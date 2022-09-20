Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 11:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Justin Lee Sexton, 50, of Cedar Rapids. Sexton was charged with Assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 100 blk Rowley Street in Rowley.

