischief (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 blk South Street in Brandon.
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 9:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested John Paul Fay, 44, of Fayette. Fay was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Tama County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made following a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3300 blk Finley Avenue.
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 6:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Corey Ray Conner, 46, of Oelwein. Conner was charged with fifth degree Theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 blk Main Street South in Hazleton.
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:55 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Candice Ricki Williams, 41, of Jesup. Williams was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 9:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Harry Nicholas Federspiel, 24, of Independence. Federspiel was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at approximately 1:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Stanley Deverne Hersom, 56, of Jesup. Hersom was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 700 blk First Street West in Independence.
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at approximately 8:05 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kyle Lee Brown, 47, of Oelwein. Brown was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation. This arrest was made in the 100 blk W Main Street in Stanley.
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at approximately 8:05 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kareem R Leachman, 30, of Cedar Rapids. Leachman was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Driving While License Revoked (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and Failure to Carry SR22 Insurance (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2500 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence.
On Thursday, Sept. 01, 2022 at approximately 3:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy Richard Ganfield, 43, of Waterloo. Ganfield was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, Sept. 01, 2022 at approximately 7:55 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Staci Lynn Wright, 34, of Independence. Wright was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Assault Causing Injury (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 900 blk Third Street SW in Independence.
On Thursday, Sept. 01, 2022 at approximately 9:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 27, of Arlington. Bushaw was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to appear. This arrest was made near Benton Street and Main Street in Hazleton.
On Friday, Sept. 02, 2022 at approximately 9:05 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ryan Robert Wolf, 37, of Independence. Wolf was charged with third offense Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 245 mile marker on Hwy 20.
On Friday, Sept. 02, 2022 at approximately 11:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher Ray Walton, 49, of Troy Mills. Walton was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for Open Container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3300 blk 330th Street.
On Sunday, Sept. 04, 2022 at approximately 8:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Theresa Knight Almendarez, 56, of Pasadena, TX. Almendarez was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Speed Violation and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Nathan Bethel Avenue.
On Tuesday, Sept. 06, 2022 at approximately 10:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Johannes William Kane, 44, of Cascade. Kane was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at approximately 3:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Levon Michael Williams, 48, of Jesup. Williams was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at approximately 5:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Elora Rose Petersen, 24, of Winthrop. Petersen was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for an original charge of fifth degree Theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2400 blk Stewart Avenue. Petersen was transferred to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, Sept. 121, 2022 at approximately 5:47 am a 911 call was received by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office for a woman in active labor in Stanley. Stanley Fire Department was dispatched as well as Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance. Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance was already out on another call, so AMR Ambulance was subsequently dispatched. Stanley Fire requested additional medical assistance due to a lack of medical personnel available from their department. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies Mitch Franck and Tyler Klenzman also arrived on scene. Deputy Franck is a certified EMT and was able to provide additional medical assistance via the Sheriff’s Office Rescue 10 Program. Per the request for additional medical personnel, Aurora Fire was also dispatched and arrived on scene. Once AMR Ambulance arrived, an AMR paramedic and a Nurse who had arrived from Oelwein MercyOne delivered a baby girl at 6:34 am in the back of the ambulance. Mother and baby were doing fine.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at approximately 2:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Darrick Shawn Eubanks II, 28, of Hazleton. Eubanks was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault (serious misdemeanor), Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor) and False Imprisonment (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 200 blk E Benton Street in Hazleton.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at approximately 10:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Trenton Lee Hayes, 18, of Alburnett. Hayes was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Child Endangerment with Serious Injury (class D felony), Operating Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent (aggravated misdemeanor), Leaving Scene of Injury Accident (serious misdemeanor) and Malicious Prosecution (serious misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident that occurred on August 26, 2022.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at approximately 11:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mitchell Allyn Douglas Thompson, 28, of Independence. Thompson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. This arrest was made in the 1100 blk Second Street NE in Independence.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at approximately 5:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jordan Nicole Nehl, 33, of Traer. Nehl was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Augusta Beaanne Ingersoll, 32, of Fairbank. Ingersoll was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 200 blk E Main Street in Fairbank.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at approximately 3:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mark Richard Klouda, 62, of Quasqueton. Klouda was charged with Forgery (class D felony), third degree Theft (aggravated misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 blk Third Street South in Quasqueton.