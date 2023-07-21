NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
On Monday, June 19, 2023 at approximately 4:55 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1600 blk Nathen Bethel Avenue. According to the investigation, a 2015 Chevrolet Impala operated by Jaxson Frye of Independence was traveling southbound on Nathen Bethel Avenue when Frye struck a cow in the roadway. Frye sustained minor injuries in the accident and was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence by private vehicle. The cow was killed in the collision and the vehicle was expected to be a total loss. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winthrop Fire Department.
On Monday, June 19, 2023 at approximately 8:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mikaela Rea Olson, 39, of Center Point. Olson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree Theft (aggravated misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, June 19, 2023 at approximately 10:35 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Grace Ann Marie Reincheld, 20, of Waterloo. Reincheld was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Monday, June 19, 2023 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) and 100th Street (Hwy 281), south of Oelwein. According to the investigation, a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan operated by Michael Sabo of Elgin was traveling eastbound on 100th Street and stopped at the stop sign at Jackson Avenue. Sabo then proceeded into the path of a southbound 2021 Volkswagen Atlas operated by Rony Mitial of Marion. Both vehicles collided in the intersection. No injuries were reported and Sabo was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oelwein Police Department.
On Monday, June 19, 2023 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jason Karl Kennaway, 47, of Oelwein. Kennaway was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at approximately 7 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at a campsite in Fontana Park located at 1883 125th Street south of Hazleton. During the search warrant, drugs and drug related items were discovered and seized. Subsequently, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Wayne Forbes, 52, and Kristy Ranae Heidt, 53, both of Oelwein.
Forbes was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (class B felony), Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (class C felony), Drug Tax Stamp Violation (class D felony), Keeping Vehicle/Premises for Drug Use (aggravated misdemeanor), Possession of Controlled Substance – Clonazepam (serious misdemeanor), Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Heidt was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (class B felony), Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (class D felony), Drug Tax Stamp Violation (class D felony), Possession of Controlled Substance – Clonazepam (class D felony), Gathering where Controlled Substances are Used (class D felony), Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, June 22, 2023 at approximately 2 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Deshawn Alan Myrick, 45, of Marion. Myrick was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, June 24, 2023 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near the 263 mile marker of Hwy 20. According to the investigation, a 2020 Ford F150 operated by Mead Travis Myers III, 44, of Littleton, CO, was traveling westbound on Hwy 20 when Myers lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a guardrail and crossed over the median and eastbound lanes before entering the south ditch and coming to rest. Myers was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence for evaluation but was otherwise uninjured. He was subsequently arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Open Container and Failure to Maintain Control. This accident remains under investigation and further charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
On Saturday, June 24, 2023 at approximately 8:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Leonard David Freeman, 30, of Mason City. Freeman was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and taken into custody from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, June 25, 2023 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Russell Lee Seekins, 29, of Waterloo. Seekins was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and Carrying Weapons While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor). Seekins was also cited for Stopping in Roadway and Open Container. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway near the 261 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Sunday, June 25, 2023 at approximately 6:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kendin Allen Prendergast, 19, of Lamont. Prendergast was charged with Disorderly Conduct (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 500 blk Church Street in Lamont.
On Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at approximately 11:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kevin Lee Shaull, 56, of North English. Shaull was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Maintain Control, Failure to Obey Stop Sign and Open Container. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle that struck a tree near 330th Street and Freeman Avenue.
On Friday, June 30, 2023 at approximately 2:15 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Landon William Nunemaker, 20, of Quasqueton. Nunemaker was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Possession of Alcohol Under Age and Speed Violation. This arrest was made in the 2700 blk Racine Avenue.
On Saturday, July 01, 2023 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Michael Wolfe, 25, of Jonestown, PA. Wolfe was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 blk S Monroe Street in Hazleton.
On Monday, July 03, 2023 at approximately 6 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jacqueline Mendel, 58, of Waverly. Mendel was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin.
On Wednesday, July 05, 2023 at approximately 4:35 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kirk Allen Howard, 49, of Cedar Falls. Howard was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Operating Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 800 blk South Street in Jesup.
On Thursday, July 06, 2023 at approximately 6:50 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Quinton Max Seedorff, 22, of Center Point. Seedorff was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Control and Failure to Use Seatbelt. This arrest was made following a motor vehicle accident that originally occurred on May 27, 2023 in the 2500 blk 278th Street.
On Thursday, July 06, 2023 at approximately 8:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Justin Lawrence Newman, 39, of Earth, TX. Newman was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for original charges of Providing Controlled Substance to Minor (class B felony), third degree Sexual Abuse (class C felony), Incest (class D felony), Prostitution of Minor (class D felony), Flight to Avoid Prosecution (class D felony) and Supply Underage Person with Alcohol (simple misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Lamb County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.
On Friday, July 07, 2023 at approximately 3 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested John Charles Reich, 33, of Quasqueton. Reich was charged with third or subsequent offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (class D felony), second offense Possession of Controlled Substance (aggravated misdemeanor) and Driving While License Revoked (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2400 blk Racine Avenue.
On Friday, July 07, 2023 at approximately 11:20 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joslyn Elaine Deburkarte, 21, of Cedar Rapids. Deburkarte was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, July 07, 2023 at approximately 4:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Alan Putbrese, 38, of Oelwein. Putbrese was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, July 07, 2023 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Sophia Kaye Manson, 19, of Ryan. Manson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, July 07, 2023 at approximately 9:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Trace Jaxson Thomas, 18, of Independence. Thomas was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. Thomas was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Subsequently, Thomas was additionally charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 blk First Street West in Independence.
On Saturday, July 08, 2023 at approximately 5:20 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jackson Reid Grover, 23, of Rowley. Grover was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and Failure to Carry SR22 Insurance (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident that originally occurred on June 07, 2023 in the 2300 blk Jamestown Avenue.
On Saturday, July 08, 2023 at approximately 5:10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tristan Marie Westpfahl, 36, of Oelwein. Westpfahl was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Driving While License Barred (aggravates misdemeanor) and taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, July 09, 2023 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Federico Moreno Nieves, 67, of Quasqueton. Nieves was charged with Public Intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 blk North Street in Quasqueton.
On Sunday, July 09, 2023 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Blake Alexander Sondag, 22, of Independence. Sondag was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2600 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence.
On Monday, July 10, 2023 at approximately 5:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male from Quasqueton and another 14-yar-old juvenile male from Winthrop. Both were charged with second degree Theft (class D felony). These arrests were made following an incident that occurred in the 800 blk Dubuque Street East in Quasqueton. Both were booked, released to parents/guardians and referred to Juvenile Court Services.
On Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at approximately 6:55 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Devon Leroy Williams, 26, of Dubuque. Williams was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of first offense Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at approximately 6:55 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shawna Karlita Hodges, 56, of Manchester. Hodges was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at approximately 8 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Allen Chamberlain, 37, of Independence. Chamberlain was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, July 13, 2023 at approximately 2:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeffrey James Scott, 48, of Quasqueton. Scott was charged with third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Scott was also arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Linn County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made after a Deputy was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 blk 330th Street.
On Thursday, July 13, 2023 at approximately 6:10 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested James Donald Gordon, 53, of Waterloo. Gordon was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, July 13, 2023 at approximately 11:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Sheena Lorrine Sibert, 33, of Mason City. Sibert was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, July 15, 2023 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested James Keeley Ruether, 53, of Independence. Ruether was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation and taken into custody at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Saturday, July 15, 2023 at approximately 9:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jerry Wendell Bass, 50, of Oelwein and Dawn Jean Latham, 53, of Vinton. Both Bass and Latham were arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fourth degree Theft (serious misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.