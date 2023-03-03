NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office On Tuesday, February 07, 2023 at approximately 11:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mary Cathy Opperman, 60, of Oelwein. Opperman was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 blk Seventh Avenue SW in Oelwein. On Thursday, February 09, 2023 at approximately 8:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brady Mackenzie Dolan, 38, of Independence. Dolan was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2800 blk Jamestown Avenue. On Sunday, February 12, 2023 at approximately 4:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody James Darland Heinrichs, 33, of Mason City. Heinrichs was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for Operation of Non-Registered Vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 170th Street and Washburn Avenue. On Sunday, February 12, 2023 at approximately 9:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Andrew James Kleitsch, 38, of Oelwein. Kleitsch was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Operating of Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to Provide Proof if Insurance. Following this arrest, Kleitsch was found in possession of a controlled substance upon arrival at the jail. Subsequently, Kleitsch was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance in Correctional Facility (class D felony). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 265th Street and Jamestown Avenue. On Monday, February 13, 2023 at approximately 10:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kalvin Demarco Wiley, 25, of Dubuque. Wiley was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at approximately 1:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Abdulahi Abdihakm Guled, 29, of Minneapolis. Guled was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop on I380 near the 49 mile marker. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at approximately 12:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael James McBurney, 50, of Center Point. McBurney was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at approximately 1:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Patrick Ronald Raymer, 52, of Waverly and Maria Christina Carrillo, 21, of New Hartford. Raymer was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor), first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Carrillo was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop on Hwy 20 near the 257 mile marker. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at approximately 7:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Todd Wayne McCloud, 44, of Oelwein. McCloud was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at approximately 11:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kairon Patrick McClenan, 33, of Washington. Washington was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 blk 310th Street. On Thursday, February 16, 2023 at approximately 11:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brandie Renee Rogers, 40, of Clarksville. Rogers was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail. On Thursday, February 16, 2023 at approximately 4:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Allen Roark Penhollow, 43, of Hazleton. Penhollow was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 blk E Sufficool Street in Hazleton. On Thursday, February 16, 2023 at approximately 11:05 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jesse Steven Moore, 47, of Hazleton. Moore was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, February 17, 2023 at approximately 10:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Allen Chamberlain, 37, of Independence. Chamberlain was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for a original charge of Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail. On Saturday, February 18, 2023 at approximately 5:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Trevor Allen Thoms, 51, of Waterloo. Thoms was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 800 blk South Street in Jesup. On Sunday, February 19, 2023 at approximately 7:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Exavier Hootman, 26, of Cedar Rapids. Hootman was charged with third or subsequent Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony), third or subsequent Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (class D felony), Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2900 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150). On Monday, February 20, 2023 at approximately 8:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joeal Lougene Durr, 23, of Earlville. Durr was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Carry Weapon while Prohibited or Ineligible (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 130th Street and Nathen Bethel Avenue. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit assisted in this arrest. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at approximately 8:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Randall Wade Cantrell, 55, of Oelwein. Cantrell was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 2600 blk South Frederick Avenue in Oelwein. On Thursday, February 23, 2023 at approximately 12:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dustin James Shonka, 34, of Independence. Shonka was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail. On Friday, February 24, 2023 at approximately 1:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jon Paul Zieser, 51, of Independence. Zieser was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1900 blk 265th Street. On Friday, February 24, 2023 at approximately 11:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kathryn Lea Jackson, 36, of Cedar Falls. Jackson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail. On Saturday, February 25, 2023 at approximately 11:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Casey Martin-Joseph Lovell, 26, and Caitlynn Ann Marie Baird, 26, both of Brandon. Both Lovel and Baird were charged with Controlled Substance Violation (class D felony), Drug Tax Stamp Violation (class D felony), Keeping Vehicle or Premises for Controlled Substance Use (aggravated misdemeanor) and Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a drug-related search warrant in the 200 blk Miller Street in Brandon. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit assisted with this search warrant and arrests.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office
On Tuesday, February 07, 2023 at approximately 11:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mary Cathy Opperman, 60, of Oelwein. Opperman was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 blk Seventh Avenue SW in Oelwein.
