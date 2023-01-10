NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 11:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Allen Uhlenhopp, 35, of Belmond. Uhlenhopp was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at approximately 12:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Sonja Marie Kullen, 30, of Oelwein. Kullen was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (aggravated misdemeanor), second offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), second offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (aggravated misdemeanor), Child Endangerment – Methamphetamine Exposure (class D felony), Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Use Child Restraint. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Union Street and York Street in Aurora.
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at approximately 7:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rex Allen Yearous, Jr., 39, of Independence. Yearous was charged with Assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the 200 blk N Water Street in Quasqueton.
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at approximately 10:45 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tyler Mitchell Robinson, 28, of Oelwein. Robinson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Delaware County and was able to bond out at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at approximately 10:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Loyd Leon Williams III, 36, of Oelwein. Williams was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third offense Domestic Abuse Assault (class D felony). This arrest was made in Oelwein.
On Thursday, December 29, 2022 at approximately 12:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy Rafeford Beatty, 36, of Quasqueton. Beatty was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2300 blk Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd.
On Friday, December 30, 2022 at approximately 12:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jesse Wilfred Gansen, 37, of Winthrop. Gansen was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Fremont County for an original charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and was able to bond out at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, December 30, 2022 at approximately 10:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aneth Michel Reynoso Hernandez, 21, of Waterloo. Reynoso Hernandez was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and first offense Possession of Controlled Substance — Marijuana (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 265 mile marker on Hwy 20.
On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 12:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Chad Michael Winders, 39, of Cedar Rapids. Winders was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Victor Avenue.
On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Angela Marie Wegmann, 45, of Manchester. Wegmann was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Unsafe Passing and Open Container. This arrest was made near 220th Street and Washburn Avenue.
On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 1:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Davis Brown, 39, of Brandon. Brown was charged with first degree Harassment (aggravated misdemeanor), Assault Causing Injury (serious misdemeanor) and Assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 3000 blk Daniel Avenue.
On Sunday, January 01, 2023 at approximately 7:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Adam Scott Corkery, 48, of Independence. Corkery was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1700 blk Otterville Blvd.
On Monday, January 02, 2023 at approximately 11:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Barbara Denise Wendling, 44, of Independence. Wendling was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Main Street and Pearl Street in Brandon.
On Wednesday, January 04, 2023 at approximately 10:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Marne Elizabeth Ryan, 46, of Oelwein. Ryan was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree Theft (aggravated misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, January 05, 2023 at approximately 12:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rodney Dean Cornwell, 58, of Lamont. Cornwell was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 700 blk Washburn Avenue in Lamont.
On Thursday, January 05, 2023 at approximately 11:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Trace Jaxson Thomas, 18, of Rowley. Thomas was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), and cited for Operation of Non-Registered Vehicle, Possession of Alcohol Under Age and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance.
On Friday, January 06, 2023 at approximately 4:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Patricia Ann Graham, 58, of Vinton. Graham was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Operation of Non-Registered Vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Gentry Avenue and Golf Course Blvd west of Independence.
On Friday, January 06, 2023 at approximately 5:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dustin Allen Edsill, 46, of Independence. Edsill was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Saturday, January 07, 2023 at approximately 11:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Artina Keonna Danials, 46, of Bell Wood, IL. Danials was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).