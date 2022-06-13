On Sunday, June 05, 2022 at approximately 12:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Diane Rose Sands, 51, of Delhi. Sands was charged with first degree Burglary (class B felony), Assault Causing Bodily Injury (serious misdemeanor) and Assault without Injury (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 200 blk Easy Street in Winthrop. This incident remains under investigation and further arrests and charges are pending.
On Monday, June 06, 2022 at approximately 11:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested James Keeley Reuther, 51, of Independence. Reuther was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 100th Street and Indiana Avenue northwest of Hazleton.
On Thursday, June 09, 2022 at approximately 8:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Seth Lee Rohrick, 25, of Oelwein. Rohrick was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, June 09, 2022 at approximately 10:05 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicholas Charles Breden, 34, of Urbana. Breden was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Drug Trafficking (class C felony). Possession of Controlled Substance (serious misdemeanor) and Prohibited Acts related to Prescription Drugs (serious misdemeanor), and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, June 10, 2022 at approximately 7:35 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Austin Rae Lucas, 33, of Fairbank. Lucas was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for original charges of Stalking (aggravated misdemeanor) and Assault Causing Bodily Injury (serious misdemeanor). Lucas also had an active arrest warrant out of Lake County, IN for an original charge of Stalking. This arrest was made in the 1100 blk 110th Street south of Fairbank and Lucas was transferred to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.