On Monday, November 14, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Randall Lee Thompson, Jr., 33, of Hazleton. Thompson was charged with second degree Harassment (serious misdemeanor), fourth degree Criminal Mischief (serious misdemeanor) and Driving While License Revoked (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 blk Southline Drive in Hazleton.
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at approximately 2:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mikel Edward Kugel, 18, of Cedar Rapids, and Salli Suane Jones, 18, of Arlington. Kugel and Jones were both charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near the intersection of Church Street and Prospect Street in Lamont.
On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at approximately 10:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brenton Zeke Boehmer, 19, of Waterloo. Boehmer was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at approximately 8:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mathew Kenneth Koob, 22, of Stanwood. Koob was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2800 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).
On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at approximately 6:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rachel Marie Nemmers, 36, of Jesup. Nemmers was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.