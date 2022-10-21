- On Monday, October 03, 2022, at approximately 1:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jodi Marie Powell, 52, of Taylor Ridge, IL. Powell was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 247 mile marker of Highway 20.
- On Tuesday, October 04, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Felicia Marie Buckman, 33, of Hazleton. Buckman was charged with Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor).
- On Tuesday, October 04, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeffery Allen Dircks, 52, of Winthrop. Dircks was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury (serious misdemeanor) and Obstruction of Emergency Communications (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 400 blk Fourth Street N in Winthrop.
- On Tuesday, October 04, 2022,at approximately 8:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kelly Lynn Dircks, 43, of Winthrop. Dircks was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 400 blk Fourth Street N in Winthrop.
- On Wednesday, October 05, 2022, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Sara Kay Huebbe, 35, of Cedar Rapids. Huebbe was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charge of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
- On Thursday, October 06, 2022, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kelly Diane Smith, 39, of Waterloo. Smith was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Operation of Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2900 blk Daniel Avenue.
- On Thursday, October 06, 2022 at approximately 4:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Leon Chevelle Anderson, 58, of Hazleton. Anderson was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 blk Sufficool Street E in Hazleton.
- On Thursday, October 06, 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Sidney Frank McMartin, 29, of Dehli. McMartin was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and taken into custody from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
- On Friday, October 07, 2022 at approximately 7:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kyle Thomas Astleford, 28, of Jesup. Astleford was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 1300 blk Fourth Street in Jesup
- On Saturday, October 08, 2022, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jessica Marie Kirer, 24, of Hazel Green, WI. Kirer was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Speed Violation and Operation of Non-Registered Vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 261 mile marker of Highway 20.
- On Saturday, October 08, 2022 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rebecca Leeann Giesen, 28, of Potosi, WI. Giesen was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 266 mile marker of Hwy 20.
- On Saturday, October 08, 2022, at approximately 11:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kristopher Ray Lawrence, 31, of Independence. Lawrence was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Controlled Substance (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Main Street and Hayes Street in Hazleton.
- On Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Russell Lee Wickman, 43, of Lamont. Wickman was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third or subsequent Domestic Abuse Assault (class D felony).
- On Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 6:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cole Michael Johnson, 29, of Independence. Johnson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 blk Third Street SE in Independence.
- On Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at approximately 5:50 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicholas Richard Campbell, 38, of Independence. Campbell was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Child Endangerment Causing Bodily Injury (class D felony). This arrest was made in the 500 blk First Street in Jesup.
- On Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at approximately 6:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Russell Lee Wickman, 43, of Lamont. Wickman was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail
- On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ian Maxwell Brant, 24, of Onawa. Brant was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.
- On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at approximately 9:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Wayne Fish, 30, of Oelwein. Fish was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Oelwein Police Department.
- On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested John David Kayser, 58, of Manchester. Kayser was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth degree Theft (simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
- On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at approximately 3:10 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Salli Suane Jones, 18, of Arlington. Jones was charged with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Operation of Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2600 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence.
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office long: Oct. 2-15
