On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at approximately 2:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Will James Mooney, 19, of Asbury, IA and Tyler Scott Russell, 20, of Erie, CO. Mooney was charged with Possession of False Driver License/ID Card, Underage Possession of Tobacco and Underage Possession of Alcohol. Russell was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor), Underage Possession of Tobacco, Underage Possession of Alcohol and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. These arrests were made following a traffic stop near the 254 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at approximately 4:35 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dakota Christopher Otto, 29, of Center Point. Otto was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (aggravated misdemeanor), Failure to Have SR22 Insurance (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for Failure to Have Valid Driver License and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2600 blk Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd.
On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at approximately 4:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Harold Arthur Loyd III, 30, of Lamont. Loyd was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Domestic Abuse Assault (serious misdemeanor), Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), third degree Harassment (simple misdemeanor) and 15 counts of Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor), and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested James Richard Caldwell, 38, of Waterloo. Caldwell was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 269 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at approximately 8:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 16-ear-old female of Winthrop, charging her with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 blk Seventh St S in Winthrop. The juvenile was book at the Buchanan County Jail and released to Juvenile Court Services.
On Thursday, July 14, 2022 at approximately 5:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lindsay Renae Rocha, 38, of Oelwein. Rocha was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Obstruction of Prosecution/Defense (aggravated misdemeanor) and Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 blk Fourth St S in Fairbank.
On Friday, July 15, 2022 at approximately 9:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robin Lyn Olsen, 57, of Aurora. Olsen was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 blk Buffalo Street in Aurora.