NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at approximately 4:45 pm, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1700 blk 220th Street west of Independence, in which a red truck struck another vehicle and then fled the scene. A description of the vehicle and its driver was given to dispatch by the victim. Deputies were immediately advised of the incident. Approximately 25 minutes later, at approximately 5:10 pm, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a motor vehicle accident near Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) and 125th Street, in which a red truck struck another vehicle and fled the scene. This vehicle was then stopped by witnesses in the 400 blk N Main Street in Hazleton. Following arrival by Sheriff’s Deputies, Randall Gene Barker, 66, of Jesup, was arrested and charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), Leaving Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury (aggravated misdemeanor), two counts of Leaving Scene of an Accident Resulting in Non-Serious Injury (serious misdemeanor), two counts of Reckless Driving (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Passing in Prohibited Passing Zone. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Independence Police Department, Independence Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at approximately 11:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amy Marie Murphy, 56, of Independence. Murphy was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at approximately 10:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 12-year-old male, charging him with first degree Harassment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the 400 blk Fifth Street N in Winthrop on March 08, 2022. The juvenile was released to parents and referred to Juvenile Court Services.
On Friday, March 18, 2022 at approximately 12:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Chelsey Marie Gayle Crumm, 31, of Des Moines. Crumm was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, March 18, 2022 at approximately 11:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Megan Nicole Tafolla, 27, of Oelwein. Tafolla was charged with Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor) and No Valid Driver License (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near S Main Street and Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Marvin Duane Youngblut, 64, of Jesup. Youngblut was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Open Container. This arrest was made in the 100 blk Fourth Street South in Fairbank.
On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jonathan Johnell Beverly, 29, of Mosspoint, MS. Beverly was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jake Lloyd Covault, 32, of Independence. Covault was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for No Valid Driver License and No Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made in the 1600 blk Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150).
On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at approximately 9:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Carley Renee Robison, 30, of Brandon. Robison was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1600 blk Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150).
On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at approximately 12:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rikki Lea Kountkofsky, 34, and Justin Michael Schomacker, 30, both of Waukon. Kountkofsky was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Operation without Ignition Interlock Device (simple misdemeanor) and with Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor). Schomacker was charged with Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near 135th Street and 110th Avenue west of Dundee.
On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at approximately 6:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kristen Marie Arends, 25, of Oelwein. Arends was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at approximately 10:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Eric Anthony Bickerst, Jr., 26, of Waterloo and Chailynn Renee Shores, 19, of Bouton. Bickerst was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Bouton was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop on Hwy 20 near the 259 mile marker.
On Monday, March 21, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Andrea Fayth Griffiths, 23, of Oelwein. Griffiths was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at approximately 6:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amarri Ray Nash, 19, of Waterloo. Nash was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second degree Theft (class D felony). This arrest was made in the 1300 blk Sixth Street in Jesup.
On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at approximately 8:05 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brandon Richard O’Brien, 19, of Independence. O’Brien was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third degree Burglary (class D felony) and third degree Theft (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 blk E Dubuque Street in Quasqueton.
On Friday, March 25, 2022 at approximately 7:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Crystal Jolene Bernard, 37, of Independence. Bernard was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth degree Theft (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1300 blk Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
On Friday, March 25, 2022 at approximately 4:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mattea Chanique Cyrus, 30, of Waterloo. Cyrus was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, March 25, 2022 at approximately 8:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Bridgette Marie Washington, 43, of Jesup. Washington was charged with third or subsequent Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a search warrant in the 1200 blk Sixth Street in Jesup. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Jesup Police Department.
On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at approximately 8:45 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Johannes William Kane, 44, of Fairbank. Kane was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at approximately 8:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua James Levendusky, 39, of Oelwein. Levendusky was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Oelwein Police Department.
On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at approximately 9:35 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Riley Scott Young, 27, of Center Point. Young was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (serious misdemeanor), first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor), second offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 245 mile marker of Hwy 20.
April
On Friday, April 01, 2022 at approximately 4:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jesse Ryan Jensen, 39, of Cedar Rapids. Jensen was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1200 blk Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Hazleton.
On Saturday, April 02, 2022 at approximately 2:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Crystal Dawn Orr, 38, of Maynard. Orr was charged with third or subsequent offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (class D felony) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 100th Street (Hwy 281) and Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Oelwein.
On Saturday, April 02, 2022 at approximately 7:05 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy James Durnan, 48, of Elgin. Durnan was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 170th Street and Fairbank-Amish Blvd.
On Saturday, April 02, 2022 at approximately 7:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile, charging him with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 blk Seventh Avenue NE in Independence.
On Saturday, April 02, 2022 at approximately 3:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Joel Alexander Young, 34, of Center Point. Young was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (serious misdemeanor), third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (class D felony), third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor), Possession with Intent to Deliver – Methamphetamine (class B felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver – Marijuana (class D felony), Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp (class D felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), Driving While License suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Operation of Non Registered Vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 blk Washburn Avenue (Hwy 187).