On Thursday, February 09, 2023 at approximately 8:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brady Mackenzie Dolan, 38, of Independence. Dolan was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2800 blk Jamestown Avenue.
On Sunday, February 12, 2023 at approximately 4:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody James Darland Heinrichs, 33, of Mason City. Heinrichs was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for Operation of Non-Registered Vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 170th Street and Washburn Avenue.
On Sunday, February 12, 2023 at approximately 9:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Andrew James Kleitsch, 38, of Oelwein. Kleitsch was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Operating of Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to Provide Proof if Insurance. Following this arrest, Kleitsch was found in possession of a controlled substance upon arrival at the jail. Subsequently, Kleitsch was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance in Correctional Facility (class D felony). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 265th Street and Jamestown Avenue.
On Monday, February 13, 2023 at approximately 10:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kalvin Demarco Wiley, 25, of Dubuque. Wiley was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at approximately 1:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Abdulahi Abdihakm Guled, 29, of Minneapolis. Guled was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop on I380 near the 49 mile marker.
On Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at approximately 12:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael James McBurney, 50, of Center Point. McBurney was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at approximately 1:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Patrick Ronald Raymer, 52, of Waverly and Maria Christina Carrillo, 21, of New Hartford. Raymer was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor), first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Carrillo was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop on Hwy 20 near the 257 mile marker.
On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at approximately 7:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Todd Wayne McCloud, 44, of Oelwein. McCloud was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at approximately 11:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kairon Patrick McClenan, 33, of Washington. Washington was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 blk 310th Street.
On Thursday, February 16, 2023 at approximately 11:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brandie Renee Rogers, 40, of Clarksville. Rogers was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, February 16, 2023 at approximately 4:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Allen Roark Penhollow, 43, of Hazleton. Penhollow was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 blk E Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
On Thursday, February 16, 2023 at approximately 11:05 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jesse Steven Moore, 47, of Hazleton. Moore was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, February 17, 2023 at approximately 10:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Allen Chamberlain, 37, of Independence. Chamberlain was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for a original charge of Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Saturday, February 18, 2023 at approximately 5:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Trevor Allen Thoms, 51, of Waterloo. Thoms was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 800 blk South Street in Jesup.
On Sunday, February 19, 2023 at approximately 7:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Exavier Hootman, 26, of Cedar Rapids. Hootman was charged with third or subsequent Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony), third or subsequent Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (class D felony), Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2900 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).
On Monday, February 20, 2023 at approximately 8:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joeal Lougene Durr, 23, of Earlville. Durr was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Carry Weapon while Prohibited or Ineligible (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 130th Street and Nathen Bethel Avenue. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit assisted in this arrest.
On Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at approximately 8:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Randall Wade Cantrell, 55, of Oelwein. Cantrell was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 2600 blk South Frederick Avenue in Oelwein.
On Thursday, February 23, 2023 at approximately 12:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dustin James Shonka, 34, of Independence. Shonka was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, February 24, 2023 at approximately 1:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jon Paul Zieser, 51, of Independence. Zieser was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1900 blk 265th Street.
On Friday, February 24, 2023 at approximately 11:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kathryn Lea Jackson, 36, of Cedar Falls. Jackson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Saturday, February 25, 2023 at approximately 11:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Casey Martin-Joseph Lovell, 26, and Caitlynn Ann Marie Baird, 26, both of Brandon. Both Lovel and Baird were charged with Controlled Substance Violation (class D felony), Drug Tax Stamp Violation (class D felony), Keeping Vehicle or Premises for Controlled Substance Use (aggravated misdemeanor) and Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a drug-related search warrant in the 200 blk Miller Street in Brandon. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit assisted with this search warrant and arrests.