NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 11:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Allen Uhlenhopp, 35, of Belmond. Uhlenhopp was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

