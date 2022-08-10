Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, at approximately 4:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident near Jackson Avenue and 238th Street south of Independence. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala operated by Brady Kohrs of Independence was traveling northbound on Jackson Avenue and lost control in the curve with 238th Street. The vehicle entered the north ditch of 238th Street and rolled over onto its top. No injuries were reported and Kohrs was cited for Failure to Maintain Control .-Grey Car

On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident near the 50-mile marker of I380. According to the investigation, a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on I380 in the inside lane when a semi began merging into the inside lane, causing the driver of the Ford Focus to make an evasive maneuver into the median. The driver of the Ford Focus lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle rolled over, coming to rest upside down in the southbound lanes of I380. The driver was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids with unspecified injuries. The Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain information and is working to identify the driver of the Ford Focus as well as the driver of the semi that did not stop after the accident. This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Urbana Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Jesup Police Department, Brandon Fire Department, and North Benton Ambulance Service. — Red Car

