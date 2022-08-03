Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office
Press Releases for week of July 17-23, 2022
Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at approximately 1:55 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Mason Skidmore, 32, of Sparta, WI. Skidmore was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at approximately 8:10 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Levon Michael Williams, 48, of Independence. Williams was charged with third degree Harassment (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 blk Water Street in Littleton.
On Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at approximately 8:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jay Robert Jackson, 45, of Independence. Jackson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at approximately 10:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Scott Winchester Probasco, 32, of Washington. Probasco was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, July 21, 2022 at approximately 5:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kody Allen Letts, 31, of Winthrop. Letts was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second degree Theft (class D felony) and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, July 22, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Austin Ray Sullivan, 20, of Oelwein. Sullivan was charged with Driving While License Revoked (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Main Street and Benton Street in Hazleton.
On Friday, July 22, 2022 at approximately 8:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Juan Antonio Guzman Santos, 26, of Oelwein. Santos was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Impaired (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 120th Street and Denison Avenue.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.