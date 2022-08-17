Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at approximately 6:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd and Nelson Avenue. According to the investigation, a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Renee Recker of Independence was traveling southbound on Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd when Recker lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the east ditch, striking a driveway embankment and going airborne before coming to rest in the ditch. Recker was transported to a Waterloo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later cited for Failure to Maintain Control. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.

On Monday, August 08, 2022 at approximately 12:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher Alexander Bermejo-Pimental, 24, of Waterloo. Bermejo-Pimental was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

