On Monday, November 14, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Randall Lee Thompson, Jr., 33, of Hazleton. Thompson was charged with second degree Harassment (serious misdemeanor), fourth degree Criminal Mischief (serious misdemeanor) and Driving While License Revoked (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 blk Southline Drive in Hazleton.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at approximately 2:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mikel Edward Kugel, 18, of Cedar Rapids, and Salli Suane Jones, 18, of Arlington. Kugel and Jones were both charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near the intersection of Church Street and Prospect Street in Lamont.

