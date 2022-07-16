Press Releases for week of July 03-09, 2022
On Sunday, July 03, at approximately 2:25 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested William Donald Dague, 61, of Center Point. Dague was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Driving on Wrong Side of Roadway. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 49 mile marker on I380.
On Monday, July 04, at approximately 5:55 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Johnathan Allen Thimmesch, 36, of Aurora. Thimmesch was charged with third or subsequent offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (class D felony) and Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), and was cited for Failure to Use Child Restraint/Device, Open Container and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a concerned citizen’s report of a possible intoxicated driver in the area of the Aurora City Park.
On Tuesday, July 05, at approximately 2:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nurija Matt Huebner, 30, of Waterloo. Huebner was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for multiple charges filed by the Independence Police Department and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, July 05, at approximately 9:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dillon Michael Recker, 31, of Stanley. Recker was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1900 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Independence.
On Wednesday, July 06, at approximately 1:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert David Bleakley, 52, of Cedar Rapids. Bleakley was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for multiple charges filed by the Independence Police Department and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, July 06, at approximately 2:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy James Durnan. 48, of Fairbank. Durnan was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 1200 blk Fontana Blvd south of Hazleton.
On Thursday, July 07, at approximately 4:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Hayes Edward William Kern, 22, of Independence. Kern was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Saturday, July 09, at approximately 2:45 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Stephen Allan Rhodes, 47, of Sabine, TX. Rhodes was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 blk Sixth Avenue NE in Independence.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.