On Thursday, July 28, 2022, at approximately 4:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident near Jackson Avenue and 238th Street south of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala operated by Brady Kohrs of Independence was traveling northbound on Jackson Avenue and lost control in the curve with 238th Street. The vehicle entered the north ditch of 238th Street and rolled over onto its top. No injuries were reported and Kohrs was cited for Failure to Maintain Control .-Grey Car
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident near the 50-mile marker of I380. According to the investigation, a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on I380 in the inside lane when a semi began merging into the inside lane, causing the driver of the Ford Focus to make an evasive maneuver into the median. The driver of the Ford Focus lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle rolled over, coming to rest upside down in the southbound lanes of I380. The driver was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids with unspecified injuries. The Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain information and is working to identify the driver of the Ford Focus as well as the driver of the semi that did not stop after the accident. This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Urbana Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Jesup Police Department, Brandon Fire Department, and North Benton Ambulance Service. — Red Car
On Monday, August 01, 2022, at approximately 12:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 190th Street and Frost Avenue. According to the investigation, a 2015 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer operated by Potter Unruh of Ozawkie, KS, was traveling northbound on Frost Avenue and attempted to turn east on 190th Street when the rear axles of the trailer entered the ditch, causing the trailer to roll over. No injuries were reported.
On Monday, August 01, 2022, at approximately 12:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1000 blk of Benton-Buchanan Road southwest of Brandon. According to the investigation, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado operated by James Fuller of Brandon was traveling northbound on 22nd Avenue where the road curves to the east and turns into Benton-Buchanan Road entering Buchanan County. As the vehicle approached the curve, it appears that the vehicle made no effort to turn or brake. The vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment into the ditch and struck a tree head-on. Fuller was removed from the vehicle and airlifted from the scene to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with life-threatening injuries. It is likely that a presumed medical episode was the cause of the accident. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Brandon Fire Department, North Benton Ambulance Service and LifeGuard Air Ambulance.
On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 7:45 am, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual stating that he and his family had been camping on a sandbar on the Wapsipinicon River north of Quasqueton and nearest to the 2700 blk Coots Blvd. Due to recent rainfall, their tents had collapsed and some of their kayaks and tubes had floated down the river, stranding the individuals on the sandbar. Sheriff’s Deputies and Firefighters responded to the area. Firefighters utilizing a rescue boat were able to launch from the Iron Bridge Access in the 2700 blk Nolen Avenue and find the individuals up the river. In total, five persons and three dogs were rescued and brought to a safe location and no injuries were reported. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Quasqueton Fire Department and Independence Fire Department.
On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 6:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd and Nelson Avenue. According to the investigation, a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Renee Recker of Independence was traveling southbound on Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd when Recker lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the east ditch, striking a driveway embankment and going airborne before coming to rest in the ditch. Recker was transported to a Waterloo hospital with serious injuries. This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.