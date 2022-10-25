Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Monday, September 26, 2022 at approximately 9:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Candice Ricki Williams, 42, of Jesup. Williams was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 blk Water Street in Littleton.

