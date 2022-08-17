On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at approximately 6:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd and Nelson Avenue. According to the investigation, a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Renee Recker of Independence was traveling southbound on Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd when Recker lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the east ditch, striking a driveway embankment and going airborne before coming to rest in the ditch. Recker was transported to a Waterloo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later cited for Failure to Maintain Control. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
On Monday, August 08, 2022 at approximately 12:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher Alexander Bermejo-Pimental, 24, of Waterloo. Bermejo-Pimental was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, August 09, 2022 at approximately 10:55 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jake David Gram, 22, of Garrison, Travis Allan Campbell, 26, of Cedar Rapids and Jayden Elaisa Carter, 18, of Cedar Rapids. Gram was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Campbell and Carter were both charged with Drug Tax Stamp Violation (class D felony), first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near the 48 mile marker of I380.
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 220th Street and Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd east of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2019 Chevrolet Impala operated by Melyssa Albert of Quasqueton was traveling eastbound on 220th Street and slowing to turn southbound on Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd. A 2019 Dodge Ram 5500 operated by Brent Wierck of Fairbank was also traveling eastbound on 220th Street behind the Albert vehicle and was unable to stop for the slowing Albert vehicle. The Wierck vehicle struck the rear of the Albert vehicle and both vehicles came to rest near the intersection. No injuries were reported and Wierck was cited for Failure to Stop in Assured Clear Distance and Failure to Use Child Restraint Device.
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at approximately 9:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Randall William Youngblut, 60, of Jesup. Youngblut was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Open Container. This arrest was made in the 1300 blk 12th Street in Jesup.
On Friday, August 12, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Davis Brown, 38, of Brandon. Brown was charged with second degree Theft (class D felony) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 3000 blk Daniel Avenue.
On Friday, August 12, 2022 at approximately 10:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jessica Lea Peyton, 36, of Independence. Peyton was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3200 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).